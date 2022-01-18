KoreHealth Launches One Of The Advanced & Affordable Smartwatch-Kore 2.0 Watch

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreHealth has launched the Kore 2.0 watch which is a wearable health monitoring gadget. It's a smart wristwatch that analyses your body and assesses your health using cutting-edge technology. Kore 2.0's cutting-edge biometric scanner holds the key. Heart Rate, Body Temperature, and Blood Oxygen Level are the three most significant vital indications that Kore 2.0 watch can accurately assess. Any abnormally high readings or abrupt changes in these vitals may indicate that you should see your doctor.

Kore 2.0 is an all-in-one smartwatch that makes it simple and economical to track your health and fitness. Kore 2.0 not only assists in achieving fitness objectives but also promotes an active lifestyle and other healthy behaviors by giving all the health and fitness data required to be the best version of yourself in '22!

The Kore 2.0 fitness tracker tracks fitness data as well as crucial health parameters like heart rate and body temperature to help you get the most out of your workouts. It tells you how many calories you've burned, how many steps you've taken, and how many miles you've walked or run.

Kore 2.0 watch gives all the information needed to maximize the effectiveness of the workouts. The user will learn everything they need to know to reach their personal fitness goals thanks to the data Kore 2.0 provides!

● Pedometer Function

Tracks the number of steps you've taken in your workout

● Odometer Function

Tells you the distance you have walked or jogged

● Calorimeter Function

Informs you how many calories you've burned in your workout

● Heart Rate Monitor

Monitors your heart rate to fine-tune your workouts

● Blood Oxygen Monitor

Measures the oxygen levels present in your blood

● Skin Temperature Sensor

The perfect way to track your external body temperature

Kore 2.0 is one of the most advanced fitness trackers available and can execute all of the essential features that customers expect from a smartwatch.

● Sleep Monitor

Wear Kore 2.0 to track your sleep patterns as you sleep.

● Breathing Exercises

Aids in increasing alertness, reducing tension and improving mental acuity.

● Messages

On the Kore 2.0 screen, you may see your SMS messages.

● Music Control

Controls audio on your smartphone device. Play, pause or skip through your songs.

● Stopwatch

Time how long it takes you to run 50 yards or a quarter-mile.

● Battery Life

Kore 2.0 features a long-lasting battery that can last you a week or more!

Kore 2.0 watch is also sweat proof and splash resistant, allowing you to track your steps, miles, and calories even when you're sweating profusely or it's raining! When you connect Kore 2.0 with the free KoreHealth app over Bluetooth, it becomes even better! The KoreHealth app is available on the Apple App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android. It's also quite simple to set up. Simply enter your height, weight, and age in a few data fields.

As soon as you pair your Kore 2.0 watch with the KoreHealth app via Bluetooth, all of your data will sync to the KoreHealth app in real-time, allowing you to track all of your daily activities. If you want to keep track of your sleep quality, heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels then get yourself Kore 2.0. For More Information About the Product Visit Official Website.

