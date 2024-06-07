KOSÉ Corp. Announces the First Stand-Alone Store, Maison KOSÉ, in the US in Los Angeles

Maison KOSÉ will amplify the beauty culture of Japan through unique products, hospitality, services, and entertainment.

Products: The store will take a cross-branded approach to beauty offering bestselling products from Japan that will help consumers with their individual beauty and grooming needs. Brands will include DECORTÉ and SEKKISEI that embody the best of Japanese Beauty and beloved by consumers around the world. The product assortment includes DECORTÉ Liposome Advanced Repair Serum, the No. 1 selling serum in Japan *. The serum which has won over 117 beauty awards is inspired by forty years of advanced liposome research.

Entertainment: Fun activities will be offered throughout the store. And there will be a gift experience that allows customers to print customized text on products and ribbons for the perfect gift presentation.

The Shohei Ohtani Fan Experience

Maison KOSÉ will offer an experience inspired by Shohei Ohtani who took the world by storm and made sports history in December 2023 with the announcement of his move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This store will appeal to the passionate baseball community in the LA area and visitors to the city.

Fan-tastic stadium make-up: Children and adults can enjoy a makeover to show their team spirit and excitement. In addition to eyeshadow colors, other makeup accents will be available that feature the jersey number and ball motifs. Offers a fun family and/or friends experience with makeup that will look great at the baseball game. Upcycled Hand Fan Art: Customers will also be encouraged to create Fan Art with SminkArt from Japan , paint made from upcycled cosmetics that are past their prime. They will have fun using these handheld fans to cool down at the baseball stadium. #HealingMeTime: A personalized skincare experience designed to help reinvigorate and heal tired skin that has been exposed to the strong ultraviolet rays of Los Angeles­­ while watching baseball games or participating in other outdoor activities. Customers will have the opportunity to receive a 3D image of their face scanned by a skin diagnostic machine. They will also receive a recommended skincare regimen and skincare samples based on the diagnosis.

A space will be designed in the store where visitors can engage with Shohei Ohtani via unique displays and visual merchandising. This section will also feature memorabilia from Ohtani including autographed balls and other goods.

KOSÉ will promote the importance of nurturing and protecting the skin for all ages and all genders through a new advertising campaign in the US featuring Shohei Ohtani. The Company plans to engage not only the local consumer base in LA but Ohtani fans around the world. He is more than a spokesperson to the Company as he is a true advocate of the products, and he believes in KOSÉ's mission to promote healthy lifestyles along with healthy-looking skin. Sports has always been an important part of the Company's history, as well as inspiring hopes and dreams to build a brighter world through cosmetics.

Maison KOSÉ is a place for people to get inspired, to be entertained, to learn something new, and to discover beauty rituals right for them. It is a unique shopping experience and a beacon as well to beauty aficionadas looking for the best of Japanese Beauty.

Location: The Shops at Santa Anita, 400 S Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007

About KOSÉ Corporation

KOSÉ Corporation was founded in Japan in 1946 by Kozaburo Kobayashi with a vision and passion to provide people with hope and dreams during the post-war period. Today with over 13,000 employees, KOSÉ continues the legacy of its founder with a commitment to consumers around the world of creating quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, and hair care products that exceed expectations. With research and innovation at its core, KOSÉ has over 800 registered patents and a portfolio of 37 brands that sell around the world in 68 countries and regions across multiple channels including department stores, specialty stores, drug stores and direct.

*DECORTÉ calculation is based in part on data reported by Beauté Research SAS in July 2023 through its "Japan Quarterly Retail Sales Report Q2 2023" in the Department Stores and Boutiques Prestige market. (Copyright ©2023 Beauté Research SAS).

