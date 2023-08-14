Kori Krill Oil is Recognized as Best Consumer Omega 3 Product

News provided by

Health 11 News; Kori Krill Oil

14 Aug, 2023, 08:43 ET

Health 11 News (H11N) recognizes Kori Krill Oil for its superior omega-3 DHA and EPA phospholipids content, as well as the broad consumer confidence in the brand.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kori Krill Oil responsibly and sustainably harvests and processes pure Antarctic krill oil to formulate its omega-3 multi-benefit softgels and gummies. [See Full Press Release.]

Kori Krill Oil is Superior to Fish Oil

Continue Reading
CEO Nancy Chan says, "Kori Krill Oil acknowledges its responsibility to the environment and the protection of the krill population in Antarctica and places the highest priority on sustainability." Kori Krill Oil's fishery has earned an "A" rating for seven consecutive years.
CEO Nancy Chan says, "Kori Krill Oil acknowledges its responsibility to the environment and the protection of the krill population in Antarctica and places the highest priority on sustainability." Kori Krill Oil's fishery has earned an "A" rating for seven consecutive years.
Health 11 News (H11N) recognizes Kori Krill Oil for its superior omega-3 DHA and EPA phospholipids content, as well as the broad consumer confidence in the brand.
Health 11 News (H11N) recognizes Kori Krill Oil for its superior omega-3 DHA and EPA phospholipids content, as well as the broad consumer confidence in the brand.

Fish oil supplements lose important DHA and EPA phospholipids in processing. In contrast, Kori Krill Oil retains omega-3 fatty acids and phospholipids at optimal potency during processing.

Supporting Heart and Brain Health 

Omega-3 fatty acids in Kori Krill Oil may lower the risks of coronary heart disease by reducing LDL ('bad') cholesterol and triglycerides while raising HDL ('good') cholesterol and normalizing heart rhythm and blood pressure.

Omega-3 EPAs can enhance brain function, and DHAs are important to brain development. A randomized controlled trial found Kori Krill Oil improved cognitive function.

Ensuring Immune Health and Joint Comfort

Kori Krill Oil's omega-3 DHA and EPA phospholipids help regulate inflammation and support cellular repair and internal defense systems while preventing autoimmune self-destructive activity.

Omega-3s can protect joints over the long term; in a clinical trial, Kori Krill Oil significantly improved joint comfort (-28.9 %), stiffness (-20.3 %), and function (-22.8 %).

Supporting Eye Health and Preventing Hearing Loss

Omega-3 DHA is concentrated in the retina, assisting tear production to lubricate and flush the eyes, preventing irritations and infections.

Higher levels of the omega-3 fatty acid DHA "were 8% to 20% less likely to cause age-related hearing issues compared to those with lower DHA levels," Medical News Today reports.

A Commitment to Sustainability 

CEO Nancy Chan says, "Kori Krill Oil acknowledges its responsibility to the environment and the protection of the krill population in Antarctica and places the highest priority on sustainability." Kori Krill Oil's fishery has earned an "A" rating for seven consecutive years.

A Strong and Growing Market For Krill Oil

The global krill oil market was valued at USD 235.8 million in 2020; an 11.4% CAGR projects USD 474.0 million by 2028 (Polaris Market Research).
Kori Krill Oil may be ordered at Kori online and at Amazon, CVS, H-E-B, Kroger, Rite-Aid, Sam's Club, Swanson, Target, VitaCost, Walgreens, and Walmart. [See Full Press Release.]

About
Health 11 News (H11N) is a digital publication.

Media Contact:
Jason Hilton
212-472-1213
[email protected]

SOURCE Health 11 News; Kori Krill Oil

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.