KOSÉ Corporation Announces the US Launch of Japan's Bestselling Makeup Brand ADDICTION TOKYO

News provided by

KOSÉ Corporation

08 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KOSÉ Corporation, one of Japan's leading cosmetic companies with a portfolio of iconic skincare, makeup, and wellness brands, announces the US launch of ADDICTION TOKYO, a makeup artist brand born in Tokyo that reflects the quality, creativity, and sensibility of Japanese formulation. The mission of the brand is to create makeup as a medium for self-discovery and a celebration of the artistry within every individual. It embodies the essence of Tokyo where beauty knows no bounds. ADDICTION TOKYO is where beauty is not defined, but instead, liberated in its most authentic and vibrant form.

Continue Reading
KANAKO TAKASE, Global Creative Director, ADDICTION TOKYO.
KANAKO TAKASE, Global Creative Director, ADDICTION TOKYO.
ADDICTION TOKYO Fall 2023 Collection "So Prismatic" Photographed by Richard Burbridge.
ADDICTION TOKYO Fall 2023 Collection "So Prismatic" Photographed by Richard Burbridge.

The brand's global creative director, KANAKO TAKASE, is a renowned makeup artist who resides between Tokyo and New York and works with the world's top fashion magazines, designers, and photographers. She sees the world from the Tokyo-minded perspective, and her work on set with the editorial community globally and backstage at runway shows helps inform her work for the brand.

"I deeply connect to the brand philosophy and its roots in makeup artistry," says KANAKO TAKASE, Global Creative Director, ADDICTION TOYKO. "My goal is to help people everywhere by creating quality makeup products that have pro performance in mind yet are easy to use so that everyone can discover the artist in themselves. I want people to enjoy and embrace their own beauty but not be afraid to explore and experiment with a variety of looks, colors, textures, and products."

A pop-up will launch today at Bloomingdale's iconic 59th Street Flagship New York Store introducing customers to an immersive ADDICTION TOKYO experience. Customers will be encouraged to discover and play with the products across the eye, cheek, and lip categories. Special focus will be on the brand's acclaimed 99 shades of eyeshadows that come in a variety of textures that can be layered, mixed and matched.

"We are thrilled to be launching ADDICTION TOKYO in the United States. We believe now is the right time to introduce the brand to the American consumer as it has been a favorite in Japan for over 14 years," says Akira Matsubara, CEO of KOSÉ America; Executive Director in charge of Marketing Strategy Div. and Europe and America Business Div. of KOSÉ Corporation. "We think the brand will be a compelling discovery for the customer here especially since we have seen growing interest in the market in Japanese beauty. At KOSÉ, we continue to be committed to brightening the world for our customers globally through cosmetics, and to being a company with diverse brands that are a source of beauty for everyone." 

The backdrop for the launch of ADDICTION TOKYO is New York Fashion Week which is at the forefront of shaping trends in the fashion and beauty industries. The brand's unique approach to style and artistry, as well as its cutting-edge creativity and pro performance align to the week of global fashion and color expressions. KANAKO will be working behind the scenes at select fashion shows with her team of makeup artists creating new beauty looks with the ADDICTION TOKYO products. These hot off the runway looks will be accessible to the customer via the brand's social media platforms, the website, and the pop-up.

For more information, please go to https://kose-usa.com/

About KOSÉ Corporation

KOSÉ Corporation was founded in Japan in 1946 by Kozaburo Kobayashi with a vision and passion to provide people with hope and dreams during the post-war period. Today, with over 14,015 employees, KOSÉ continues the legacy of its founder with a commitment to consumers around the world of creating quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, and hair care products that exceed expectations. With research and innovation at its core, KOSÉ has over 800 registered patents and a portfolio of 37 brands that sell around the world in over 30 countries and regions across multiple channels including department stores, specialty stores, drug stores and direct. 

CONTACT: 
CeCe Coffin 
[email protected]

SOURCE KOSÉ Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.