Kori Krill Oil Omega-3 Is the #1 Brain and Mood Support Supplement

Kori Krill Oil is given high praise by Smart Drugs and Supplements for the quality of its products and the environmentally sound methods used to harvest its prime ingredients.

Smart Drugs and Supplements, a digital publication, has honored Kori Krill Oil as the No. 1 Supplement for Brain and Mood Support. Krill oil, derived from small shrimp-like creatures in the ocean around Antarctica, has been gaining popularity in recent years as an alternative to fish oil. Both sources are rich in omega-3 acids, which have a variety of health benefits. Kori Krill Oil is given high praise by Smart Drugs and Supplements for the quality of its products and the environmentally sound methods used to harvest its prime ingredients.

"Omega-3s are essential nutrients, and we know through studies that these supplements can help your joints, your brain, your eyes, your skin, and your immune system," says Kori Krill Oil CEO Nancy Chan. "Older Americans are more likely to use omega-3s already, and our goal is really to inspire millennials and GenXers to start a proactive investment in their health with krill oil."

The global krill oil supplements market, valued at $824.17 million in 2021, is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7 percent through 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing health consciousness among consumers in large countries such as the U.S. and China, as well as to an aging population.

The market is also being driven by rising consumer awareness about the advantages of eicosapentaenoic acids, omega-3 fatty acids, and docosahexaenoic acid. These compounds help reduce inflammation, improve neurological development in newborns, and promote cardiovascular health. These factors are expected to boost product demand during the projected forecast period.

The growing geriatric population, as well as chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, are the prominent driving factors for market growth during the forecast period. The rising number of people who are reluctant to use oily fish-based products, coupled with the growing preference for healthy food supplements, is driving the market for these supplements.

Appealing to a younger set of consumers is an important part of the marketing strategy behind the growth of krill oil products, and Kori Krill Oil gets high marks from these consumers for its organic and natural products. Kori Krill Oil's softgels contain nutrients in their most natural form; all of their products are made with naturally non-GMO krill oil, and there are no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. [See Full Press Release.]

