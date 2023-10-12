Kori Krill Oil Awarded Best Heart Health Supplement 2023

Kori Krill Oil, headquartered in Washington, an Omega-3 supplement, has been honored as the Best Heart Health Supplement 2023 by NewsHealthWatch, a digital publication. This powerhouse Omega-3 supplement is packed with 250 grams of EPA and DHA Omega-3 fatty acids and made with krill oil in its most natural phospholipid form for superior absorption.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kori Krill Oil is honored as the Best Heart Health Supplement 2023 by NewsHealthWatch, a digital publication showcasing the supplement's potency, efficiency, and commitment to cardiovascular health. Kori Krill Oil's omega-3 supplements are available as soft gels or gummies. Additional products include Kori Krill Oil Mind & Body , specially formulated with plant antioxidants, vitamin B12, and turmeric curcumin to support brain health and aid the healthy production of nerve cells and energy. Also, Kori Kril Oil Stress & Body , specially formulated with ashwagandha for mental and physical stress, positive mood, and sleep support. [ See full press release. ]

Kori Krill Oil, headquartered in Washington, an Omega-3 supplement, has been honored as the Best Heart Health Supplement 2023 by NewsHealthWatch, a digital publication. This powerhouse Omega-3 supplement is packed with 250 grams of EPA and DHA Omega-3 fatty acids and made with krill oil in its most natural phospholipid form for superior absorption.

This accolade comes when heart health remains a primary concern globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) states cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally. An estimated 19.1 million people died from CVDs in 2020 , representing 32% of all global deaths. Proactive measures, such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and high-quality supplements like Kori Krill Oil, can play a pivotal role in combating this.

Kori Krill Oil is a premium omega-3 supplement distinguished by its primary ingredient: krill oil. Harvested from the pristine waters of Antarctica, krill oil offers a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly 250 grams of EPA and DHA per serving, that are renowned for their heart health benefits. Unlike traditional fish oils, Kori Krill Oil's omega-3s are bonded to phospholipids, ensuring better absorption by the body. Beyond heart health, Kori Krill Oil also boasts anti-inflammatory properties, supports brain and joint health, and provides essential nutrients that are pivotal in maintaining overall well-being.

Kori Krill Oil is renowned for its exceptional sustainability practices over its omega-3 sources. The Kori Krill Oil fishery is the highest-rated krill fishery evaluated by the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership and the only kind to receive an A rating for seven years in a row.

Nancy Chan is CEO of Epion Brands, makers of Kori Krill Oil. Its products are distributed directly to consumers online, via e-commerce retailers, and wholesale. [ See full press release. ]

