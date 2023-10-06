KoreLock selected by KEYINCODE to develop its WiFi-enabled KIC Smart Lock Series

News provided by

KoreLock, Inc.

06 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading-edge technology can supply a notable marketplace advantage. That's why KEYINCODE (KIC) selected KoreLock to develop its electronic Smart Lock Series.

KEYINCODE wanted a cost-effective line of products with multiple lock grades, price points, and the ability to manage locks remotely. The KoreLock turnkey IoT Smart Lock technology platform and advanced security features made it the ideal solution for KEYINCODE's Smart Lock series and customer applications.

Continue Reading
Discover the KoreLock-powered KEYINCODE Smart Lock Series.
Discover the KoreLock-powered KEYINCODE Smart Lock Series.

What makes the KIC Smart Lock Series different is KoreLock's patented technology platform for controlling a lock's Wi-Fi radio on and off state, delivering advanced intelligence and power savings previously unavailable in the market. KEYINCODE applied  KoreLock's power-saving technology to create new cloud-connected locking devices for commercial and residential uses.

The Challenge

KEYINCODE looked to develop an electronic Smart Lock series of locks using built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for access control. The company was not looking for a "one-size-fits-all" solution. Instead, KEYINCODE wanted a cost-effective, market-leading line of products to enable their customers with the "right size to your specific application," with advanced security features, such as remote access control, activity monitoring, and real-time alerts. The team's goal was to allow property owners to affordably extend access control deeper into buildings beyond traditional wired exterior doors.

The Solution

KoreLock worked with KEYINCODE to design a line of Smart Locks that could perform a variety of doors, including front and main entrance doors, suites and unit entries, conference rooms, common area doors, and IT closets.

The Outcome

KoreLock enabled KEYINCODE to deliver a resource-efficient Smart Lock solution that provides:

  • Remote and local management over WIFI and Bluetooth,
  • Smart offline functionality,
  • Credential flexibility and
  • Access control software integration.

About KoreLock
KoreLock, Inc. is an IoT Smart Lock technology company that provides turnkey Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to enable wireless WiFi-direct locking devices. KoreLock's Smart Lock technology is embedded in over 75,000 locking devices worldwide. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

About KEYINCODE
KEYINCODE offers a growing range of electronic and mechanical access control products that are designed to meet codes and standards including the Buy America Act, ANSI, BHMA, and ADA as required. The company is based in North Reading, Massachusetts.

Media Contacts

Joey Dalessio, KEYINCODE
[email protected], 978-604-7398

Grant Walter, KoreLock, Inc.
[email protected], 303-681-5785

SOURCE KoreLock, Inc.

Also from this source

KoreLock CEO Grant Walter honored as "2023 Security Industry Innovator" for new WIFI-ready IoT Smart Lock technology.

KoreLock CEO Grant Walter honored as "2023 Security Industry Innovator" for new WIFI-ready IoT Smart Lock technology.

KoreLock, Inc., a fast-growing IoT technology company, is pleased to announce that its CEO and President Grant Walter has been named as...
PDQ Manufacturing and KoreLock team up to develop a holistic integrated access control platform

PDQ Manufacturing and KoreLock team up to develop a holistic integrated access control platform

"Hardware companies do hardware well, and software companies do software well, which is why PDQ and KoreLock have teamed up as strategic partners,"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Contracts

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.