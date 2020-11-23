Korn Ferry Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results of Operations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

FY'21 Second Quarter Performance

Korn Ferry reports fee revenue of $435.4 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of 12% (decrease of 12% on a constant currency basis) from Q2 FY'20. On a quarter sequential basis, Q2 FY'21 fee revenue increased 27% from Q1 FY'21.

reports fee revenue of in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of 12% (decrease of 12% on a constant currency basis) from Q2 FY'20. On a quarter sequential basis, Q2 FY'21 fee revenue increased 27% from Q1 FY'21. Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $27.8 million in Q2 FY'21.

was in Q2 FY'21. Operating income was $48.2 million in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 11.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was $66.2 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%.

in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 11.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%. Q2 FY'21 diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.51 and $0.54 , respectively.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced second quarter fee revenue of $435.4 million. Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.51 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter excludes an aggregate of $1.7 million, net of tax or $0.03 per share, of restructuring charges, net, due to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19").

"During the recently completed second quarter, I'm pleased that Korn Ferry's revenue was up 27% sequentially to $435 million. We had a sharp improvement in earnings and profitability with net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $28 million with an operating margin of 11.1% and $66 million of adjusted EBITDA and a 15.2% adjusted EBITDA margin," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. "I'm not only encouraged by the financial results, but extremely proud of all that has been accomplished by our Korn Ferry colleagues to help our business rebound so dramatically. The actions, strategy, solutions and messages we've taken to the marketplace have resonated. Our clients have responded, and our colleagues have been resilient through a year that none of us have experienced in our lifetimes.

"As we look to the calendar year ahead, almost every company on the planet is and will have to re-imagine their business. So forget the new normal, this is normal," Burnison added. "Companies are rethinking their organizational structure, roles and responsibilities. How they compensate, engage and develop their workforce, along with the type of agile talent they hire and how they hire talent in a virtual world. That's real, tangible opportunity for Korn Ferry."

Selected Financial Results

Fee revenue was $435.4 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of 12% (down 12% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q2 FY'20. The decrease in fee revenue across Executive Search, Consulting, and RPO and Professional Search, was primarily due to a decline in demand for our products and services due to the impact of COVID-19 on economies around the world. This decline in fee revenue was partially offset by an increase in Digital fee revenue when compared to Q2 FY'20, which was primarily due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Execution (the "acquired companies") in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Actions taken by various government and other authoritative bodies in response to the COVID-19 caused a contraction in economic activity which translated into the decrease in fee revenue compared to the year-ago quarter. This decline in fee revenue was partially offset by savings associated with actions taken to align our cost structure with the lower level of business demand, and resulted in a net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $27.8 million in Q2 FY'21 as compared to net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $42.8 million in Q2 FY'20.

Operating margin was 11.1% in Q2 FY'21 compared to 12.6% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating margin was primarily due to the decline in fee revenue in Q2 FY'21 associated with the impact of COVID-19.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.2%, compared to 15.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Results by Segment

Selected Consulting Data(a)

(dollars in millions) (b)















Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Fee revenue $ 126.7

$ 144.0

$ 226.0

$ 281.6 Total revenue $ 127.1

$ 148.2

$ 226.6

$ 289.5 Operating income $ 14.6

$ 9.8

$ 3.7

$ 21.6 Operating margin

11.5%



6.8%



1.6%



7.7%























Ending number of consultants and execution staff (c)

1,491



1,886



1,491



1,886 Hours worked in thousands (d)

399



463



766



915 Average billed rate (e) $ 318

$ 311

$ 295

$ 308























EBITDA Results (f): Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 EBITDA $ 19.0

$ 14.6

$ 12.9

$ 31.3 EBITDA margin

15.0%



10.1%



5.7%



11.1%























Adjusted Results (g): Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Adjusted EBITDA (f) $ 20.2

$ 14.6

$ 26.8

$ 31.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin (f)

15.9%



10.1%



11.8%



11.1% _____________________ (a) In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company changed the composition of its global segments. Consulting segment represents the consulting business that was previously included in the Advisory segment. Segment data for Q2 FY'20 has been recast to reflect the division of the Advisory segment into the Consulting and Digital segments.



(b) Numbers may not total due to rounding.



(c) Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing consulting services.



(d) The number of hours worked by consultant and execution staff during the period.



(e) The amount of fee revenue divided by the number of hours worked by consultants and executive staff.



(f) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).



(g) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):













Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Restructuring charges, net $ 1.1

$ —

$ 13.9

$ —

























Fee revenue was $126.7 million in Q2 FY'21 compared to $144.0 million in Q2 FY'20, a decrease of $17.3 million or 12% (down 13% on a constant currency basis). This change was due to the decline in demand for our products and services due to the contraction in economic activity as a result of COVID-19.

Operating income was $14.6 million in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 11.5% compared to operating income of $9.8 million and an operating margin of 6.8% in the year-ago quarter. This change resulted from a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by a reduction in headcount and decreases in both general and administrative expenses and cost of services expense, all of which resulted from the cost saving initiatives that were put in place, partially offset by the decline in fee revenue outlined above and an increase in restructuring charges, net incurred in Q2 FY'21.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.2 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9% compared to $14.6 million and 10.1%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the same factors impacting operating income outlined above except for restructuring charges.

Selected Digital Data(a)

(dollars in millions) (b)

Digital is an integrated platform that gives clients direct access to people and organizational data, insights, analytics, and digital assets that when used together, give clients a common language for all talent matters.















Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Fee revenue $ 75.0

$ 65.7

$ 131.0

$ 123.7 Total revenue $ 75.0

$ 65.7

$ 131.1

$ 123.7 Operating income $ 15.8

$ 18.6

$ 13.2

$ 32.6 Operating margin

21.1%



28.2%



10.1%



26.3%























Ending number of consultants

299



348



299



348 Subscription & License fee revenue $ 22.7

$ 15.9

$ 43.8

$ 31.3























EBITDA Results (c): Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 EBITDA $ 23.0

$ 22.4

$ 27.5

$ 40.2 EBITDA margin

30.7%



34.1%



21.0%



32.5%























Adjusted Results (d): Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 23.1

$ 22.4

$ 31.0

$ 40.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin (c)

30.8%



34.1%



23.7%



32.5% _____________________ (a) In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company changed the composition of its global segments. Digital segment represents the products business that was previously included in the Advisory segment. Segment data for Q2 FY'20 has been recast to reflect the division of the Advisory segment into the Consulting and Digital segments.



(b) Numbers may not total due to rounding.



(c) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).



(d) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):













Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Integration/acquisition costs $ —

$ —

$ 0.6

$ — Restructuring charges, net $ 0.1

$ —

$ 2.9

$ —

























Fee revenue was $75.0 million in Q2 FY'21 compared to $65.7 million in Q2 FY'20, an increase of $9.3 million or 14% (13% on a constant currency basis). The increase in fee revenue was primarily due to fee revenue generated by the acquired companies.

Operating income was $15.8 million in Q2 FY'21 with an operating margin of 21.1% compared to operating income of $18.6 million and an operating margin of 28.2% in the year-ago quarter. Contributing to the change was an increase in compensation and benefits expense, cost of services expense and depreciation and amortization expense, relating to the acquired companies, which was partially offset by the cost saving initiatives that were put in place and an increase in fee revenue outlined above.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.1 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.8% compared to $22.4 million and 34.1%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the same factors impacting operating income described above except for depreciation and amortization expense.

Selected Executive Search Data

(dollars in millions) (a)















Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Fee revenue $ 148.1

$ 187.9

$ 268.2

$ 381.1 Total revenue $ 148.6

$ 192.0

$ 269.5

$ 390.0 Operating income $ 25.6

$ 41.2

$ 13.3

$ 86.9 Operating margin

17.3%



21.9%



5.0%



22.8%























Ending number of consultants

512



585



512



585 Average number of consultants

511



577



534



575 Engagements billed

3,082



3,848



4,618



6,086 New engagements (b)

1,331



1,575



2,446



3,270























EBITDA Results (c): Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 EBITDA $ 27.3

$ 44.0

$ 26.2

$ 92.9 EBITDA margin

18.5%



23.4%



9.8%



24.4%























Adjusted Results (d): Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 28.2

$ 44.0

$ 36.3

$ 92.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin (c)

19.1%



23.4%



13.5%



24.4% ____________________ (a) Numbers may not total due to rounding.



(b) Represents new engagements opened in the respective period.



(c) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).



(d) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):













Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Restructuring charges, net $ 0.9

$ —

$ 10.0

$ —

























Fee revenue was $148.1 million and $187.9 million in Q2 FY'21 and Q2 FY'20, respectively, a decrease of $39.8 million or 21% (down 22% on a constant currency basis). The decrease in fee revenue was attributable to a decline in fee revenue in all regions due to the decrease in demand for our products and services because of the worldwide economic downturn associated with COVID-19.

Operating income was $25.6 million in Q2 FY'21 compared to operating income of $41.2 million in Q2 FY'20. Operating margin was 17.3% in Q2 FY'21 compared to 21.9% in the year-ago quarter. The change was mainly due to a decrease in fee revenue in Q2 FY'21 as compared to the year-ago quarter, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by a reduction in headcount and a decline in general and administrative expenses, all of which resulted from the cost saving initiatives that were put in place.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.2 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1% compared to $44.0 million and 23.4%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the same factors impacting operating income described above.

Selected RPO and Professional Search Data

(dollars in millions) (a)















Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Fee revenue $ 85.7

$ 94.8

$ 154.3

$ 190.6 Total revenue $ 87.1

$ 98.3

$ 157.5

$ 197.2 Operating income $ 12.5

$ 15.1

$ 14.7

$ 30.1 Operating margin

14.6%



15.9%



9.5%



15.8%























Engagements billed (b)

1,173



1,441



1,778



2,274 New engagements (c)

657



693



1,221



1,460







EBITDA Results (d): Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 EBITDA $ 13.5

$ 16.1

$ 16.8

$ 32.2 EBITDA margin

15.7%



17.0%



10.9%



16.9%







Adjusted Results (e): Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Adjusted EBITDA (d) $ 13.8

$ 16.1

$ 19.8

$ 32.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin (d)

16.1%



17.0%



12.8%



16.9% ____________________ (a) Numbers may not total due to rounding.



(b) Represents professional search engagements billed.



(c) Represents new professional search engagements opened in the respective period.



(d) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).



(e) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):













Second Quarter

Year to Date

FY'21

FY'20

FY'21

FY'20 Restructuring charges, net $ 0.3

$ —

$ 3.1

$ —

























Fee revenue was $85.7 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of $9.1 million or 10% (decrease of 11% on a constant currency basis), compared to the year-ago quarter. The lower fee revenue was driven by a decrease in professional search and recruitment process outsourcing of $7.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively, due to of the worldwide economic downturn associated with COVID-19. For the quarter, professional search was down 21% (22% on a constant currency) and RPO was down 3% (4% at constant currency), both compared to the year-ago quarter.

Operating income was $12.5 million in Q2 FY'21, a decrease of $2.6 million compared to operating income of $15.1 million in Q2 FY'20. Operating margin was 14.6% in the current quarter compared to 15.9% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8 million in Q2 FY'21 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1% in Q2 FY'21 compared to $16.1 million and 17.0%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA was due to the lower fee revenue discussed above, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense driven by a reduction in headcount and a decline in general and administrative expenses, both of which resulted from the cost saving initiatives that were put in place.

Outlook

Approximately three months have passed since our last earnings call and, while advances have been made in the science and societal and economic consequences of COVID-19, there remains significant uncertainty about the ultimate impact of COVID-19. On the positive side, there have been several announcements around vaccines that have greater than 90% effectiveness. In addition, the world has adopted new ways of working and interacting with substantial acceptance of business being conducted in a virtual world. On the negative side, there are a number of unanswered questions regarding the capacity to manufacture the vaccines at scale as well as how they will be distributed and administered to the population at large. In addition, we are seeing governments putting lockdowns back in place as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach all-time highs.

The constantly evolving and unprecedented nature of what we are currently experiencing, combined with all the unanswered questions and ever-changing datapoints, continues to cloud the near-term predictability of our business. Consequently, and consistent with our approach to the fourth quarter of FY'20 and first and second quarters of FY'21, we will not issue any specific revenue or earnings guidance for the third quarter of FY'21. We plan to reassess the suspension of our guidance once we are comfortable that the coronavirus uncertainties have largely passed.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast

The earnings conference call will be held today at 12:00 PM (EST) and hosted by CEO Gary Burnison, CFO Robert Rozek and SVP Finance Gregg Kvochak. The conference call will be webcast and available online at ir.kornferry.com. We will also post to this section of our website earnings slides, which will accompany our webcast, and other important information, and encourage you to review the information that we make available on our website.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Visit kornferry.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and our conference call that relate to future results and events ("forward-looking statements") are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. These statements, which include words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates:" or "likely", include references to our outlook as well as the expected benefits of the acquisition of the acquired companies (as defined below), the timing and expected benefits of our restructuring plan, the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, employees, customers and our ability to provide services in affected regions, and the potential opportunities for our business as a result of worldwide changes in how companies conduct business as a result of COVID-19. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. The potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to the magnitude and duration of the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, employees, customers and our ability to provide services in affected regions, global and local political or economic developments in or affecting countries where we have operations, competition, changes in demand for our services as a result of automation, the dependence on and costs of attracting and retaining qualified and experienced consultants, our ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain key employees, maintaining our brand name and professional reputation, potential legal liability and regulatory developments, the portability of client relationships, consolidation of the industries we serve, currency fluctuations in our international operations, risks related to growth, alignment of our cost structure, restrictions imposed by off-limits agreements, reliance on information processing systems, cyber security vulnerabilities, changes to data security, data privacy and data protection laws, limited protection of our intellectual property, our ability to enhance and develop new technology, our ability to develop new products and services, the utilization and billing rates of our consultants, dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problems, changes in our accounting estimates/assumptions, technical guidance relating to the Tax Act, treaties, or regulations on our business and our company, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, deferred tax assets that we may not be able to use, our indebtedness, the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate, expansion of social media platforms, seasonality, ability to effect acquisition and integrate recently acquired companies, including those of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum, and Strategy Execution (collectively, the "acquired companies"); the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of the acquired companies; the costs related to the acquisition of the acquired companies and employment liability risk. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences, please refer to Korn Ferry's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Korn Ferry disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In particular, it includes:

Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry , adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect ;

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect;

Constant currency (calculated using a quarterly average) percentages that represent the percentage change that would have resulted had exchange rates in the prior period been the same as those in effect in the current period;

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and EBITDA margin; and

Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of Korn Ferry's ongoing operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and are not indicative of the liquidity of Korn Ferry. These charges, which are described in the footnotes in the attached reconciliations, represent 1) costs we incurred to acquire and integrate a portion of our Digital business and 2) charges we incurred to restructure the Company as a result of COVID-19. The use of non-GAAP financial measures facilitates comparisons to Korn Ferry's historical performance. Korn Ferry includes non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude certain charges that management does not consider on-going in nature and allows management and investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by investors and other interested parties to measure operating performance among companies with different capital structures, effective tax rates and tax attributes and capitalized asset values, all of which can vary substantially from company to company. In the case of constant currency percentages, management believes the presentation of such information provides useful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance as excluding the impact of exchange rate changes on Korn Ferry's financial performance allows investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results, to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by exchange rate changes and to perform related trend analysis, and provides a higher degree of transparency of information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited) Fee revenue $ 435,439

$ 492,389

$ 779,536

$ 976,938 Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses

2,350



11,788



5,136



23,437 Total revenue

437,789



504,177



784,672



1,000,375























Compensation and benefits

307,185



337,382



591,197



665,878 General and administrative expenses

46,476



62,009



93,565



127,816 Reimbursed expenses

2,350



11,788



5,136



23,437 Cost of services

15,901



18,414



30,170



35,549 Depreciation and amortization

15,298



12,715



30,333



25,492 Restructuring charges, net

2,407



-



29,894



- Total operating expenses

389,617



442,308



780,295



878,172























Operating income

48,172



61,869



4,377



122,203 Other income, net

277



1,133



11,439



2,959 Interest expense, net

(7,494)



(4,210)



(14,388)



(8,267) Income before provision for income taxes

40,955



58,792



1,428



116,895 Income tax provision

12,877



15,760



4,205



30,213 Net income (loss)

28,078



43,032



(2,777)



86,682 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(300)



(228)



(278)



(927) Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry $ 27,778

$ 42,804

$ (3,055)

$ 85,755























Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Korn Ferry:





















Basic $ 0.51

$ 0.78

$ (0.06)

$ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.51

$ 0.77

$ (0.06)

$ 1.54























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

53,229



54,568



53,246



54,917 Diluted

53,390



54,716



53,246



55,170























Cash dividends declared per share: $ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.20

$ 0.20







KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL SUMMARY BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended October 31,

Six Months Ended October 31,



2020





2019

% Change

2020





2019

% Change









































Fee revenue:





































Consulting $ 126,685





$ 144,036

(12.0%)

$ 226,003





$ 281,578

(19.7%) Digital

75,043







65,724

14.2%



131,016







123,708

5.9% Executive Search:







































North America

91,168







113,818

(19.9%)



160,483







225,540

(28.8%)

EMEA

31,629







39,821

(20.6%)



61,710







86,351

(28.5%)

Asia Pacific

20,807







25,944

(19.8%)



38,059







53,306

(28.6%)

Latin America

4,456







8,272

(46.1%)



7,951







15,857

(49.9%) Total Executive Search

148,060







187,855

(21.2%)



268,203







381,054

(29.6%) RPO and Professional Search

85,651







94,774

(9.6%)



154,314







190,598

(19.0%)

Total fee revenue

435,439







492,389

(11.6%)



779,536







976,938

(20.2%) Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses

2,350







11,788

(80.1%)



5,136







23,437

(78.1%)

Total revenue $ 437,789





$ 504,177

(13.2%)

$ 784,672





$ 1,000,375

(21.6%)









































Operating income (loss):





Margin







Margin







Margin







Margin Consulting $ 14,621

11.5%

$ 9,826

6.8%

$ 3,694

1.6%

$ 21,609

7.7% Digital

15,823

21.1%



18,565

28.2%



13,196

10.1%



32,573

26.3% Executive Search:







































North America

20,491

22.5%



28,124

24.7%



14,756

9.2%



58,446

25.9%

EMEA

1,509

4.8%



6,511

16.4%



(4,710)

(7.6%)



13,822

16.0%

Asia Pacific

3,253

15.6%



5,803

22.4%



4,114

10.8%



12,796

24.0%

Latin America

375

8.4%



791

9.6%



(842)

(10.6%)



1,801

11.4% Total Executive Search

25,628

17.3%



41,229

21.9%



13,318

5.0%



86,865

22.8% RPO and Professional Search

12,502

14.6%



15,094

15.9%



14,667

9.5%



30,135

15.8% Corporate

(20,402)







(22,845)







(40,498)







(48,979)





Total operating income $ 48,172

11.1%

$ 61,869

12.6%

$ 4,377

0.6%

$ 122,203

12.5%







KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



October 31,

April 30,

2020

2020

(unaudited)





ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 553,109

$ 689,244 Marketable securities

47,719



41,951 Receivables due from clients, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $27,853 and $23,795 at October 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, respectively

435,393



397,165 Income taxes and other receivables

52,995



38,755 Unearned compensation

50,688



43,117 Prepaid expenses and other assets

30,984



26,851 Total current assets

1,170,888



1,237,083











Marketable securities, non-current

146,625



132,134 Property and equipment, net

136,035



142,728 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

183,926



195,077 Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies, net of loans

150,190



146,408 Deferred income taxes

49,908



55,479 Goodwill

621,560



613,943 Intangible assets, net

102,351



111,926 Unearned compensation, non-current

105,569



79,510 Investments and other assets

25,590



29,540 Total assets $ 2,692,642

$ 2,743,828











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Accounts payable $ 37,639

$ 45,684 Income taxes payable

10,591



21,158 Compensation and benefits payable

247,016



280,911 Operating lease liability, current

51,961



54,851 Other accrued liabilities

211,704



221,603 Total current liabilities

558,911



624,207











Deferred compensation and other retirement plans

312,187



289,136 Operating lease liability, non-current

167,116



180,766 Long-term debt

394,465



394,144 Deferred tax liabilities

556



1,056 Other liabilities

37,885



30,828 Total liabilities

1,471,120



1,520,137











Stockholders' equity









Common stock: $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized, 74,845 and 73,205 shares issued and 54,153 and 54,450 shares outstanding at October 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020, respectively

575,103



585,560 Retained earnings

728,524



742,993 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(83,655)



(107,172) Total Korn Ferry stockholders' equity

1,219,972



1,221,381 Noncontrolling interest

1,550



2,310 Total stockholders' equity

1,221,522



1,223,691 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,692,642

$ 2,743,828



























KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



October 31,

October 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(unaudited)

Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry $ 27,778

$ 42,804

$ (3,055)

$ 85,755

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

300



228



278



927

Net income (loss)

28,078



43,032



(2,777)



86,682

Income tax provision

12,877



15,760



4,205



30,213

Income before provision for income taxes

40,955



58,792



1,428



116,895

Other income, net

(277)



(1,133)



(11,439)



(2,959)

Interest expense, net

7,494



4,210



14,388



8,267

Operating income

48,172



61,869



4,377



122,203

Depreciation and amortization

15,298



12,715



30,333



25,492

Other income, net

277



1,133



11,439



2,959

EBITDA

63,747



75,717



46,149



150,654

Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-



2,615



737



2,615

Restructuring charges, net (2)

2,407



-



29,894



-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,154

$ 78,332

$ 76,780

$ 153,269



























Operating margin

11.1%



12.6%



0.6%



12.5%

Depreciation and amortization

3.4%



2.6%



3.9%



2.6%

Other income, net

0.1%



0.2%



1.4%



0.3%

EBITDA margin

14.6%



15.4%



5.9%



15.4%

Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-



0.5%



0.1%



0.3%

Restructuring charges, net (2)

0.6%



-



3.8%



-

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.2%



15.9%



9.8%



15.7%



























Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry $ 27,778

$ 42,804

$ (3,055)

$ 85,755

Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-



2,615



737



2,615

Restructuring charges, net (2)

2,407



-



29,894



-

Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)

(717)



(668)



(8,321)



(668)

Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 29,468

$ 44,751

$ 19,255

$ 87,702



























Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.51

$ 0.78

$ (0.06)

$ 1.54

Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-



0.05



0.01



0.05

Restructuring charges, net (2)

0.04



-



0.56



-

Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)

(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.16)



(0.01)

Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.54

$ 0.81

$ 0.35

$ 1.58



























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.51

$ 0.77

$ (0.06)

$ 1.54

Integration/acquisition costs (1)

-



0.05



0.01



0.04

Restructuring charges, net (2)

0.04



-



0.56



-

Tax effect on the adjusted items (3)

(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.16)



(0.01)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.54

$ 0.81

$ 0.35

$ 1.57































Explanation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Costs associated with previous acquisitions, such as legal and professional fees, retention awards and the on-going integration expenses to combine the companies. (2) Restructuring charges we incurred to rationalize our cost structure by eliminating redundant positions because of COVID-19. (3) Tax effect on integration/acquisition costs and restructuring charges, net.







KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (GAAP) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31, 2020









Executive Search



















Consulting

Digital

North

America

EMEA

Asia

Pacific

Latin America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated



























































Fee revenue $ 126,685

$ 75,043

$ 91,168

$ 31,629

$ 20,807

$ 4,456

$ 148,060

$ 85,651

$ -

$ 435,439 Total revenue $ 127,051

$ 75,038

$ 91,609

$ 31,714

$ 20,820

$ 4,456

$ 148,599

$ 87,101

$ -

$ 437,789



























































Net income attributable to Korn Ferry





















































$ 27,778 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest























































300 Other income net























































(277) Interest expense, net























































7,494 Income tax provision























































12,877 Operating income (loss) $ 14,621

$ 15,823

$ 20,491

$ 1,509

$ 3,253

$ 375

$ 25,628

$ 12,502

$ (20,402)



48,172 Depreciation and amortization

4,063



7,005



716



355



250



202



1,523



945



1,762



15,298 Other income (loss), net

336



202



(9)



31



166



7



195



24



(480)



277 EBITDA

19,020



23,030



21,198



1,895



3,669



584



27,346



13,471



(19,120)



63,747 EBITDA margin

15.0%



30.7%



23.3%



6.0%



17.6%



13.1%



18.5%



15.7%









14.6%



























































Restructuring, charges, net

1,143



54



(12)



922



(28)



-



882



328



-



2,407 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,163

$ 23,084

$ 21,186

$ 2,817

$ 3,641

$ 584

$ 28,228

$ 13,799

$ (19,120)

$ 66,154 Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.9%



30.8%



23.2%



8.9%



17.5%



13.1%



19.1%



16.1%









15.2%

























































































































Three Months Ended October 31, 2019













Executive Search



















Consulting

Digital

North

America

EMEA

Asia

Pacific

Latin America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated Fee revenue $ 144,036

$ 65,724

$ 113,818

$ 39,821

$ 25,944

$ 8,272

$ 187,855

$ 94,774

$ -

$ 492,389 Total revenue $ 148,198

$ 65,724

$ 117,077

$ 40,441

$ 26,168

$ 8,273

$ 191,959

$ 98,296

$ -

$ 504,177



























































Net income attributable to Korn Ferry





















































$ 42,804 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest























































228 Other income, net























































(1,133) Interest expense, net























































4,210 Income tax provision























































15,760 Operating income (loss) $ 9,826

$ 18,565

$ 28,124

$ 6,511

$ 5,803

$ 791

$ 41,229

$ 15,094

$ (22,845)



61,869 Depreciation and amortization

4,357



3,685



869



450



329



315



1,963



990



1,720



12,715 Other income (loss), net

386



134



637



107



72



30



846



54



(287)



1,133 EBITDA

14,569



22,384



29,630



7,068



6,204



1,136



44,038



16,138

$ (21,412)



75,717 EBITDA margin

10.1%



34.1%



26.0%



17.7%



23.9%



13.7%



23.4%



17.0%









15.4%



























































Integration/acquisition costs

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



2,615



2,615 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,569

$ 22,384

$ 29,630

$ 7,068

$ 6,204

$ 1,136

$ 44,038

$ 16,138

$ (18,797)

$ 78,332 Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.1%



34.1%



26.0%



17.7%



23.9%



13.7%



23.4%



17.0%









15.9%











KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (GAAP) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (in thousands) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended October 31, 2020













Executive Search



















Consulting

Digital

North

America

EMEA

Asia

Pacific

Latin America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated



























































Fee revenue $ 226,003

$ 131,016

$ 160,483

$ 61,710

$ 38,059

$ 7,951

$ 268,203

$ 154,314

$ -

$ 779,536 Total revenue $ 226,641

$ 131,060

$ 161,465

$ 61,909

$ 38,160

$ 7,951

$ 269,485

$ 157,486

$ -

$ 784,672



























































Net loss attributable to Korn Ferry





















































$ (3,055) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest























































278 Other income, net























































(11,439) Interest expense, net























































14,388 Income tax provision























































4,205 Operating income (loss) $ 3,694

$ 13,196

$ 14,756

$ (4,710)

$ 4,114

$ (842)

$ 13,318

$ 14,667

$ (40,498)



4,377 Depreciation and amortization

8,072



13,731



1,446



717



525



404



3,092



1,885



3,553



30,333 Other income (loss), net

1,124



620



9,333



50



392



55



9,830



220



(355)



11,439 EBITDA

12,890



27,547



25,535



(3,943)



5,031



(383)



26,240



16,772



(37,300)



46,149 EBITDA margin

5.7%



21.0%



15.9%



(6.4)%



13.2%



(4.8%)



9.8%



10.9%









5.9%



























































Integration/acquisition costs

-



556



-



-



-



-



-



-



181



737 Restructuring charges, net

13,877



2,924



963



8,470



204



405



10,042



3,051



-



29,894 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,767

$ 31,027

$ 26,498

$ 4,527

$ 5,235

$ 22

$ 36,282

$ 19,823

$ (37,119)

$ 76,780 Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.8%



23.7%



16.5%



7.3%



13.8%



0.3%



13.5%



12.8%









9.8%

























































































































Six Months Ended October 31, 2019













Executive Search



















Consulting

Digital

North America

EMEA

Asia

Pacific

Latin

America

Subtotal

RPO and Professional Search

Corporate

Consolidated



























































Fee revenue $ 281,578

$ 123,708

$ 225,540

$ 86,351

$ 53,306

$ 15,857

$ 381,054

$ 190,598

$ -

$ 976,938 Total revenue $ 289,534

$ 123,708

$ 232,523

$ 87,753

$ 53,836

$ 15,860

$ 389,972

$ 197,161

$ -

$ 1,000,375



























































Net income attributable to Korn Ferry





















































$ 85,755 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest























































927 Other income, net























































(2,959) Interest expense, net























































8,267 Income tax provision























































30,213 Operating income (loss) $ 21,609

$ 32,573

$ 58,446

$ 13,822

$ 12,796

$ 1,801

$ 86,865

$ 30,135

$ (48,979)



122,203 Depreciation and amortization

8,771



7,324



1,770



906



675



643



3,994



1,982



3,421



25,492 Other income (loss), net

911



335



1,777



119



87



87



2,070



128



(485)



2,959 EBITDA

31,291



40,232



61,993



14,847



13,558



2,531



92,929



32,245



(46,043)



150,654 EBITDA margin

11.1%



32.5%



27.5%



17.2%



25.4%



16.0%



24.4%



16.9%









15.4%



























































Integration/acquisition costs

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



2,615



2,615 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,291

$ 40,232

$ 61,993

$ 14,847

$ 13,558

$ 2,531

$ 92,929

$ 32,245

$ (43,428)

$ 153,269 Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.1%



32.5%



27.5%



17.2%



25.4%



16.0%



24.4%



16.9%









15.7%





