Kori Krill Oil Awarded Best Industry Practices For Environmental and Ecological Responsibility

18 Jul, 2023, 08:49 ET

This award from News 7 Health recognizes Kori Krill Oil's dedication and efforts to ensure the sustainability and long-term viability of the Antarctic krill population for the benefit of present and future generations and its eco-friendly operations.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kori Krill Oil is commended by News 7 Health for its best practices, precedent-setting sustainability policy, and standout role in environmental and ecological responsibility and sustainability. CEO Nancy Chan: "We are a team of scientists, fishermen, health aficionados, and earth lovers who are passionate about Antarctic krill and are excited to share our passion and scientific expertise." [See full press release.]

The forecast indicated that the global krill oil market will grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the next five years to reach USD 474.0 by 2028 (Polaris Market Research).

What Sustainability Is and Why It's Important
Sustainability is "Meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs," as published in 1987 by the United Nations Brundtland Commission, which called for a strategy that united development and the environment.

Sustainability Policy: Eco-Harvesting
Eco-Harvesting proprietary technology developed by Kori's partner Aker Biomarine protects the krill as they are brought onboard by an underwater vacuum. This technology separates unwanted by-catch and releases it unharmed.

Sustainability Policy: Traceability and Certifications
Kori's partnerships with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP), the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), and Friend of the Sea protect the krill harvest throughout processing to ensure the nutritional quality of its oil.

Sustainability Policy: Krill Harvesting Levels
Kori and its sustainability partnerships impose strict limits on how much they harvest. In total, less than 1% of the Antarctic krill biomass is harvested annually, well below the 10% level set by the UN in their definition of a sustainable fishery.

Sustainability Policy: Vertical Integration and Sustainable Packaging
Kori Krill Oil's sustainability policy delivers quality products from catch to delivery of each bottle of Kori while protecting the marine ecosystem. All Kori Krill Oil boxes and bottles are 100% recyclable, including caps and labels.

Kori Krill Oil can be ordered directly at Kori online and at Amazon, CVS, H-E-B, Kroger, Rite-Aid, Sam's Club, Swanson, Target, VitaCost, Walgreens, and Walmart.  [See full press release.]

