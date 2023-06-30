Kori Krill Oil Wins HealthXWire Award for Best All-Natural Heart Health Supplement, North America, 2023

News provided by

HealthXWire; Kori Krill Oil

30 Jun, 2023, 08:32 ET

This distinguished recognition is awarded to Kori Krill Oil for its leadership in providing a superior source of omega-3 fatty acids, a natural, effective preventative against heart disease and other serious illnesses. Kori Krill Oil is extracted sustainably from the icy cold, pure waters of Antarctica, processed and distributed with environmental responsibility.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kori Krill Oil has emerged as the foremost provider of krill oil, the richest source of omega-3s found in nature. Omega-3s play a significant role in the fight against heart disease, the "leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States," according to the CDC. This amounts to around 695,000 deaths a year from various forms of heart disease, or one in five deaths overall. [See full press release.]

Continue Reading
Kori Krill Oil has emerged as the foremost provider of krill oil, the richest source of omega-3s found in nature. Omega-3s play a significant role in the fight against heart disease, the "leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States," according to the CDC. This amounts to around 695,000 deaths a year from various forms of heart disease, or one in five deaths overall.
Kori Krill Oil has emerged as the foremost provider of krill oil, the richest source of omega-3s found in nature. Omega-3s play a significant role in the fight against heart disease, the "leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States," according to the CDC. This amounts to around 695,000 deaths a year from various forms of heart disease, or one in five deaths overall.
This distinguished recognition is awarded to Kori Krill Oil for its leadership in providing a superior source of omega-3 fatty acids, a natural, effective preventative against heart disease and other serious illnesses. Kori Krill Oil is extracted sustainably from the icy cold, pure waters of Antarctica, processed and distributed with environmental responsibility.
This distinguished recognition is awarded to Kori Krill Oil for its leadership in providing a superior source of omega-3 fatty acids, a natural, effective preventative against heart disease and other serious illnesses. Kori Krill Oil is extracted sustainably from the icy cold, pure waters of Antarctica, processed and distributed with environmental responsibility.

"Omega-3's are a type of unsaturated fatty acid that may reduce inflammation throughout the body," advises the Mayo Clinic. There are three primary omega-3 fatty acids: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). "ALA is found mainly in plant oils such as flaxseed, soybean, and canola oils. DHA and EPA are found in fish and other seafood," notes the NIH.

Western diets tend to favor more meat and poultry as the protein choice but include little fish. As a result, 70% of Americans are deficient in their omega-3 levels. This is especially true for vegetarians, vegans, and those trying the Keto diet. "When I realized how deficient in omega-3 Americans are, I made it my mission to create a brand that makes a difference in the health and wellness of Americans," explains Nancy Chan, CEO of Kori Krill Oil.

Kori Krill Oil contains high levels of omega-3 EPA and DHA, plus choline, which is needed by your brain and nervous system "to regulate memory, mood, muscle control, and to form the membranes that surround the body's cells" (NIH). Kori Krill Oil also contains astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that defends your cells against oxidative stress from free radicals.

The brand can be found at Target, CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Amazon, and the Kori Krill Oil website. [See full press release.]

About
HealthXWire is a digital publication.

Media Contact:
Karl Klinger
212-372-8897
[email protected]  

SOURCE HealthXWire; Kori Krill Oil

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.