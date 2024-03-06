Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, Expands its reach with Acquisition of Love Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, a Charlotte-based practice consulting firm dedicated to driving healthcare innovation for aesthetic practices and an affiliate of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, PA ("H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery"), has announced its strategic acquisition of Love Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Dr. Bill Kortesis and Dr. Gaurav Bharti, Co-Owners of Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, have unveiled their plans to elevate the current offerings of Love Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics by delivering high-value, premium-level treatments, and procedures.

Love Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics by H/K/B is set to serve as an expansion of the H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery brand, further extending its impact in the dynamic field of medical aesthetics.

Dr. Gaurav Bharti, Co-Founder of Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, shared his vision, saying, "We are very excited about partnering with Dr. Love and his incredible team and expanding H/K/B to Oklahoma City. Dr. Love has the same approach toward the highest level of patient care and optimal aesthetic surgical results. We could not ask for a better fit."

Dr. Kortesis and Dr. Bharti, both award-winning and highly renowned plastic surgeons, are the Managing Partners of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery. They are known for creating a foundation for premier results with a luxury experience at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery. The practice has experienced comprehensive growth since its inception, expanding to a 9th location, increasing from 1 to 18 surgeons, and adding multiple mid-level providers over time.

"After extensive conversations with Drs. Kortesis and Bharti, it was evident that the blending of our experiences and skills would provide a unique synergy and yield best-in-class outcomes to patients. Being a part of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery allows for collaboration and sharing of innovative ideas at the cutting edge of cosmetic and aesthetic medicine for our patients. I am grateful to be a contributor to this outstanding organization." Dr. Tim Love says.

The success seen at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery is a testament to their knowledge, innovation, teamwork, and commitment to helping people achieve their personal best. With each new location, the physicians combine their extensive medical experience with their business acumen and innovative team-oriented approach to partner with existing practices, enhance the patient experience, expand service offerings, and empower providers to flourish.

Dr. Bill Kortesis, Co-Founder, expressed the excitement surrounding this opportunity, stating, "What makes this opportunity so exciting for us is that we are able to join forces with practices, not just as businessmen, but as colleagues, physician to physician. Dr. Bharti and I want to use Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC to empower others in the field because we understand the obstacles physicians can face throughout their journey in the medical aesthetic space. Every practice should have the ability to provide the same luxury-level treatment that patients seek at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery. We are incredibly excited about this new partnership with Love Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics in Oklahoma City."

Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, remains dedicated to providing solutions to practices looking to grow. The strategic acquisition of Love Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics in Oklahoma City is a significant step forward in extending access to premium-level services and offerings in growing areas. In the future, the firm plans to expand upon its current capabilities and offer professional, actionable guidance on both regional and national levels.

About Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC

Founded in 2021 by renowned plastic surgeons Dr. Bill Kortesis and Dr. Gaurav Bharti, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, offers strategic growth and consulting services to practices and providers in the medical aesthetic space. With its Charlotte-based headquarters and a national reach, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, aims to facilitate the highest standard of aesthetic medicine by bridging the gap between providers, patients, and the industry. Through the company's innovative, tactical approach, each provider has the means to thrive and deliver optimal patient experiences.

About Dr. Bill Kortesis

Dr. Bill Kortesis is a Managing Partner of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, as well as Co-founder of Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC. As a board-certified plastic surgeon and recognized as a Castle Connolly and Newsweek Top Doctor, Dr. Kortesis is dedicated to fostering the next generation of aesthetic medicine and improving healthcare for all. Through innovation, collaboration, and education, Dr. Kortesis believes strongly in the importance of growth in the aesthetic space, allowing patients and providers to attain their ideal aesthetic outcomes. H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery's yearly fellowship program allows Dr. Kortesis to further impact the future of aesthetic medicine by training future plastic surgeons in the highest level of surgical technique.

About Dr. Gaurav Bharti

Dr. Gaurav Bharti is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and practices at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, where he serves as a Managing Partner. Additionally, Dr. Bharti is a Co-Founder of the practice growth consulting firm, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC. Recognized by Castle Connolly and Newsweek as one of its "Top Doctors" and one of the "Best Plastic Surgeons of America," Dr. Bharti has leveraged his expertise to advance the medical aesthetics industry and deliver the highest level of patient care. As a mentor to the next generation of aesthetic surgeons, Dr. Bharti emphasizes the importance of continued education and serves as an influential speaker on both national and international platforms. Ultimately, Dr. Bharti aims to use innovative concepts to improve patient outcomes and contribute to cutting-edge advancements in the industry.

