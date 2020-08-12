KORTX Celebrates Two Consecutive Years on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 List

DETROIT, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, marketing technology company, KORTX has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. KORTX ranked 1,105 nationally and 25 in the state of Michigan with 408 percent revenue growth.

"We are honored to be recognized with such a prestigious award for the second year in a row, and humbled to be ranked alongside some of the top independent businesses in the country," said Damon Henry, KORTX Founder and CEO. "Our continued success is directly attributed to our team's dedication and commitment to excellence, our client's trust in our team and service, and an enhanced focus on providing our clients with best-in-class ad tech solutions."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About KORTX

KORTX's data-driven ad solutions enable marketers to create personalized experiences with each consumer based on their lifestyle interests. Leveraging homegrown technology, strategic partnerships and comprehensive marketing expertise, KORTX drives real business results for advertisers. Learn more at www.kortx.io.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

