Kosher Foods Market to grow by USD 13.73 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Rise in Jewish & Muslim Population to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Kosher Foods Market to grow by USD 13.73 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Rise in Jewish & Muslim Population to Boost Market Growth

Oct 21, 2021, 06:00 ET

The "Kosher Foods Market by Product (Kosher pareve, Kosher meat, and Kosher dairy), Distribution Channel (Kosher pareve, Kosher meat, and Kosher dairy), and Geography (North America, Europe, MEA, South America, and APAC) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The potential growth difference for the kosher foods market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 13.73  billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The rise in the Jewish and Muslim population and online availability of kosher food products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as intense competition from halal foods will challenge market growth.

 North America will be the leading region with 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the kosher foods market in North America. 

 Some Companies Mentioned

    • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
    • Aron Streit Inc.
    • Nestle SA
    • PepsiCo Inc.
    • Unilever Group
Kosher Foods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of about 7.48%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 13.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, MEA, South America, and APAC

Performing market contribution

North America at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Israel, Canada, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kayco Co., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

