KORT Payments and Paythings Modernize Cash with Smart Safes, Next-Day Deposit and Lower Costs

AI-powered platform replaces manual cash handling and outdated logistics with real-time visibility and faster access to funds for retailers

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - KORT Payments (KORT), a leading omnichannel payments provider, and Paythings, an AI-powered cash operations platform, today announced a strategic partnership to bring Paythings' smart safe technology and cloud platform to retailers across Canada, introducing a more efficient way to handle and reconcile cash.

Cash remains widely used in retail, but handling it still slows operations. Deposits are prepared manually, and access to funds can lag.

Paythings captures cash at deposit and makes it visible immediately. The Smart Safe secures funds in-store, while the cloud platform records deposits in real time. Funds are available as soon as the next business day.

"Retailers have been forced to work around outdated cash handling processes for too long," said Clifford Richstone, Chief Revenue Officer of Paythings. "We've built a system that changes how teams operate. Cash handling becomes faster and more reliable, without relying on manual steps."

Through its collaboration with KORT, Paythings is extending this capability to retailers across Canada that are looking for a more efficient way to handle cash across one or multiple locations.

"There's been very little innovation in how businesses handle physical cash," said James Good, Chief Revenue Officer at KORT. "What Paythings has built gives operators immediate visibility into their cash and a simpler way to manage it across locations. That has a direct impact on how efficiently stores run day to day."

In practice, store teams spend less time preparing deposits and managers have a clear view of cash positions without waiting days for updates.

Retailers using Paythings typically see:

85–90% reduction in cash float with next-day deposit

with next-day deposit 25–60% reduction in shrinkage after replacing manual counting

after replacing manual counting $500+ per month per location in savings from reduced deposit preparation and bank runs

The platform maintains a complete audit trail for every deposit and surfaces unusual activity across locations.

Paythings has processed billions in cash across multi-location retailers and is now bringing that experience to the Canadian market.

About KORT Payments

KORT Payments (KORT) is a specialized omnichannel payments provider. Its core purpose is to enable businesses to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in compliance, risk management, and payment processing.

KORT is powered by its innovative full-stack, enterprise-grade platform and led by a seasoned management team. For more than 25 years, this team has been leading the charge in global e-commerce and payment processing.

KORT is a customer-focused business dedicated to enhancing partner and customer satisfaction and building strong relationships.

For more information about KORT Payments, please visit www.kortpayments.com.

About Paythings

Paythings is a technology-first cash management platform that redefines how businesses handle physical currency. By combining secure smart safe hardware with AI-powered software, Paythings provides enterprise-level visibility, automated reconciliation, and predictive forecasting.

The platform's cloud-connected ecosystem eliminates manual handling risks and optimizes working capital, turning traditional cash operations into a streamlined, data-driven asset. Paythings is dedicated to building the next generation of cash automation infrastructure, allowing partners and clients to manage physical and digital financial positions with total confidence.

For more information about Paythings, please visit www.paythings.com.

SOURCE KORT Payments