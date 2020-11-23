Korn Ferry Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results of Operations

FY'21 Second Quarter Performance

  • Korn Ferry reports fee revenue of $435.4 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of 12% (decrease of 12% on a constant currency basis) from Q2 FY'20.  On a quarter sequential basis, Q2 FY'21 fee revenue increased 27% from Q1 FY'21.
  • Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $27.8 million in Q2 FY'21.
  • Operating income was $48.2 million in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 11.1%.  Adjusted EBITDA was $66.2 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%.
  • Q2 FY'21 diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.51 and $0.54, respectively.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced second quarter fee revenue of $435.4 million.  Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.51 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54.  Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter excludes an aggregate of $1.7 million, net of tax or $0.03 per share, of restructuring charges, net, due to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19").

"During the recently completed second quarter, I'm pleased that Korn Ferry's revenue was up 27% sequentially to $435 million.  We had a sharp improvement in earnings and profitability with net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $28 million with an operating margin of 11.1% and $66 million of adjusted EBITDA and a 15.2% adjusted EBITDA margin," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.  "I'm not only encouraged by the financial results, but extremely proud of all that has been accomplished by our Korn Ferry colleagues to help our business rebound so dramatically.  The actions, strategy, solutions and messages we've taken to the marketplace have resonated.  Our clients have responded, and our colleagues have been resilient through a year that none of us have experienced in our lifetimes.

"As we look to the calendar year ahead, almost every company on the planet is and will have to re-imagine their business.  So forget the new normal, this is normal," Burnison added.  "Companies are rethinking their organizational structure, roles and responsibilities.  How they compensate, engage and develop their workforce, along with the type of agile talent they hire and how they hire talent in a virtual world.  That's real, tangible opportunity for Korn Ferry."

Selected Financial Results
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a)





Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Fee revenue

$

435.4

$

492.4

$

779.5

$

976.9

Total revenue

$

437.8

$

504.2

$

784.7

$

1,000.4

Operating income

$

48.2

$

61.9

$

4.4

$

122.2

Operating margin

11.1%

12.6%

0.6%

12.5%

Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry

$

27.8

$

42.8

$

(3.1)

$

85.8

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.51

$

0.78

$

(0.06)

$

1.54

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.51

$

0.77

$

(0.06)

$

1.54












EBITDA Results (b):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

EBITDA

$

63.7

$

75.7

$

46.1

$

150.7

EBITDA margin

14.6%

15.4%

5.9%

15.4%












Adjusted Results (c):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Adjusted EBITDA (b)

$

66.2

$

78.3

$

76.8

$

153.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)

15.2%

15.9%

9.8%

15.7%

Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry

$

29.5

$

44.8

$

19.3

$

87.7

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.54

$

0.81

$

0.35

$

1.58

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.54

$

0.81

$

0.35

$

1.57

_________________

(a)

Numbers may not total due to rounding.


(b)

EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.  Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA to exclude integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, net.  EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).



(c)

Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following, as applicable (see attached reconciliations):







Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Integration/acquisition costs

$


$

2.6

$

0.7

$

2.6

Restructuring charges, net

$

2.4

$


$

29.9

$













Fee revenue was $435.4 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of 12% (down 12% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q2 FY'20.  The decrease in fee revenue across Executive Search, Consulting, and RPO and Professional Search, was primarily due to a decline in demand for our products and services due to the impact of COVID-19 on economies around the world.  This decline in fee revenue was partially offset by an increase in Digital fee revenue when compared to Q2 FY'20, which was primarily due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Execution (the "acquired companies") in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Actions taken by various government and other authoritative bodies in response to the COVID-19 caused a contraction in economic activity which translated into the decrease in fee revenue compared to the year-ago quarter.  This decline in fee revenue was partially offset by savings associated with actions taken to align our cost structure with the lower level of business demand, and resulted in a net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $27.8 million in Q2 FY'21 as compared to net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $42.8 million in Q2 FY'20.

Operating margin was 11.1% in Q2 FY'21 compared to 12.6% in the year-ago quarter.  The decrease in operating margin was primarily due to the decline in fee revenue in Q2 FY'21 associated with the impact of COVID-19.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.2%, compared to 15.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Results by Segment

Selected Consulting Data(a)
(dollars in millions) (b)





Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Fee revenue

$

126.7

$

144.0

$

226.0

$

281.6

Total revenue

$

127.1

$

148.2

$

226.6

$

289.5

Operating income

$

14.6

$

9.8

$

3.7

$

21.6

Operating margin

11.5%

6.8%

1.6%

7.7%












Ending number of consultants and execution staff (c)

1,491

1,886

1,491

1,886

Hours worked in thousands (d)

399

463

766

915

Average billed rate (e)

$

318

$

311

$

295

$

308












EBITDA Results (f):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

EBITDA

$

19.0

$

14.6

$

12.9

$

31.3

EBITDA margin

15.0%

10.1%

5.7%

11.1%












Adjusted Results (g):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Adjusted EBITDA (f)

$

20.2

$

14.6

$

26.8

$

31.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin (f)

15.9%

10.1%

11.8%

11.1%

_____________________

(a)

In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company changed the composition of its global segments.  Consulting segment represents the consulting business that was previously included in the Advisory segment.  Segment data for Q2 FY'20 has been recast to reflect the division of the Advisory segment into the Consulting and Digital segments.


(b)

Numbers may not total due to rounding.



(c)

Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing consulting services.


(d)

The number of hours worked by consultant and execution staff during the period.


(e)

The amount of fee revenue divided by the number of hours worked by consultants and executive staff.


(f)

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).


(g)

Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):







Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Restructuring charges, net

$

1.1

$


$

13.9

$













Fee revenue was $126.7 million in Q2 FY'21 compared to $144.0 million in Q2 FY'20, a decrease of $17.3 million or 12% (down 13% on a constant currency basis).  This change was due to the decline in demand for our products and services due to the contraction in economic activity as a result of COVID-19.

Operating income was $14.6 million in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 11.5% compared to operating income of $9.8 million and an operating margin of 6.8% in the year-ago quarter.  This change resulted from a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by a reduction in headcount and decreases in both general and administrative expenses and cost of services expense, all of which resulted from the cost saving initiatives that were put in place, partially offset by the decline in fee revenue outlined above and an increase in restructuring charges, net incurred in Q2 FY'21.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.2 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9% compared to $14.6 million and 10.1%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.  The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the same factors impacting operating income outlined above except for restructuring charges.

Selected Digital Data(a)
(dollars in millions) (b)

Digital is an integrated platform that gives clients direct access to people and organizational data, insights, analytics, and digital assets that when used together, give clients a common language for all talent matters.





Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Fee revenue

$

75.0

$

65.7

$

131.0

$

123.7

Total revenue

$

75.0

$

65.7

$

131.1

$

123.7

Operating income

$

15.8

$

18.6

$

13.2

$

32.6

Operating margin

21.1%

28.2%

10.1%

26.3%












Ending number of consultants

299

348

299

348

Subscription & License fee revenue

$

22.7

$

15.9

$

43.8

$

31.3












EBITDA Results (c):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

EBITDA

$

23.0

$

22.4

$

27.5

$

40.2

EBITDA margin

30.7%

34.1%

21.0%

32.5%












Adjusted Results (d):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$

23.1

$

22.4

$

31.0

$

40.2

Adjusted EBITDA margin (c)

30.8%

34.1%

23.7%

32.5%

_____________________

(a)

In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company changed the composition of its global segments.  Digital segment represents the products business that was previously included in the Advisory segment.  Segment data for Q2 FY'20 has been recast to reflect the division of the Advisory segment into the Consulting and Digital segments.



(b)

Numbers may not total due to rounding.


(c)

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).


(d)

Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):







Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Integration/acquisition costs

$


$


$

0.6

$

Restructuring charges, net

$

0.1

$


$

2.9

$













Fee revenue was $75.0 million in Q2 FY'21 compared to $65.7 million in Q2 FY'20, an increase of $9.3 million or 14% (13% on a constant currency basis).  The increase in fee revenue was primarily due to fee revenue generated by the acquired companies.

Operating income was $15.8 million in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 21.1% compared to operating income of $18.6 million and an operating margin of 28.2% in the year-ago quarter.  Contributing to the change was an increase in compensation and benefits expense, cost of services expense and depreciation and amortization expense, relating to the acquired companies, which was partially offset by the cost saving initiatives that were put in place and an increase in fee revenue outlined above.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.1 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.8% compared to $22.4 million and 34.1%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.  The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the same factors impacting operating income described above except for depreciation and amortization expense.

Selected Executive Search Data
(dollars in millions) (a)





Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Fee revenue

$

148.1

$

187.9

$

268.2

$

381.1

Total revenue

$

148.6

$

192.0

$

269.5

$

390.0

Operating income

$

25.6

$

41.2

$

13.3

$

86.9

Operating margin

17.3%

21.9%

5.0%

22.8%












Ending number of consultants

512

585

512

585

Average number of consultants

511

577

534

575

Engagements billed

3,082

3,848

4,618

6,086

New engagements (b)

1,331

1,575

2,446

3,270












EBITDA Results (c):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

EBITDA

$

27.3

$

44.0

$

26.2

$

92.9

EBITDA margin

18.5%

23.4%

9.8%

24.4%












Adjusted Results (d):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$

28.2

$

44.0

$

36.3

$

92.9

Adjusted EBITDA margin (c)

19.1%

23.4%

13.5%

24.4%

____________________

(a)

Numbers may not total due to rounding.


(b)

Represents new engagements opened in the respective period.


(c)

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).



(d)

Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):







Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Restructuring charges, net

$

0.9

$


$

10.0

$













Fee revenue was $148.1 million and $187.9 million in Q2 FY'21 and Q2 FY'20, respectively, a decrease of $39.8 million or 21% (down 22% on a constant currency basis).  The decrease in fee revenue was attributable to a decline in fee revenue in all regions due to the decrease in demand for our products and services because of the worldwide economic downturn associated with COVID-19.

Operating income was $25.6 million in Q2 FY'21 compared to operating income of $41.2 million in Q2 FY'20.  Operating margin was 17.3% in Q2 FY'21 compared to 21.9% in the year-ago quarter.  The change was mainly due to a decrease in fee revenue in Q2 FY'21 as compared to the year-ago quarter, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by a reduction in headcount and a decline in general and administrative expenses, all of which resulted from the cost saving initiatives that were put in place.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.2 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1% compared to $44.0 million and 23.4%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.  The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the same factors impacting operating income described above.

Selected RPO and Professional Search Data
(dollars in millions) (a)





Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Fee revenue

$

85.7

$

94.8

$

154.3

$

190.6

Total revenue

$

87.1

$

98.3

$

157.5

$

197.2

Operating income

$

12.5

$

15.1

$

14.7

$

30.1

Operating margin

14.6%

15.9%

9.5%

15.8%












Engagements billed (b)

1,173

1,441

1,778

2,274

New engagements (c)

657

693

1,221

1,460




EBITDA Results (d):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

EBITDA

$

13.5

$

16.1

$

16.8

$

32.2

EBITDA margin

15.7%

17.0%

10.9%

16.9%




Adjusted Results (e):

Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Adjusted EBITDA (d)

$

13.8

$

16.1

$

19.8

$

32.2

Adjusted EBITDA margin (d)

16.1%

17.0%

12.8%

16.9%

____________________

(a)

Numbers may not total due to rounding.


(b)

Represents professional search engagements billed.


(c)

Represents new professional search engagements opened in the respective period.


(d)

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).


(e)

Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):







Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20

Restructuring charges, net

$

0.3

$


$

3.1

$













Fee revenue was $85.7 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of $9.1 million or 10% (decrease of 11% on a constant currency basis), compared to the year-ago quarter.  The lower fee revenue was driven by a decrease in professional search and recruitment process outsourcing of $7.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively, due to of the worldwide economic downturn associated with COVID-19.  For the quarter, professional search was down 21% (22% on a constant currency) and RPO was down 3% (4% at constant currency), both compared to the year-ago quarter.

Operating income was $12.5 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of $2.6 million compared to operating income of $15.1 million in Q2 FY'20.  Operating margin was 14.6% in the current quarter compared to 15.9% in the year-ago quarter.  Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1% in Q2 FY'21 compared to $16.1 million and 17.0%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.  The decrease in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA was due to the lower fee revenue discussed above, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by a reduction in headcount and a decline in general and administrative expenses, both of which resulted from the cost saving initiatives that were put in place.

Outlook

Approximately three months have passed since our last earnings call and, while advances have been made in the science and societal and economic consequences of COVID-19, there remains significant uncertainty about the ultimate impact of COVID-19.  On the positive side, there have been several announcements around vaccines that have greater than 90% effectiveness.  In addition, the world has adopted new ways of working and interacting with substantial acceptance of business being conducted in a virtual world.  On the negative side, there are a number of unanswered questions regarding the capacity to manufacture the vaccines at scale as well as how they will be distributed and administered to the population at large.  In addition, we are seeing governments putting lockdowns back in place as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach all-time highs.

The constantly evolving and unprecedented nature of what we are currently experiencing, combined with all the unanswered questions and ever-changing datapoints, continues to cloud the near-term predictability of our business.  Consequently, and consistent with our approach to the fourth quarter of FY'20 and first and second quarters of FY'21, we will not issue any specific revenue or earnings guidance for the third quarter of FY'21.  We plan to reassess the suspension of our guidance once we are comfortable that the coronavirus uncertainties have largely passed.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast

The earnings conference call will be held today at 12:00 PM (EST) and hosted by CEO Gary Burnison, CFO Robert Rozek and SVP Finance Gregg Kvochak.  The conference call will be webcast and available online at ir.kornferry.com.  We will also post to this section of our website earnings slides, which will accompany our webcast, and other important information, and encourage you to review the information that we make available on our website.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm.  We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance.  We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities.  We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life.  And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.  Visit kornferry.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and our conference call that relate to future results and events ("forward-looking statements") are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations.  These statements, which include words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates:" or "likely", include references to our outlook as well as the expected benefits of the acquisition of the acquired companies (as defined below), the timing and expected benefits of our restructuring plan, the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, employees, customers and our ability to provide services in affected regions, and the potential opportunities for our business as a result of worldwide changes in how companies conduct business as a result of COVID-19.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.  Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry.  The potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to the magnitude and duration of the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, employees, customers and our ability to provide services in affected regions, global and local political or economic developments in or affecting countries where we have operations, competition, changes in demand for our services as a result of automation, the dependence on and costs of attracting and retaining qualified and experienced consultants, our ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain key employees, maintaining our brand name and professional reputation, potential legal liability and regulatory developments, the portability of client relationships, consolidation of the industries we serve, currency fluctuations in our international operations, risks related to growth, alignment of our cost structure, restrictions imposed by off-limits agreements, reliance on information processing systems, cyber security vulnerabilities, changes to data security, data privacy and data protection laws, limited protection of our intellectual property, our ability to enhance and develop new technology, our ability to develop new products and services, the utilization and billing rates of our consultants, dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problems, changes in our accounting estimates/assumptions, technical guidance relating to the Tax Act, treaties, or regulations on our business and our company, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, deferred tax assets that we may not be able to use, our indebtedness, the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate, expansion of social media platforms, seasonality, ability to effect acquisition and integrate recently acquired companies, including those of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum, and Strategy Execution (collectively, the "acquired companies"); the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of the acquired companies; the costs related to the acquisition of the acquired companies and employment liability risk.  For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences, please refer to Korn Ferry's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Korn Ferry disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").  In particular, it includes:

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect;
  • Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect;
  • Constant currency (calculated using a quarterly average) percentages that represent the percentage change that would have resulted had exchange rates in the prior period been the same as those in effect in the current period;
  • EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and EBITDA margin; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of Korn Ferry's ongoing operating results.  These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and are not indicative of the liquidity of Korn Ferry.  These charges, which are described in the footnotes in the attached reconciliations, represent 1) costs we incurred to acquire and integrate a portion of our Digital business and 2) charges we incurred to restructure the Company as a result of COVID-19.  The use of non-GAAP financial measures facilitates comparisons to Korn Ferry's historical performance.  Korn Ferry includes non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making.  Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude certain charges that management does not consider on-going in nature and allows management and investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results.  Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by investors and other interested parties to measure operating performance among companies with different capital structures, effective tax rates and tax attributes and capitalized asset values, all of which can vary substantially from company to company.  In the case of constant currency percentages, management believes the presentation of such information provides useful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance as excluding the impact of exchange rate changes on Korn Ferry's financial performance allows investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results, to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by exchange rate changes and to perform related trend analysis, and provides a higher degree of transparency of information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making.

[Tables attached]

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

 Fee revenue

$

435,439

$

492,389

$

779,536

$

976,938

 Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses

2,350

11,788

5,136

23,437

           Total revenue

437,789

504,177

784,672

1,000,375












 Compensation and benefits

307,185

337,382

591,197

665,878

 General and administrative expenses

46,476

62,009

93,565

127,816

 Reimbursed expenses

2,350

11,788

5,136

23,437

 Cost of services

15,901

18,414

30,170

35,549

 Depreciation and amortization

15,298

12,715

30,333

25,492

 Restructuring charges, net

2,407

-

29,894

-

           Total operating expenses

389,617

442,308

780,295

878,172












 Operating income

48,172

61,869

4,377

122,203

 Other income, net

277

1,133

11,439

2,959

 Interest expense, net

(7,494)

(4,210)

(14,388)

(8,267)

 Income before provision for income taxes

40,955

58,792

1,428

116,895

 Income tax provision

12,877

15,760

4,205

30,213

 Net income (loss)

28,078

43,032

(2,777)

86,682

           Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(300)

(228)

(278)

(927)

 Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry

$

27,778

$

42,804

$

(3,055)

$

85,755












 Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Korn Ferry:










      Basic

$

0.51

$

0.78

$

(0.06)

$

1.54

      Diluted

$

0.51

$

0.77

$

(0.06)

$

1.54












 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:










      Basic

53,229

54,568

53,246

54,917

      Diluted

53,390

54,716

53,246

55,170












 Cash dividends declared per share:

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.20

$

0.20



KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Six Months Ended October 31,


2020


2019

% Change

2020


2019

% Change





















Fee revenue:


















Consulting

$

126,685


$

144,036

(12.0%)

$

226,003


$

281,578

(19.7%)

Digital

75,043



65,724

14.2%

131,016



123,708

5.9%

Executive Search:



















North America

91,168



113,818

(19.9%)

160,483



225,540

(28.8%)

EMEA

31,629



39,821

(20.6%)

61,710



86,351

(28.5%)

Asia Pacific

20,807



25,944

(19.8%)

38,059



53,306

(28.6%)

Latin America

4,456



8,272

(46.1%)

7,951



15,857

(49.9%)

Total Executive Search

148,060



187,855

(21.2%)

268,203



381,054

(29.6%)

RPO and Professional Search

85,651



94,774

(9.6%)

154,314



190,598

(19.0%)

Total fee revenue

435,439



492,389

(11.6%)

779,536



976,938

(20.2%)

Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses

2,350



11,788

(80.1%)

5,136



23,437

(78.1%)

Total revenue

$

437,789


$

504,177

(13.2%)

$

784,672


$

1,000,375

(21.6%)





















Operating income (loss):


Margin



Margin



Margin



Margin

Consulting

$

14,621

11.5%

$

9,826

6.8%

$

3,694

1.6%

$

21,609

7.7%

Digital

15,823

21.1%

18,565

28.2%

13,196

10.1%

32,573

26.3%

Executive Search:



















North America

20,491

22.5%

28,124

24.7%

14,756

9.2%

58,446

25.9%

EMEA

1,509

4.8%

6,511

16.4%

(4,710)

(7.6%)

13,822

16.0%

Asia Pacific

3,253

15.6%

5,803

22.4%

4,114

10.8%

12,796

24.0%

Latin America

375

8.4%

791

9.6%

(842)

(10.6%)

1,801

11.4%

Total Executive Search

25,628

17.3%

41,229

21.9%

13,318

5.0%

86,865

22.8%

RPO and Professional Search

12,502

14.6%

15,094

15.9%

14,667

9.5%

30,135

15.8%

Corporate

(20,402)



(22,845)



(40,498)



(48,979)


 Total operating income

$

48,172

11.1%

$

61,869

12.6%

$

4,377

0.6%

$

122,203

12.5%



KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


October 31,

April 30,

2020

2020

(unaudited)


ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$

553,109

$

689,244

Marketable securities

47,719

41,951

Receivables due from clients, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $27,853 and $23,795 at October 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, respectively

435,393

397,165

Income taxes and other receivables

52,995

38,755

Unearned compensation

50,688

43,117

Prepaid expenses and other assets

30,984

26,851

Total current assets

1,170,888

1,237,083






Marketable securities, non-current

146,625

132,134

Property and equipment, net

136,035

142,728

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

183,926

195,077

Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies, net of loans

150,190

146,408

Deferred income taxes

49,908

55,479

Goodwill

621,560

613,943

Intangible assets, net

102,351

111,926

Unearned compensation, non-current

105,569

79,510

Investments and other assets

25,590

29,540

Total assets

$

2,692,642

$

2,743,828






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Accounts payable

$

37,639

$

45,684

Income taxes payable

10,591

21,158

Compensation and benefits payable

247,016

280,911

Operating lease liability, current

51,961

54,851

Other accrued liabilities

211,704

221,603

Total current liabilities

558,911

624,207






Deferred compensation and other retirement plans

312,187

289,136

Operating lease liability, non-current

167,116

180,766

Long-term debt

394,465

394,144

Deferred tax liabilities

556

1,056

Other liabilities

37,885

30,828

Total liabilities

1,471,120

1,520,137






Stockholders' equity




Common stock: $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized, 74,845 and 73,205 shares issued and 54,153 and 54,450 shares outstanding at October 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, respectively

575,103

585,560

Retained earnings

728,524

742,993

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(83,655)

(107,172)

Total Korn Ferry stockholders' equity

1,219,972

1,221,381

Noncontrolling interest

1,550

2,310

Total stockholders' equity

1,221,522

1,223,691

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,692,642

$

2,743,828













KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


October 31,

October 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019


(unaudited)

 Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry

$

27,778

$

42,804

$

(3,055)

$

85,755

 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

300

228

278

927

      Net income (loss)

28,078

43,032

(2,777)

86,682

 Income tax provision

12,877

15,760

4,205

30,213

     Income before provision for income taxes

40,955

58,792

1,428

116,895

 Other income, net

(277)

(1,133)

(11,439)

(2,959)

 Interest expense, net

7,494

4,210

14,388

8,267

      Operating income

48,172

61,869

4,377

122,203

 Depreciation and amortization

15,298

12,715

30,333

25,492

 Other income, net

277

1,133

11,439

2,959

         EBITDA

63,747

75,717

46,149

150,654

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-

2,615

737

2,615

 Restructuring charges, net (2)

2,407

-

29,894

-

         Adjusted EBITDA

$

66,154

$

78,332

$

76,780

$

153,269














 Operating margin

11.1%

12.6%

0.6%

12.5%

 Depreciation and amortization

3.4%

2.6%

3.9%

2.6%

 Other income, net

0.1%

0.2%

1.4%

0.3%

         EBITDA margin

14.6%

15.4%

5.9%

15.4%

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-

0.5%

0.1%

0.3%

 Restructuring charges, net (2)

0.6%

-

3.8%

-

         Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.2%

15.9%

9.8%

15.7%














 Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry

$

27,778

$

42,804

$

(3,055)

$

85,755

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-

2,615

737

2,615

 Restructuring charges, net (2)

2,407

-

29,894

-

 Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)

(717)

(668)

(8,321)

(668)

         Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry

$

29,468

$

44,751

$

19,255

$

87,702














 Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.51

$

0.78

$

(0.06)

$

1.54

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-

0.05

0.01

0.05

 Restructuring charges, net (2)

0.04

-

0.56

-

 Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.16)

(0.01)

         Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.54

$

0.81

$

0.35

$

1.58














 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.51

$

0.77

$

(0.06)

$

1.54

 Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-

0.05

0.01

0.04

 Restructuring charges, net (2)

0.04

-

0.56

-

 Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.16)

(0.01)

         Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.54

$

0.81

$

0.35

$

1.57














 

 Explanation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

(1)

Costs associated with previous acquisitions, such as legal and professional fees, retention awards and the on-going integration expenses to combine the companies.

(2)

Restructuring charges we incurred to rationalize our cost structure by eliminating redundant positions because of COVID-19.

(3)

Tax effect on integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, net.



KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (GAAP) TO

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended October 31, 2020





Executive Search









Consulting

Digital

North
America

EMEA

Asia
Pacific

Latin America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated






























Fee revenue

$

126,685

$

75,043

$

91,168

$

31,629

$

20,807

$

4,456

$

148,060

$

85,651

$

-

$

435,439

Total revenue

$

127,051

$

75,038

$

91,609

$

31,714

$

20,820

$

4,456

$

148,599

$

87,101

$

-

$

437,789






























Net income attributable to Korn Ferry


























$

27,778

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



























300

Other income net



























(277)

Interest expense, net



























7,494

Income tax provision



























12,877

Operating income (loss)

$

14,621

$

15,823

$

20,491

$

1,509

$

3,253

$

375

$

25,628

$

12,502

$

(20,402)

48,172

Depreciation and amortization

4,063

7,005

716

355

250

202

1,523

945

1,762

15,298

Other income (loss), net

336

202

(9)

31

166

7

195

24

(480)

277

EBITDA

19,020

23,030

21,198

1,895

3,669

584

27,346

13,471

(19,120)

63,747

EBITDA margin

15.0%

30.7%

23.3%

6.0%

17.6%

13.1%

18.5%

15.7%




14.6%






























Restructuring, charges, net

1,143

54

(12)

922

(28)

-

882

328

-

2,407

Adjusted EBITDA

$

20,163

$

23,084

$

21,186

$

2,817

$

3,641

$

584

$

28,228

$

13,799

$

(19,120)

$

66,154

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.9%

30.8%

23.2%

8.9%

17.5%

13.1%

19.1%

16.1%




15.2%





























































Three Months Ended October 31, 2019







Executive Search









Consulting

Digital

North
America

EMEA

Asia
Pacific

Latin America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated

Fee revenue

$

144,036

$

65,724

$

113,818

$

39,821

$

25,944

$

8,272

$

187,855

$

94,774

$

-

$

492,389

Total revenue

$

148,198

$

65,724

$

117,077

$

40,441

$

26,168

$

8,273

$

191,959

$

98,296

$

-

$

504,177






























Net income attributable to Korn Ferry


























$

42,804

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



























228

Other income, net



























(1,133)

Interest expense, net



























4,210

Income tax provision



























15,760

Operating income (loss)

$

9,826

$

18,565

$

28,124

$

6,511

$

5,803

$

791

$

41,229

$

15,094

$

(22,845)

61,869

Depreciation and amortization

4,357

3,685

869

450

329

315

1,963

990

1,720

12,715

Other income (loss), net

386

134

637

107

72

30

846

54

(287)

1,133

EBITDA

14,569

22,384

29,630

7,068

6,204

1,136

44,038

16,138

$

(21,412)

75,717

EBITDA margin

10.1%

34.1%

26.0%

17.7%

23.9%

13.7%

23.4%

17.0%




15.4%






























Integration/acquisition costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,615

2,615

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,569

$

22,384

$

29,630

$

7,068

$

6,204

$

1,136

$

44,038

$

16,138

$

(18,797)

$

78,332

Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.1%

34.1%

26.0%

17.7%

23.9%

13.7%

23.4%

17.0%




15.9%


 


KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (GAAP) TO

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Six Months Ended October 31, 2020







Executive Search









Consulting

Digital

North
America

EMEA

Asia
Pacific

Latin

America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated






























Fee revenue

$

226,003

$

131,016

$

160,483

$

61,710

$

38,059

$

7,951

$

268,203

$

154,314

$

-

$

779,536

Total revenue

$

226,641

$

131,060

$

161,465

$

61,909

$

38,160

$

7,951

$

269,485

$

157,486

$

-

$

784,672






























Net loss attributable to Korn Ferry


























$

(3,055)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



























278

Other income, net



























(11,439)

Interest expense, net



























14,388

Income tax provision



























4,205

Operating income (loss)

$

3,694

$

13,196

$

14,756

$

(4,710)

$

4,114

$

(842)

$

13,318

$

14,667

$

(40,498)

4,377

Depreciation and amortization

8,072

13,731

1,446

717

525

404

3,092

1,885

3,553

30,333

Other income (loss), net

1,124

620

9,333

50

392

55

9,830

220

(355)

11,439

EBITDA

12,890

27,547

25,535

(3,943)

5,031

(383)

26,240

16,772

(37,300)

46,149

EBITDA margin

5.7%

21.0%

15.9%

(6.4)%

13.2%

(4.8%)

9.8%

10.9%




5.9%






























Integration/acquisition costs

-

556

-

-

-

-

-

-

181

737

Restructuring charges, net

13,877

2,924

963

8,470

204

405

10,042

3,051

-

29,894

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,767

$

31,027

$

26,498

$

4,527

$

5,235

$

22

$

36,282

$

19,823

$

(37,119)

$

76,780

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.8%

23.7%

16.5%

7.3%

13.8%

0.3%

13.5%

12.8%




9.8%





























































Six Months Ended October 31, 2019







Executive Search









Consulting

Digital

North

America

EMEA

Asia
Pacific

Latin
America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated






























Fee revenue

$

281,578

$

123,708

$

225,540

$

86,351

$

53,306

$

15,857

$

381,054

$

190,598

$

-

$

976,938

Total revenue

$

289,534

$

123,708

$

232,523

$

87,753

$

53,836

$

15,860

$

389,972

$

197,161

$

-

$

1,000,375






























Net income attributable to Korn Ferry


























$

85,755

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



























927

Other income, net



























(2,959)

Interest expense, net



























8,267

Income tax provision



























30,213

Operating income (loss)

$

21,609

$

32,573

$

58,446

$

13,822

$

12,796

$

1,801

$

86,865

$

30,135

$

(48,979)

122,203

Depreciation and amortization

8,771

7,324

1,770

906

675

643

3,994

1,982

3,421

25,492

Other income (loss), net

911

335

1,777

119

87

87

2,070

128

(485)

2,959

EBITDA

31,291

40,232

61,993

14,847

13,558

2,531

92,929

32,245

(46,043)

150,654

EBITDA margin

11.1%

32.5%

27.5%

17.2%

25.4%

16.0%

24.4%

16.9%




15.4%






























Integration/acquisition costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,615

2,615

Adjusted EBITDA

$

31,291

$

40,232

$

61,993

$

14,847

$

13,558

$

2,531

$

92,929

$

32,245

$

(43,428)

$

153,269

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.1%

32.5%

27.5%

17.2%

25.4%

16.0%

24.4%

16.9%




15.7%


 

