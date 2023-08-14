Kori Krill Oil is Recognized as Best Consumer Omega 3 Product

Health 11 News (H11N) recognizes Kori Krill Oil for its superior omega-3 DHA and EPA phospholipids content, as well as the broad consumer confidence in the brand.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kori Krill Oil responsibly and sustainably harvests and processes pure Antarctic krill oil to formulate its omega-3 multi-benefit softgels and gummies. [ See Full Press Release. ]

Kori Krill Oil is Superior to Fish Oil

Fish oil supplements lose important DHA and EPA phospholipids in processing. In contrast, Kori Krill Oil retains omega-3 fatty acids and phospholipids at optimal potency during processing.

Supporting Heart and Brain Health

Omega-3 fatty acids in Kori Krill Oil may lower the risks of coronary heart disease by reducing LDL ('bad') cholesterol and triglycerides while raising HDL ('good') cholesterol and normalizing heart rhythm and blood pressure.

Omega-3 EPAs can enhance brain function, and DHAs are important to brain development. A randomized controlled trial found Kori Krill Oil improved cognitive function.

Ensuring Immune Health and Joint Comfort

Kori Krill Oil's omega-3 DHA and EPA phospholipids help regulate inflammation and support cellular repair and internal defense systems while preventing autoimmune self-destructive activity.

Omega-3s can protect joints over the long term; in a clinical trial, Kori Krill Oil significantly improved joint comfort (-28.9 %), stiffness (-20.3 %), and function (-22.8 %).

Supporting Eye Health and Preventing Hearing Loss

Omega-3 DHA is concentrated in the retina, assisting tear production to lubricate and flush the eyes, preventing irritations and infections.

Higher levels of the omega-3 fatty acid DHA "were 8% to 20% less likely to cause age-related hearing issues compared to those with lower DHA levels," Medical News Today reports.

A Commitment to Sustainability

CEO Nancy Chan says, " Kori Krill Oil acknowledges its responsibility to the environment and the protection of the krill population in Antarctica and places the highest priority on sustainability ." Kori Krill Oil's fishery has earned an "A" rating for seven consecutive years.

A Strong and Growing Market For Krill Oil

The global krill oil market was valued at USD 235.8 million in 2020; an 11.4% CAGR projects USD 474.0 million by 2028 ( Polaris Market Research).

Kori Krill Oil may be ordered at Kori online and at Amazon , CVS, H-E-B , Kroger , Rite-Aid , Sam's Club, Swanson , Target , VitaCost , Walgreens , and Walmart . [ See Full Press Release. ]

