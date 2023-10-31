Kori Krill Oil Omega-3 Wins Best Comprehensive Health Supplement 2023

MedNewsPedia has awarded the title of "Best Comprehensive Health Supplement 2023" to Kori Krill Oil's omega-3 nutritional supplement for its possible physical, mental, and cognitive health benefits.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical authorities are encouraging increased consumption of seafoods for the benefits derived from their high levels of omega-3 fatty acids . The most effective omega-3s are EPA and DHA phospholipids, with the highest concentrations found in cold water crustaceans, especially krill, which is the source of pure Antarctic Kori Krill Oil. [ See Full Press Release. ]

A Strong and Growing Market for Krill Oil

MedNewsPedia has awarded the title of "Best Comprehensive Health Supplement 2023" to Kori Krill Oil's omega-3 nutritional supplement for its extensive physical, mental, and cognitive health benefits. "Kori Krill Oil acknowledges its responsibility for the protection of the krill population in Antarctica," says CEO Nancy Chan. Kori Krill Oil's Antarctic fishery has earned an "A" rating for seven consecutive years.

The global krill oil market was valued at USD 235.8 million in 2020; an 11.4% CAGR projects it to reach USD 474.0 million by 2028 ( Polaris Market Research).

Omega-3 Possible Cardiovascular Health Benefits

Omega-3s may help lower LDL ('bad') cholesterol and triglyceride levels while raising HDL ('good') cholesterol. Additional cardiovascular benefits may include normalizing circulation, heart rhythm, and blood pressure.

Omega-3 Joint Health Benefits

Prolonged stress, anxiety, and depression can fuel chronic inflammation—a harmful autoimmune response that can attack joints and affect metabolism. Krill Oil's omega-3 may help to regulate inflammation:

In a clinical trial, those taking krill oil supplements significantly improved joint comfort by 28.9 %, reduced stiffness by 20.3 %, and improved joint function by 22.8 % compared to the control group.

Omega-3 Possible Antidepressant Health Benefits

Omega-3 fatty acids may help to reduce symptoms of depression and help people regain emotional stability. Omega-3s "may prevent and/or treat depression and other mood disorders" ( Harvard Health ) while helping to avoid the side effects associated with antidepressant drugs.

Omega-3 Possible Cognitive Health Benefits

Short-term and long-term memory, as well as problem-solving abilities, may be positively influenced by krill oil-sourced omega-3. A randomized controlled clinical trial with healthy participants taking daily doses of krill oil recorded improved cognitive function after 12 weeks.

A Commitment to Sustainability

" Kori Krill Oil acknowledges its responsibility for the protection of the krill population in Antarctica," says CEO Nancy Chan. Kori Krill Oil's Antarctic Fishery has earned "A" ratings for seven consecutive years from several key evaluating agencies.

