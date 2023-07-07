Kori Krill Oil Wins Optimal Health News Award for Best Omega-3 Supplement Product of 2023 for North America

Optimal Health News has honored Kori Krill Oil, a multi-benefit omega-3 supplement, with its award for the Best Omega-3 Supplement Product of 2023 for North America. In the fiercely competitive marketplace of omega-3 supplements, this unique alternative to fish oil delivers the whole-body benefits of omega-3s in their most natural form, resulting in superior absorption. Sustainably sourced from pristine Antarctic waters, Kori Krill Oil also contains powerful nutrients not found in conventional fish oil products.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market dominated by fish oil supplements, Kori Pure Antarctic Krill Oil has been named the best omega-3 supplement product of 2023 for North America by Optimal Health News , a digital publication. A rich source of omega-3s and other nutrients, krill oil is extracted from a species of Antarctic krill, which are tiny, shrimp-like crustaceans that feed on microscopic algae. [ See full press release. ]

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential healthy fats that are critical to human development and healthy aging, as well as cognitive, heart, joint, skin, and overall health. Since the body cannot produce omega-3s on its own, these crucial nutrients must be consumed through food; however, the vast majority of consumers have insufficient intakes of omega-3s.

The global omega-3 supplements market was valued at USD $6.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to see robust growth in the next several years, reaching USD $12.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors driving the market growth include the increasing awareness of the health benefits of omega-3s, as well as the growing demand for dietary supplements in general.

The global krill oil supplements market was valued at USD $824.17 million in 2021, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% through 2030. The market is driven by growing awareness regarding the benefits of krill oil compared to fish oil.

Kori Krill Oil is made by Epion Brands. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, the company was established in 2019 and is led by CEO Nancy Chan. Earlier this year, the enterprise launched Kori Krill Oil Gummies, the first brand to deliver the powerful health benefits of krill oil in a gummy format.

Kori Krill Oil products are available to consumers directly online and via major e-commerce and retail outlets.

