Korn Ferry Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results of Operations

Korn Ferry

Dec 05, 2019, 16:05 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • Korn Ferry reports fee revenue of $492.4 million in Q2 FY'20.
  • Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $42.8 million in Q2 FY'20.
  • Operating income was $61.9 million in Q2 FY'20 with an operating margin of 12.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was $78.3 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%.
  • Q2 FY'20 diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.77 and $0.81, respectively.
  • The Company continued with its balanced approach to capital allocation, buying back 1.3 million shares or $49.2 million of stock during the quarter and declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on December 4, 2019 payable on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2019.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced second quarter fee revenue of $492.4 million.  Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.77 and Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.81.  Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter excludes $2.6 million, or $0.04 per share, related to integration/acquisition costs associated with the recently completed acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Execution.

"For Korn Ferry's recently completed second quarter, we generated fee revenue of approximately $492 million (down 1% using actual rates; up 1% on a constant currency basis) and consistent profitability with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of almost 16%.  Despite the confused socio-political climate, we continued to have a long-term balanced approach to capital deployment, acquiring three leadership development companies while repurchasing almost $50 million of stock during the quarter in addition to our normal quarterly dividend," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.

"We have historically only focused on a 10 percent subset of the $300 billion market for learning and development. The recent acquisitions of Miller Heiman, Strategy Execution and AchieveForum add professional development capabilities that will leverage our Korn Ferry Digital platform, tapping a much broader market opportunity.  Last month we celebrated our 50th anniversary, capping an unprecedented moment in Korn Ferry's history as the preeminent global organizational consulting firm.  As our recent acquisitions attest, we continue to evolve our business to help clients synchronize their strategy, operations and talent.  I look forward to what the future holds as we ring in a New Year."

Selected Financial Results
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a)

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Fee revenue

$

492.4

$

495.2

$

976.9

$

960.8

Total revenue

$

504.2

$

506.8

$

1,000.4

$

985.2

Operating income

$

61.9

$

71.0

$

122.2

$

15.9

Operating margin

12.6%

14.3%

12.5%

1.7%

Net income attributable to Korn Ferry

$

42.8

$

46.0

$

85.8

$

7.4

Basic earnings per share

$

0.78

$

0.82

$

1.54

$

0.13

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.77

$

0.81

$

1.54

$

0.13

EBITDA Results (b):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

EBITDA

$

75.7

$

77.5

$

150.7

$

38.6

EBITDA margin

15.4%

15.7%

15.4%

4.0%

Adjusted Results (c):

Second Quarter

Year to Date





FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Adjusted EBITDA (b)

$

78.3

$

80.3

$

153.3

$

151.1

Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)

15.9%

16.2%

15.7%

15.7%

Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry

$

44.8

$

48.2

$

87.7

$

92.4

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.81

$

0.86

$

1.58

$

1.65

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.81

$

0.85

$

1.57

$

1.62

________________________

(a)

Numbers may not total due to rounding.

(b)

EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.  Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA to exclude tradename write-offs and integration/acquisition costs.  EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).

(c)  

Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following, as applicable (see attached reconciliations):

Second Quarter

Year to Date





FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Tradename write-offs

$


$


$


$

106.6

Integration/acquisition costs

$

2.6

$

2.8

$

2.6

$

5.9

Fee revenue was $492.4 million in Q2 FY'20, a decrease of 1% (1% increase on a constant currency basis) compared to Q2 FY'19.  The decrease in fee revenue was due to lower fee revenue in Executive Search and Advisory, partially offset by growth in RPO and Professional Search.

Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $42.8 million in Q2 FY'20 as compared to $46.0 million in Q2 FY'19.  The decrease in net income attributable to Korn Ferry resulted from a decrease in fee revenue and an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Operating margin was 12.6% in Q2 FY'20 compared to 14.3% in the year-ago quarter.  The decrease in operating margin was primarily due an increase in general and administrative expenses and lower fee revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.9%, compared to 16.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Results by Segment

Selected Advisory Data
(dollars in millions) (a)

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Fee revenue

$

209.8

$

217.1

$

405.3

$

412.5

Total revenue

$

213.9

$

221.4

$

413.2

$

421.6

Operating income (loss)

$

28.4

$

29.4

$

54.2

$

(53.7)

Operating margin

13.5%

13.6%

13.4%

(13.0%)













Ending number of consultants and execution staff (b)

1,776

1,636

1,776

1,636

Staff utilization (c)

69%

67%

68%

67%


EBITDA Results (d):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

EBITDA

$

37.0

$

36.7

$

71.5

$

(38.4)

EBITDA margin

17.6%

16.9%

17.6%

(9.3%)


Adjusted Results (e):

Second Quarter

Year to Date





FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Adjusted EBITDA (d)

$

37.0

$

39.4

$

71.5

$

73.9

Adjusted EBITDA margin (d)

17.6%

18.2%

17.6%

17.9%

________________________

(a)  

Numbers may not total due to rounding.

(b)

Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing advisory services.


(c)

Calculated by dividing the number of hours our full-time Advisory professional staff record to engagements during the period, by the total available working hours during the same period.

(d)

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).

(e)

Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):

Second Quarter

Year to Date





FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Tradename write-offs

$


$


$


$

106.6

Integration/acquisition costs

$


$

2.8

$


$

5.8

Fee revenue was $209.8 million in Q2 FY'20 compared to $217.1 million in Q2 FY'19, a decrease of $7.3 million or 3% (down 1% on a constant currency basis). 

Operating income was $28.4 million in Q2 FY'20 with an operating margin of 13.5% compared to $29.4 million and an operating margin of 13.6%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.0 million in Q2 FY'20 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.6% compared to $39.4 million and 18.2%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Selected Executive Search Data
(dollars in millions) (a)

Second Quarter

Year to Date


FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Fee revenue

$

187.9

$

197.6

$

381.1

$

390.6

Total revenue

$

192.0

$

202.0

$

390.0

$

400.1

Operating income

$

41.2

$

51.5

$

86.9

$

92.3

Operating margin

21.9%

26.0%

22.8%

23.6%













Ending number of consultants

585

556

585

556

Average number of consultants

577

550

575

548

Engagements billed

3,848

3,968

6,086

6,144

New engagements (b)

1,719

1,757

3,414

3,465

EBITDA and Adjusted Results (c):

Second Quarter

Year to Date


FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

$

44.0

$

49.2

$

92.9

$

96.0

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.4%

24.9%

24.4%

24.6%

________________________

(a)  

Numbers may not total due to rounding.

(b)  

Represents new engagements opened in the respective period.

(c)  

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).

Fee revenue was $187.9 million and $197.6 million in Q2 FY'20 and Q2 FY'19, respectively, a decrease of $9.7 million or 5% (3% decrease on a constant currency basis).  The decrease in fee revenue was attributable to a decline in fee revenue in all regions.

Operating income was $41.2 million in Q2 FY'20 compared to $51.5 million in Q2 FY'19.  Operating margin was 21.9% in Q2 FY'20 compared to 26.0% in the year-ago quarter.  The decrease in operating income was mainly due to a decrease in fee revenue.

EBITDA was $44.0 million in Q2 FY'20 with an EBITDA margin of 23.4% compared to $49.2 million and 24.9%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to a decline in fee revenue.

Selected RPO and Professional Search Data
(dollars in millions) (a)

Second Quarter

Year to Date


FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Fee revenue

$

94.8

$

80.5

$

190.6

$

157.8

Total revenue

$

98.3

$

83.4

$

197.2

$

163.5

Operating income

$

15.1

$

12.5

$

30.1

$

24.2

Operating margin

15.9%

15.6%

15.8%

15.3%













Engagements billed (b)

1,441

1,338

2,274

2,134

New engagements (c)

693

731

1,460

1,502

EBITDA and Adjusted Results (d):

Second Quarter

Year to Date


FY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

$

16.1

$

13.2

$

32.2

$

25.7

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.0%

16.4%

16.9%

16.3%

________________________

(a)

Numbers may not total due to rounding.

(b)

Represents professional search engagements billed.

(c)

Represents new professional search engagements opened in the respective period.

(d)

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).

Fee revenue was $94.8 million in Q2 FY'20, an increase of $14.3 million or 18% (20% increase on a constant currency basis), compared to the year-ago quarter.  The higher fee revenue was primarily driven by an increase in fee revenue in recruitment process outsourcing and professional search of $11.6 million and $2.7 million, respectively, in Q2 FY'20 compared to Q2 FY'19.

Operating income was $15.1 million in Q2 FY'20, an increase of $2.6 million compared to Q2 FY'19 operating income of $12.5 million.  Operating margin was 15.9% in the current quarter compared to 15.6% in the year-ago quarter.  The increase in operating income was due to higher fee revenue in Q2 FY'20 compared to Q2 FY'19, partially offset by an increase in compensation and benefits expense driven by a 28% increase in average headcount.

EBITDA was $16.1 million during Q2 FY'20, an increase of $2.9 million compared to Q2 FY'19.  EBITDA margin was 17.0% in Q2 FY'20 and 16.4% in Q2 FY'19.

Outlook

Assuming worldwide economic conditions, financial markets and foreign exchange rates remain steady, on a consolidated basis:

  • Q3 FY'20 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $490 million and $510 million; and
  • Q3 FY'20 diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $0.35 to $0.52.

On a consolidated adjusted basis:

  • Q3 FY'20 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range from $0.70 to $0.78.

Q3 FY'20

Earnings Per Share Outlook (1)

Low

High






Consolidated diluted earnings per share

$

0.35

$

0.52

Restructuring charges, net

0.40

0.32

Integration/acquisition costs

0.06

0.03

Tax rate impact

(0.11)

(0.09)

Consolidated Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.70

$

0.78

_______________________

 (1)

Consolidated Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the items listed in the table.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast

The earnings conference call will be held today at 4:30 PM (EST) and hosted by CEO Gary Burnison, CFO Robert Rozek and SVP Finance Gregg Kvochak.  The conference call will be webcast and available online at ir.kornferry.com.  We will also post to this section of our website earnings slides, which will accompany our webcast, and other important information, and encourage you to review the information that we make available on our website.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm.  We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance.  We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities.  We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life.  And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.  Visit kornferry.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and our conference call that relate to future results and events ("forward-looking statements") are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations.  These statements, which include words such as "believes", "expects" or "likely", include references to our outlook.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.  Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn FerryThe potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to competition, changes in demand for our services as a result of automation, the dependence on and costs of attracting and retaining qualified and experienced consultants, our ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain key employees, maintaining our brand name and professional reputation, potential legal liability and regulatory developments, the portability of client relationships, consolidation of the industries we serve, global and local political or economic developments in or affecting countries where we have operations, currency fluctuations in our international operations, risks related to growth, alignment of our cost structure, restrictions imposed by off-limits agreements, reliance on information processing systems, cyber security vulnerabilities, changes to data security, data privacy and data protection laws, limited protection of our intellectual property, our ability to enhance and develop new technology, our ability to develop new products and services, the utilization and billing rates of our consultants, dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problems, changes in our accounting estimates/assumptions, technical guidance relating to the Tax Act, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, deferred tax assets that we may not be able to use, our indebtedness, the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate, expansion of social media platforms, seasonality, ability to effect acquisition and integrate recently acquired companies, including those of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum, and Strategy Execution (collectively, the "acquired companies"); the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of the acquired companies; the costs related to the acquisition of the companies; employment liability risk, the impact of rebranding on the Company's products and services; the expected timing of the Company's rebranding and entity rationalization plan, and the costs of the Company's rebranding and entity rationalization plan.  For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences, please refer to Korn Ferry's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Korn Ferry disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").  In particular, it includes:

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs and tradename write-offs, net of income tax effect;
  • Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs and tradename write-offs, net of income tax effect; and in the case of the outlook section, also adjusted for restructuring charges, net and tax rate impact;
  • Constant currency (calculated using a quarterly average) percentages that represent the percentage change that would have resulted had exchange rates in the prior period been the same as those in effect in the current period;
  • EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and EBITDA margin; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs and tradename write-offs, and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of Korn Ferry's ongoing operating results.  These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and are not indicative of the liquidity of Korn Ferry.  These charges represent 1) costs we incurred to acquire and integrate a portion of our Advisory business and 2) tradename write-offs associated with the rebranding plan initiated by Korn Ferry.  The use of non-GAAP financial measures facilitates comparisons to Korn Ferry's historical performance.  Korn Ferry includes non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making.  Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude certain charges that management does not consider on-going in nature and allows management and investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results.  Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by investors and other interested parties to measure operating performance among companies with different capital structures, effective tax rates and tax attributes and capitalized asset values, all of which can vary substantially from company to company.  In the case of constant currency percentages, management believes the presentation of such information provides useful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance as excluding the impact of exchange rate changes on Korn Ferry's financial performance allows investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results, to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by exchange rate changes and to perform related trend analysis, and provides a higher degree of transparency of information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making. 

[Tables attached]

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 (in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018
















(unaudited)


 Fee revenue

$

492,389

$

495,205

$

976,938

$

960,773

 Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses

11,788

11,588

23,437

24,382

           Total revenue

504,177

506,793

1,000,375

985,155












 Compensation and benefits

337,382

335,835

665,878

657,740

 General and administrative expenses

62,009

57,738

127,816

226,462

 Reimbursed expenses

11,788

11,588

23,437

24,382

 Cost of services

18,414

19,627

35,549

37,954

 Depreciation and amortization

12,715

11,018

25,492

22,749

           Total operating expenses

442,308

435,806

878,172

969,287












 Operating income

61,869

70,987

122,203

15,868

 Other income (loss), net

1,133

(4,500)

2,959

20

 Interest expense, net

(4,210)

(4,337)

(8,267)

(8,440)

         Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes

58,792

62,150

116,895

7,448

 Income tax provision (benefit)

15,760

14,833

30,213

(1,277)

 Net income

43,032

47,317

86,682

8,725

           Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(228)

(1,283)

(927)

(1,302)

 Net income attributable to Korn Ferry

$

42,804

$

46,034

$

85,755

$

7,423












 Earnings per common share attributable to Korn Ferry:










      Basic

$

0.78

$

0.82

$

1.54

$

0.13

      Diluted

$

0.77

$

0.81

$

1.54

$

0.13












 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:










      Basic

54,568

55,461

54,917

55,420

      Diluted

54,716

56,239

55,170

56,306












 Cash dividends declared per share:

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.20

$

0.20

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended October 31,

Six Months Ended October 31,

2019



2018

% Change

2019



2018

% Change
























Fee revenue:






















Advisory

$

209,760



$

217,089

(3.4%)

$

405,286



$

412,464

(1.7%)

Executive Search:























North America

113,818




115,863

(1.8%)

225,540




227,960

(1.1%)

EMEA

39,821




44,928

(11.4%)

86,351




91,582

(5.7%)

Asia Pacific

25,944




27,936

(7.1%)

53,306




54,231

(1.7%)

Latin America

8,272




8,907

(7.1%)

15,857




16,785

(5.5%)

Total Executive Search

187,855




197,634

(4.9%)

381,054




390,558

(2.4%)

RPO and Professional Search

94,774




80,482

17.8%

190,598




157,751

20.8%

Total fee revenue

492,389




495,205

(0.6%)

976,938




960,773

1.7%

Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses

11,788




11,588

1.7%

23,437




24,382

(3.9%)

Total revenue

$

504,177



$

506,793

(0.5%)

$

1,000,375



$

985,155

1.5%

























Operating income (loss):


Margin



Margin



Margin



Margin

Advisory

$

28,391

13.5%

$

29,426

13.6%

$

54,182

13.4%

$

(53,653)

(13.0%)

Executive Search:























North America

28,124

24.7%

35,328

30.5%

58,446

25.9%

61,842

27.1%

EMEA

6,511

16.4%

7,319

16.3%

13,822

16.0%

14,288

15.6%

Asia Pacific

5,803

22.4%

6,767

24.2%

12,796

24.0%

13,408

24.7%

Latin America

791

9.6%

2,053

23.0%

1,801

11.4%

2,807

16.7%

Total Executive Search

41,229

21.9%

51,467

26.0%

86,865

22.8%

92,345

23.6%

RPO and Professional Search

15,094

15.9%

12,516

15.6%

30,135

15.8%

24,161

15.3%

Corporate

(22,845)




(22,422)




(48,979)




(46,985)



 Total operating income

$

61,869

12.6%

$

70,987

14.3%

$

122,203

12.5%

$

15,868

1.7%

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


October 31,

April 30,

2019

2019

(unaudited)


ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$

464,423

$

626,360

Marketable securities

6,508

8,288

Receivables due from clients, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $23,165 and $21,582 at October 31, 2019 and April 30, 2019, respectively

458,263

404,857

Income taxes and other receivables

40,506

26,767

Unearned compensation

48,195

42,003

Prepaid expenses and other assets

31,603

28,535

Total current assets

1,049,498

1,136,810






Marketable securities, non-current

138,055

132,463

Property and equipment, net

140,685

131,505

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

214,421

-

Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies, net of loans

128,626

126,000

Deferred income taxes

36,779

43,220

Goodwill

578,307

578,298

Intangible assets, net

76,288

82,948

Unearned compensation, non-current

101,308

80,924

Investments and other assets

22,314

22,684

Total assets

$

2,486,281

$

2,334,852






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Accounts payable

$

30,599

$

39,156

Income taxes payable

15,018

21,145

Compensation and benefits payable

198,284

328,610

Operating lease liability, current

48,493

-

Other accrued liabilities

158,071

162,047

Total current liabilities

450,465

550,958






Deferred compensation and other retirement plans

274,241

257,635

Operating lease liability, non-current

200,266

-

Long-term debt

273,310

222,878

Deferred tax liabilities

1,064

1,103

Other liabilities

28,444

58,891

Total liabilities

1,227,790

1,091,465






Stockholders' equity




Common stock: $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized, 73,120 and 72,442 shares issued and 55,315 and 56,431 shares outstanding at October 31, 2019 and April 30, 2019, respectively

601,686

656,463

Retained earnings

734,891

660,845

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(80,646)

(76,652)

Total Korn Ferry stockholders' equity

1,255,931

1,240,656

Noncontrolling interest

2,560

2,731

Total stockholders' equity

1,258,491

1,243,387

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,486,281

$

2,334,852

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018
















(unaudited)


 Net income attributable to Korn Ferry

$

42,804

$

46,034

$

85,755

$

7,423

 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

228

1,283

927

1,302

 Net income

43,032

47,317

86,682

8,725

 Income tax provision (benefit)

15,760

14,833

30,213

(1,277)

 Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes

58,792

62,150

116,895

7,448

 Other (income) loss, net

(1,133)

4,500

(2,959)

(20)

 Interest expense, net

4,210

4,337

8,267

8,440

 Operating income

61,869

70,987

122,203

15,868

 Depreciation and amortization

12,715

11,018

25,492

22,749

 Other income (loss), net

1,133

(4,500)

2,959

20

         EBITDA

75,717

77,505

150,654

38,637

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

2,615

2,835

2,615

5,942

 Tradename write-offs (2)

-

-

-

106,555

         Adjusted EBITDA

$

78,332

$

80,340

$

153,269

$

151,134












 Operating margin

12.6%

14.3%

12.5%

1.7%

 Depreciation and amortization

2.6%

2.3%

2.6%

2.3%

 Other income (loss), net

0.2%

(0.9%)

0.3%

-

         EBITDA margin

15.4%

15.7%

15.4%

4.0%

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

0.5%

0.5%

0.3%

0.6%

 Tradename write-offs (2)

-

-

-

11.1%

         Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.9%

16.2%

15.7%

15.7%












 Net income attributable to Korn Ferry

$

42,804

$

46,034

$

85,755

$

7,423

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

2,615

2,835

2,615

5,942

 Tradename write-offs (2)

-

-

-

106,555

 Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)

(668)

(634)

(668)

(27,527)

         Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry

$

44,751

$

48,235

$

87,702

$

92,393












 Basic earnings per common share

$

0.78

$

0.82

$

1.54

$

0.13

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.11

 Tradename write-offs (2)

-

-

-

1.92

 Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.51)

         Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.81

$

0.86

$

1.58

$

1.65












 Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.77

$

0.81

$

1.54

$

0.13

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.11

 Tradename write-offs (2)

-

-

-

1.88

 Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.50)

         Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.81

$

0.85

$

1.57

$

1.62
























Explanation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

(1) Costs associated with completing acquisitions, such as legal and professional fees, retention awards and the on-going integration expenses to combine the companies.

(2) The Company implemented a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify the Company's organizational structure by eliminating and/or consolidating certain legal entities and implemented a rebranding of the Company to offer the Company's current products and services using the "Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Company was required under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles to record a one-time, non-cash tradename write-offs.

(3) Tax effect on integration/acquisition costs and tradename write-offs.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (GAAP) TO

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended October 31, 2019




Executive Search









Advisory

North America

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated



























Fee revenue

$

209,760

$

113,818

$

39,821

$

25,944

$

8,272

$

187,855

$

94,774

$

-

$

492,389

Total revenue

$

213,922

$

117,077

$

40,441

$

26,168

$

8,273

$

191,959

$

98,296

$

-

$

504,177



























Net income attributable to Korn Ferry























$

42,804

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
























228

Other income, net
























(1,133)

Interest expense, net
























4,210

Income tax provision
























15,760

Operating income (loss)

$

28,391

$

28,124

$

6,511

$

5,803

$

791

$

41,229

$

15,094

$

(22,845)

61,869

Depreciation and amortization

8,042

869

450

329

315

1,963

990

1,720

12,715

Other income (loss), net

520

637

107

72

30

846

54

(287)

1,133

EBITDA

36,953

29,630

7,068

6,204

1,136

44,038

16,138

(21,412)

75,717

EBITDA margin

17.6%

26.0%

17.7%

23.9%

13.7%

23.4%

17.0%




15.4%



























Integration/acquisition costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,615

2,615

Adjusted EBITDA

$

36,953

$

29,630

$

7,068

$

6,204

$

1,136

$

44,038

$

16,138

$

(18,797)

$

78,332

Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.6%

26.0%

17.7%

23.9%

13.7%

23.4%

17.0%




15.9%























































Three Months Ended October 31, 2018




Executive Search









Advisory

North America

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated

Fee revenue

$

217,089

$

115,863

$

44,928

$

27,936

$

8,907

$

197,634

$

80,482

$

-

$

495,205

Total revenue

$

221,419

$

119,322

$

45,636

$

28,146

$

8,912

$

202,016

$

83,358

$

-

$

506,793



























Net income attributable to Korn Ferry























$

46,034

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
























1,283

Other loss, net
























4,500

Interest expense, net
























4,337

Income tax provision
























14,833

Operating income (loss)

$

29,426

$

35,328

$

7,319

$

6,767

$

2,053

$

51,467

$

12,516

$

(22,422)

70,987

Depreciation and amortization

6,964

968

95

375

101

1,539

761

1,754

11,018

Other income (loss), net

265

(3,981)

22

77

93

(3,789)

(79)

(897)

(4,500)

EBITDA

36,655

32,315

7,436

7,219

2,247

49,217

13,198

(21,565)

77,505

EBITDA margin

16.9%

27.9%

16.6%

25.8%

25.2%

24.9%

16.4%




15.7%



























Integration/acquisition costs

2,755

-

-

-

-

-

-

80

2,835

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,410

$

32,315

$

7,436

$

7,219

$

2,247

$

49,217

$

13,198

$

(21,485)

$

80,340

Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.2%

27.9%

16.6%

25.8%

25.2%

24.9%

16.4%




16.2%

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (GAAP) TO

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Six Months Ended October 31, 2019




Executive Search






Advisory

North America

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated



























Fee revenue

$

405,286

$

225,540

$

86,351

$

53,306

$

15,857

$

381,054

$

190,598

$

-

$

976,938

Total revenue

$

413,242

$

232,523

$

87,753

$

53,836

$

15,860

$

389,972

$

197,161

$

-

$

1,000,375



























Net income attributable to Korn Ferry























$

85,755

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
























927

Other income, net
























(2,959)

Interest expense, net
























8,267

Income tax provision
























30,213

Operating income (loss)

$

54,182

$

58,446

$

13,822

$

12,796

$

1,801

$

86,865

$

30,135

$

(48,979)

122,203

Depreciation and amortization

16,095

1,770

906

675

643

3,994

1,982

3,421

25,492

Other income (loss), net

1,246

1,777

119

87

87

2,070

128

(485)

2,959

EBITDA

71,523

61,993

14,847

13,558

2,531

92,929

32,245

(46,043)

150,654

EBITDA margin

17.6%

27.5%

17.2%

25.4%

16.0%

24.4%

16.9%




15.4%



























Integration/acquisition costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,615

2,615

Adjusted EBITDA

$

71,523

$

61,993

$

14,847

$

13,558

$

2,531

$

92,929

$

32,245

$

(43,428)

$

153,269

Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.6%

27.5%

17.2%

25.4%

16.0%

24.4%

16.9%




15.7%























































Six Months Ended October 31, 2018




Executive Search






Advisory

North America

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated



























Fee revenue

$

412,464

$

227,960

$

91,582

$

54,231

$

16,785

$

390,558

$

157,751

$

-

$

960,773

Total revenue

$

421,566

$

235,079

$

93,385

$

54,771

$

16,815

$

400,050

$

163,539

$

-

$

985,155



























Net income attributable to Korn Ferry























$

7,423

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
























1,302

Other income, net
























(20)

Interest expense, net
























8,440

Income tax benefit
























(1,277)

Operating income (loss)

$

(53,653)

$

61,842

$

14,288

$

13,408

$

2,807

$

92,345

$

24,161

$

(46,985)

15,868

Depreciation and amortization

14,395

1,947

465

745

208

3,365

1,522

3,467

22,749

Other income (loss), net

835

(480)

362

252

130

264

26

(1,105)

20

EBITDA

(38,423)

63,309

15,115

14,405

3,145

95,974

25,709

(44,623)

38,637

EBITDA margin

(9.3)%

27.8%

16.5%

26.6%

18.7%

24.6%

16.3%




4.0%



























Integration/acquisition costs

5,782

-

-

-

-

-

-

160

5,942

Tradename write-offs

106,555

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

106,555

Adjusted EBITDA

$

73,914

$

63,309

$

15,115

$

14,405

$

3,145

$

95,974

$

25,709

$

(44,463)

$

151,134

Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.9%

27.8%

16.5%

26.6%

18.7%

24.6%

16.3%




15.7%

