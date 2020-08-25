KOS Furthers Its Position as a Plant-Based Powerhouse with the Close of a $2.1-Million Funding Round

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KOS, the spunky purveyor of plant-based protein and functional ingredient supplements, announces today the closing a $2.1-million finance round lead by Springdale Ventures , former Whole Foods CEO, Walter Robb, and Chairman of Austin-based Horizon Bank, Jim Schneider. The new funding will fuel continued innovation, strengthen the brand's marketing presence in the U.S. and expand distribution into new markets.

Since 2018, KOS has been at the forefront of the plant-based renaissance, innovating a product line of organic, plant-based, sustainably produced, vibrantly delicious nutrition staples. Determined to reach everyone who eats, the brand's popularity is rooted in a message of physiological redemption as key to healing both Self and Planet. The KOS brand has taken off like a green, leafy rocket, with tremendous success and reception through its website , as well as through Amazon, Whole Foods and a variety of Southern California retailers.

"As we grow, our mission remains the same: to give everyone access to plant-based superfoods that promote overall health and can be enjoyed on-the-go while positively impacting the environment," said Allan Stevens, Co-Founder of KOS. "The KOS Plant-Based Protein is currently the #1 rated plant-based protein on Amazon and we recently added new functional blends such as Sippin' on Shroom Boom, Holy Cacao! and A Whole Latte Gold to the line-up. We feel so fortunate to have outstanding partners in Springdale Ventures, Walter Robb and Jim Schneider, and are excited to continue offering plant-based power for all."

"KOS is made up of a first-class team and the brand is a key player in a high growth category," said Genevieve Gilbreath Co-Founder/General Partner of Springdale Ventures/KOS Board Member. "KOS is taking an innovative approach both in terms of go to market strategy, effectiveness in connecting with consumers in a digital environment and maintaining a strong company culture in a booming space. We are confident and excited to support KOS's bright future."

"KOS is the complete package. Led by strong and driven leadership, and offering a diverse line of delicious, plant-based products, KOS provides consumers with the opportunity to make a small yet sustainable change that positively impacts overall health and the environment," said Jim Schneider Chairman of Horizon Bank and former CFO at Dell, Inc. "KOS's ability to reach people across all dietary preferences makes them a company destined for great things and we are happy to partner with them as they scale the business to new heights."

For more information on KOS and its full line of products, please visit kos.com . If you are a retailer and are interested in carrying KOS's plant-powered nutrition on shelves, please contact Derek Dearwater at [email protected].

About KOS

KOS , a producer of plant-based protein and functional ingredients, supports customers' journeys toward plant-centric nutritional lifestyles. KOS's suite of superfoods is designed to deliver the high-octane punch that drives the natural world - without the fuel contaminants found in today's dysfunctional processed and meat-based food system. KOS products are made entirely out of the good stuff that springs from the soil. Its boutique family of great-tasting, USDA-certified organic, non-GMO and responsibly-sourced products provide tasty plant-based nutrition for those seeking a healthier way of life in the midst of our busy culture. For more information and a look at KOS's full line of products, please visit www.kos.com .

About Springdale Ventures

Springdale Ventures is an early stage investment firm focused on consumer branded products based out of Austin, TX founded by two entrepreneurs who both have a background starting consumer brand companies. To learn more, please visit springdaleventures.com .

