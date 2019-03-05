KoreConX Partners With Global Investment Bank Entoro

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX, the first all-in-one platform for private companies, is joining forces with Entoro Capital, a global investment bank. The partnership will allow KoreConX's users to get even more support during the capital-raising process.

Entoro provides advice and services to a wide range of established and growth-oriented businesses around the world. Their experienced professionals offer deep sector expertise across a full range of services in investment banking, equities and fixed income in the Americas, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

KoreConX

They provide financial and strategic advisory services which include capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition and development, leveraged finance, equity/equity-linked financing, restructuring and recapitalization solutions.

"We are very careful in the process of selecting our KorePartners. And Entoro is a great choice. They actively agree and promote our governance standards, as they also take investor protection very seriously," said Oscar Jofre, co-founder and CEO of KoreConX.

"As a global investment bank, we partner with companies that have a presence in the most important cities in the world and share our core values," said Entoro Capital Managing Partner James C. Row. "And KoreConX does just that with its relentless work in making business easier for both issuers and investors worldwide."

Entoro has become part of the KorePartner ecosystem, a group of selected broker-dealers, secondary market platforms, capital markets platforms, lawyers, compliance, investor relations, accounting and marketing firms that support the KoreConX security token protocol and adhere to KoreConX governance standards. KoreConX's KorePartners are from around the globe and bring the necessary expertise that a company will need to launch a fully compliant security token in multiple jurisdictions.

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the world's first highly secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. www.KoreConX.io

Media Contact:

KoreConX

Oscar A Jofre

oscar@koreconx.io

Related Links

KoreConX

SOURCE KoreConX

Related Links

https://www.koreconx.io

