Kosher Foods Market to record USD 12.78 billion growth from 2022-2027, AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc. among key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The kosher foods market is set to grow by USD 12.78 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Some key players include AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc., BASF SE, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Empire Kosher Poultry LLC, First Foods Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kayco Co., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Profile Solutions Inc., Taja Beverages, The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

The Kosher Foods Market is driven by the growing Jewish and Muslim populations worldwide. With the Jewish population expanding steadily, particularly in regions like North America, the Middle East, and Europe, kosher foods are increasingly sought after. Additionally, the rise of Islam as the second-largest and fastest-growing religion fuels demand for kosher foods among Muslim consumers, especially in regions with limited halal food availability.

The kosher foods market analysis includes Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography landscape.

The kosher pareve segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Kosher pareve includes foods that are not dairy or meat, neither of which has been processed or prepared. Additionally, the growing popularity of kosher foods is due to the convenience that they can be added to a variety of other meals, leading to an increase in demand for pareve foods. This rising demand for pareve food will boost the kosher food market during the forecast period.

AGRANA BEteilgungs AG

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Aron Streit Inc.

BASF SE

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Eden Foods Inc.

Empire Kosher Poultry LLC

First Foods Group Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Kayco Co.

Kellogg Co.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Profile Solutions Inc.

Taja Beverages

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Unilever PLC

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

The Kosher Foods industry offers a range of food products adhering to Jewish dietary laws and certified with kosher certification. Driven by religious dietary preferences, this market caters to the growing demand for kosher food products, reflecting ongoing kosher market trends and the popularity of Jewish cuisine worldwide. Kosher labeling ensures compliance with dietary restrictions, fostering the growth of the kosher food industry.

The US Halal Food Market market is projected to reach a value of USD 43.27 billion and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% between 2023 and 2028.

The ethical label market share is expected to increase to USD 372.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%.

