Koroush Saraf, SASE VP of Product Management at Palo Alto and Fortinet, Joins Acreto as Chief Product Officer

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former VP of Product Management for Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet, Koroush Saraf, has joined cybersecurity startup Acreto as the company's Chief Product Officer.

Saraf, a Stanford University and USC alumni, is a 20+ year veteran of Silicon Valley known for building thoughtful technology cloud platforms. Koroush is recognized as a driving force in defining and categorizing the new SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) connectivity and security space having established the product lines at Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks.

Over the past 10 years, Koroush has executed cloud-delivered secure SD-Branch and SASE product strategies including customer engagements, go-to-market (GTM) and key partnerships. His efforts resulted in rapid market expansion, capturing analyst mind-share and opening up new markets.

"I've known Koroush for over 20 years and have always admired his meticulous approach to customer and market challenges," said Babak Pasdar, Acreto CEO. "He is the perfect blend of bold and thoughtful which is exactly what is needed to forge new ground with SASE - cybersecurity's most dramatic shift to date."

Koroush joins one of the most experienced and visionary teams that is changing how the industry secures everything. As Chief Product Officer, he will be a member of Acreto's executive management team and will lead the way in shaping the company's powerful SASE+ Plus platform.

Acreto SASE+ Plus introduces multiple groundbreaking innovations including Ecosystem Security, Nano-Segmentation and Secure Application & Data Interconnect (SADI). These leaps forward make Acreto the first platform to deliver a complete security infrastructure from the cloud.

"Securing everything from the cloud involves new thinking, many new innovations, new scale and even a new business model," said Koroush Saraf, Acreto's new Chief Product Officer. "The Acreto team is one of the most experienced in this space and SASE+ Plus is the first platform that connects and secures both user/branch/IoT access and also connects and secures hybrid data center and cloud in a single, cost-effective cloud service with simple management. I've spoken to the early access customers and am very excited about the positive reception of SASE+ Plus."

Acreto is the first cloud-delivered, end-to-end connectivity and security platform that can connect and protect any technology, on any network, anywhere. Acreto SASE+ Plus delivers Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) functionalities for access technologies such as devices, networks, IoT / OT and third-parties; while Acreto Secure Application and Data Interconnect (SADI) connects and protects application delivery infrastructure such as clouds, SaaS, data centers and co-locations. Acreto SASE+ Plus is SASE plus SADI -- one platform, with one interface, from one provider for all of your technologies around the world.

https://acreto.io/

