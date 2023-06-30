Kori Krill Oil Wins HealthXWire Award for Best All-Natural Heart Health Supplement, North America, 2023

This distinguished recognition is awarded to Kori Krill Oil for its leadership in providing a superior source of omega-3 fatty acids, a natural, effective preventative against heart disease and other serious illnesses. Kori Krill Oil is extracted sustainably from the icy cold, pure waters of Antarctica, processed and distributed with environmental responsibility.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kori Krill Oil has emerged as the foremost provider of krill oil, the richest source of omega-3s found in nature. Omega-3s play a significant role in the fight against heart disease, the "leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States," according to the CDC. This amounts to around 695,000 deaths a year from various forms of heart disease, or one in five deaths overall. [See full press release.]

Kori Krill Oil has emerged as the foremost provider of krill oil, the richest source of omega-3s found in nature. Omega-3s play a significant role in the fight against heart disease, the "leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States," according to the CDC. This amounts to around 695,000 deaths a year from various forms of heart disease, or one in five deaths overall. This distinguished recognition is awarded to Kori Krill Oil for its leadership in providing a superior source of omega-3 fatty acids, a natural, effective preventative against heart disease and other serious illnesses. Kori Krill Oil is extracted sustainably from the icy cold, pure waters of Antarctica, processed and distributed with environmental responsibility.

"Omega-3's are a type of unsaturated fatty acid that may reduce inflammation throughout the body," advises the Mayo Clinic. There are three primary omega-3 fatty acids: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). "ALA is found mainly in plant oils such as flaxseed, soybean, and canola oils. DHA and EPA are found in fish and other seafood," notes the NIH.

Western diets tend to favor more meat and poultry as the protein choice but include little fish. As a result, 70% of Americans are deficient in their omega-3 levels. This is especially true for vegetarians, vegans, and those trying the Keto diet. "When I realized how deficient in omega-3 Americans are, I made it my mission to create a brand that makes a difference in the health and wellness of Americans," explains Nancy Chan, CEO of Kori Krill Oil.

Kori Krill Oil contains high levels of omega-3 EPA and DHA, plus choline, which is needed by your brain and nervous system "to regulate memory, mood, muscle control, and to form the membranes that surround the body's cells" (NIH). Kori Krill Oil also contains astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that defends your cells against oxidative stress from free radicals.

The brand can be found at Target, CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Amazon, and the Kori Krill Oil website. [See full press release.]

About

HealthXWire is a digital publication.

Media Contact:

Karl Klinger

212-372-8897

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthXWire; Kori Krill Oil