Kosher Foods Market to grow by USD 13.73 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Rise in Jewish & Muslim Population to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in the Jewish and Muslim population and online availability of kosher food products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as intense competition from halal foods will challenge market growth.

North America will be the leading region with 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the kosher foods market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.



Aron Streit Inc.



Nestle SA



PepsiCo Inc.



Unilever Group

Kosher Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 7.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, MEA, South America, and APAC Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, France, Israel, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kayco Co., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

