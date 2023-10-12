Kori Krill Oil Awarded Best Heart Health Supplement 2023

News provided by

NewsHealthWatch; Kori Krill Oil

12 Oct, 2023, 08:01 ET

Kori Krill Oil, headquartered in Washington, an Omega-3 supplement, has been honored as the Best Heart Health Supplement 2023 by NewsHealthWatch, a digital publication. This powerhouse Omega-3 supplement is packed with 250 grams of EPA and DHA Omega-3 fatty acids and made with krill oil in its most natural phospholipid form for superior absorption.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kori Krill Oil is honored as the Best Heart Health Supplement 2023 by NewsHealthWatch, a digital publication showcasing the supplement's potency, efficiency, and commitment to cardiovascular health. Kori Krill Oil's omega-3 supplements are available as soft gels or gummies. Additional products include Kori Krill Oil Mind & Body, specially formulated with plant antioxidants, vitamin B12, and turmeric curcumin to support brain health and aid the healthy production of nerve cells and energy. Also, Kori Kril Oil Stress & Body, specially formulated with ashwagandha for mental and physical stress, positive mood, and sleep support. [See full press release.]

Continue Reading
Kori Krill Oil, headquartered in Washington, an Omega-3 supplement, has been honored as the Best Heart Health Supplement 2023 by NewsHealthWatch, a digital publication. This powerhouse Omega-3 supplement is packed with 250 grams of EPA and DHA Omega-3 fatty acids and made with krill oil in its most natural phospholipid form for superior absorption.
Kori Krill Oil, headquartered in Washington, an Omega-3 supplement, has been honored as the Best Heart Health Supplement 2023 by NewsHealthWatch, a digital publication. This powerhouse Omega-3 supplement is packed with 250 grams of EPA and DHA Omega-3 fatty acids and made with krill oil in its most natural phospholipid form for superior absorption.
This accolade comes when heart health remains a primary concern globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) states cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally. An estimated 19.1 million people died from CVDs in 2020, representing 32% of all global deaths.
This accolade comes when heart health remains a primary concern globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) states cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally. An estimated 19.1 million people died from CVDs in 2020, representing 32% of all global deaths.

This accolade comes when heart health remains a primary concern globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) states cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally. An estimated 19.1 million people died from CVDs in 2020, representing 32% of all global deaths. Proactive measures, such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and high-quality supplements like Kori Krill Oil, can play a pivotal role in combating this.

Kori Krill Oil is a premium omega-3 supplement distinguished by its primary ingredient: krill oil. Harvested from the pristine waters of Antarctica, krill oil offers a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly 250 grams of EPA and DHA per serving, that are renowned for their heart health benefits. Unlike traditional fish oils, Kori Krill Oil's omega-3s are bonded to phospholipids, ensuring better absorption by the body. Beyond heart health, Kori Krill Oil also boasts anti-inflammatory properties, supports brain and joint health, and provides essential nutrients that are pivotal in maintaining overall well-being.

Kori Krill Oil is renowned for its exceptional sustainability practices over its omega-3 sources. The Kori Krill Oil fishery is the highest-rated krill fishery evaluated by the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership and the only kind to receive an A rating for seven years in a row.

Nancy Chan is CEO of Epion Brands, makers of Kori Krill Oil. Its products are distributed directly to consumers online, via e-commerce retailers, and wholesale. [See full press release.]

About
NewsHealthWatch is a digital publication.

Contact:
Janice Colbern
718-945-6145
366876@email4pr.com

SOURCE NewsHealthWatch; Kori Krill Oil

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.