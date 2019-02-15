KoreSummit Miami Will Discuss Investor Relations and the Marketing of STOs

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the final countdown for the KoreSummit Miami, KoreConX is proud to announce two of their main fireside chat discussions: Marketing and Investor Relations.

Marketing is key pre, during and post tokenization. With an ever-changing marketplace, Security Token Offerings (STOs) are drastically misunderstood within Private Capital Markets. At the same time that more clear and concise information is needed, companies have the challenge to navigate the complex regulation that limits how, when and where a company can share their STO.

These are some of the topics that will be addressed in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, in Miami. The experts discussing the topic will be Andrew Corn, CEO at E5A Integrated Marketing, Rick Tapia, Chief Marketing Officer at Blockchain Agility and Xiaochen Zhang, president at Fintech4Good.

On the Investor Relations side of the conversations, the discussion will be about creating holistic and financially beneficial communication between investors, shareholders, and the general financial community with 100% accuracy in real-time. These are the type of challenges that can only be met with the use of cutting-edge technology.

One of the lead speakers in the Investor Relations fireside chat is Dara Albright. She is one of the top global leaders when it comes to fintech and the crowdfunding movement, being one of its earliest pioneers. Alex Mendoza, Founder & CEO at Lex Capital, Jeffrey Ramson,

Founder & CEO at PCG Advisory Group, and Kyle Asman, Co-Founder at BX3 Capital, will also join the conversation.

"We are very lucky to have the best STO experts among our KorePartners. We are excited for the Marketing and Investor Relations Fireside Chat, and to see the speakers share all their knowledge with the public," said Oscar Jofre, Co-Founder and CEO at KoreConX.

The KoreSummit Miami, taking place this Wednesday, February 20th, will bring more than 30 speakers in an invitation-only, educational event broken down by all things pre, during and post tokenization. The goal is to bring together top thought-leaders in securities law, capital markets, secondary markets, investor relations, compliance, and marketing in the private company sector.

More information regarding the event, including agenda, can be found at https://www.koresummit.io.

Click here to apply for a complimentary pass.

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the world's first highly-secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant tokenized securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of tokenized securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

www.KoreConX.io

