KORTX Celebrates Three Consecutive Years on Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing and data services company, KORTX, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking 2,705 nationally and 38 in Michigan. This marks the third consecutive year KORTX has landed a spot on the Inc. 5000, with exponential revenue growth of 150 percent from 2017 to 2020.

"We take pride in our story and our evolution," said Damon Henry, KORTX Founder and CEO. "While we have all faced extremely trying times this past year, we are especially proud of the growth we've fostered across our organization from both a staffing and revenue perspective. Our success is a direct result of our team's commitment to our core offerings – digital advertising, data strategy, and data-inspired creative – as well as the trust and confidence our clients have in us."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

KORTX is a digital marketing and data services company working with agencies and brands to translate their media, data and creative into tangible, actionable strategies for real people. KORTX has worked with clients across various industries to create personalized digital experiences for end users with KORTX products, processes, and partner teams, resulting in real, repeatable data-based breakthroughs. KORTX is recognized as "A Great Place to Work", featured on the Black LUMAscape and NMSDC-certified. KORTX was founded in Detroit, is still in Detroit, and believes Detroit has gifted it a fundamentally different approach to optimization: experiences refined for people.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

