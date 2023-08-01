Kori Krill Oil Receives Visionary Leadership Award for Eco-Friendly Sourcing

Emerging Enterprise News presents the Visionary Leadership Award to Kori Krill Oil in recognition of its initiative and leadership in utilizing the most eco-friendly operations to protect present and future Antarctic krill populations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kori Krill Oil's Antarctic krill fishery is now one of the world's most sustainably managed eco-friendly fisheries. [ See full press release. ]

The global krill oil market was worth USD 235.8 million in 2020; a Consolidated Annual Growth Rate of 11.4% projects reaching USD 474.0 by 2028 ( Polaris Market Research). Companies harvest Antarctic krill for their oil, a potent source of bioactive DHA and EPA omega-3 phospholipids .

Emerging Enterprise News presents the Visionary Leadership Award to Kori Krill Oil in recognition of its initiative and leadership in utilizing the most eco-friendly operations to protect present and future Antarctic krill populations. Kori Krill Oil partners with Aker BioMarine, a Norwegian biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company. Thanks to this collaboration, the pristine ocean waters of Antarctica and their abundant krill bounty have become an example of worldwide emulation of environmental responsibility.

Kori Krill Oil and Aker BioMarine: An Eco-Friendly Collaboration

Kori Krill Oil partners with Aker BioMarine , a Norwegian biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company.

"We work closely with our fishery partner, Aker BioMarine, to ensure the well-being of the krill biomass and contribute to a thriving Antarctic ecosystem; these are our core priorities." – Nancy Chan, Kori Krill Oil CEO.

Eco-Friendly Certifications and Associations

Kori Krill Oil and Aker BioMarine are certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the premier certifying organization known for its rigorous assessment and sustainable fishing and seafood traceability standards. For the past seven years, they have earned an "A" rating for a well-managed fishery by the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership .

The partnership also collaborates with the Association of Responsible Krill Harvesting Companies ( ARK ) to promote research for the sustainable harvest of Antarctic krill; the Antarctic Wildlife Research Fund ( AWR ) for environmental protection of the Antarctic ecosystem; and the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources ( CCAMLR ) to adopt conservation measures for all fisheries in Antarctica.

Eco-Friendly Vertical Integration and Sustainable Packaging

Kori Krill Oil's advanced sustainability policy delivers quality supplements from catch through extraction, filtration, packaging, and delivery while protecting the ecosystem. All boxes, containers, caps, and labels are 100% recyclable.

Kori Krill Oil can be ordered at Kori online and at Amazon , CVS , H-E-B , Kroger , Rite-Aid , Sam's Club, Swanson , Target , VitaCost , Walgreens , and Walmart . [ See full press release. ]

