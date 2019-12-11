KoreKontrol Selects 6WIND vRouter for Data Center Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced that KoreKontrol Germany GmbH, a systems integration and managed hosting services company based in Berlin, selected 6WIND's Turbo Router appliances, which are virtual routers (vRouters), for its data center edge deployments.

6WIND vRouter: Software Replaces Hardware for Data Center Edge Routers

KoreKontrol has been supporting customers, such as Rocket Internet, Wimdu and Zalando, for nearly 20 years with its cloud-based data center services. Its engineers are ready to configure and recommend new services through white box strategies that include public and private clouds with software-defined networking (SDN) applications on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. Key to KoreKontrol's selection of 6WIND vRouters were:

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Analysis: KoreKontrol confirmed 6WIND vRouters running on COTS hardware including Dell® PowerEdge R620 servers, Intel® Xeon® processors and Intel® NICs offered performance, features and value that exceeded all other router solutions that the company evaluated.

KoreKontrol confirmed 6WIND vRouters running on COTS hardware including Dell® PowerEdge R620 servers, Intel® Xeon® processors and Intel® NICs offered performance, features and value that exceeded all other router solutions that the company evaluated. Full-feature BGP Edge Router: KoreKontrol leverages 6WIND's suite of features including BGP routing with ECMP, VXLAN, NAT, Packet Filtering and VRRP.

KoreKontrol leverages 6WIND's suite of features including BGP routing with ECMP, VXLAN, NAT, Packet Filtering and VRRP. NETCONF/YANG APIs for Automation: 6WIND APIs provide easy-to-use configurations for KoreKontrol engineers who have experience with dedicated hardware network appliances. Integration between 6WIND vRouters and KoreKontrol's management stack will be seamless without requiring any additional expertise for a smooth transition from hardware to software-based routing.

6WIND APIs provide easy-to-use configurations for KoreKontrol engineers who have experience with dedicated hardware network appliances. Integration between 6WIND vRouters and KoreKontrol's management stack will be seamless without requiring any additional expertise for a smooth transition from hardware to software-based routing. Linux Compatibility: KoreKontrol is a Linux-based company. 6WIND's vRouter allows KoreKontrol to continue using its existing Linux architecture to streamline configuration and testing without any additional training.

"6WIND's vRouters provide the perfect software solution for our data center edge router requirements," said Marek Obuchowicz, Founder for KoreKontrol Germany GmbH. "Our TCO analysis clearly shows that 6WIND Turbo Router with off-the-shelf hardware offers a value that is greater than any other solution we evaluated."

"We are proud to provide KoreKontrol with our vRouters that fulfill the features, performance and management required to replace hardware edge routers with software," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Our NETCONF/YANG-based APIs are well suited for companies such as KoreKontrol who offer innovative cloud and hosting services and want to keep their existing infrastructure."

6WIND's vRouters are available in bare metal and virtual machine (VM) configurations and run on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. They include Turbo Router, Turbo IPsec and Turbo CG-NAT software packages with license options according to capacity. Built with DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) for networking performance, 6WIND's vRouters scale up to 12 million packets per second per core of IP Forwarding and 18 Gigabits per second per core of IPsec. Management options include a CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based APIs for integration with third-party network management solutions.

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for Service Providers, Enterprises and OEMs. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

About KoreKontrol Germany GmbH

For more information, visit: https://www.korekontrol.eu/

Company Contact:

Kelly LeBlanc

VP of Marketing for 6WIND

Phone: +1 (408) 508-6732

kelly.leblanc@6wind.com

SOURCE 6WIND

Related Links

http://6wind.com

