Kos Biotechnology Partners Announces Inaugural Investment, Leads Epikast's Financing Round

Alex Tzoukas joins Epikast's Board of Directors

Epikast co-founded by biotechnology luminary Dr. Stelios Papadopoulos

NEW YORK and ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kos Biotechnology Partners ("Kos"), a global life sciences investment firm, today announced the closing of a financing round in Epikast, a premier provider of technology-enabled commercial and clinical services for the biopharmaceutical industry. This transaction marks the first investment from Kos' inaugural fund, which is focused on a broad range of investment stages, including the seeding and scaling of high-impact life sciences platforms.

Kos led the round with significant participation from a syndicate of new and existing investors. In conjunction with the financing, Alex Tzoukas, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Kos, will join Epikast's Board of Directors.

The capital infusion will enhance Epikast's proprietary technology platform and the scaling of its specialized service teams. Epikast bridges the gap between high-level medical expertise and cost-efficient operations by leveraging its Greece-based operational hub to serve global biopharmaceutical clients.

Alex Tzoukas, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Kos Biotechnology Partners commented: "Epikast represents an exciting investment for our new fund. The company has developed a differentiated, tech-enabled pharma services model that addresses a clear inefficiency in how biopharma companies engage with healthcare providers and patients. We are pleased to lead this round and support the company as it scales."

Dr. Stelios Papadopoulos, Chairman of Epikast, added: "We are pleased to welcome Kos Biotechnology Partners as lead investor in this round. Kos brings deep sector expertise and a strong connection to both the US and Greek innovation ecosystems, which aligns well with Epikast's operating model. Alex's addition to the board adds valuable perspective as we enter the next phase of growth."

Dr. Simos Simeonidis, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Kos Biotechnology Partners commented: "We are pleased to partner with Stelios and his team at Epikast with the first investment from our fund. Alex's deep background as a life sciences investor, investment banker, and operator will further enhance the strong expertise already present on Epikast's Board."

Dr. Vangelis Vergetis, CEO of Epikast, concluded: "This financing reinforces Epikast's strong momentum. We place a premium on partnering with individuals who bring deep expertise and strong judgment. Alex Tzoukas, Simos Simeonidis, and Nikos Kostaras exemplify that and will be valuable partners as we advance our next phase."

About Epikast

Epikast is a technology-enabled biopharmaceutical services company headquartered in New York with core operations in Athens, Greece. The company provides a comprehensive suite of remote commercial, medical, market access, and patient support services. By combining highly trained medical professionals with a proprietary technology stack, Epikast delivers high-quality engagement and data-driven insights to biopharma clients at a significantly optimized cost structure. It currently partners with several global top 10 pharma companies and smaller biotechnology companies as they commercialize their products in the US and Europe.

About Kos Biotechnology Partners

Kos Biotechnology Partners is a global investment firm founded in 2025 by Dr. Simos Simeonidis and Alex Tzoukas, with a focus on identifying, supporting, and scaling innovative, high-potential opportunities in the life sciences sector. With the launch of its inaugural fund, Kos partners with experienced management teams to build enduring products, services, and platforms through strategic capital, deep operational expertise, and a long-term perspective on value creation.

