KORTX Awarded Great Place to Work Certification

DETROIT, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KORTX, a marketing technology and digital media solutions provider, today announced it was awarded certification as a Great Workplace by Great Place to Work™. KORTX received the highest possible score on its Trust Index Survey, which evaluates workplace culture and employee experience, and recognizes leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," said Damon Henry, KORTX Founder and CEO. "Our executive team has always emphasized the employee experience, and we are proud that team members report feeling empowered and invested in the trajectory of our organization. We built KORTX to help companies navigate the complex digital landscape, and the results we've measured to date would not have been possible without our team's dedication to solving difficult challenges for our clients."

The Great Workplace award comes on the heels of recent growth announcements from KORTX, as the company has been expanding to keep up with demand for its digital media services and data unification technology, AXON. "Clients are running a larger percentage of their media with us due to the compound results achieved through data aggregation and activation in AXON," said Henry. "Scaling personnel to continue providing white-glove support has been a key company focus over the past 18 months, and this Great Workplace award is welcome recognition of that investment in our team."

