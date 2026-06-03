Kosli Partners with Adaptavist to Automate Governance for AI Assisted Software Delivery

LONDON , June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli, the leading SDLC Governance automation platform, today announces a strategic partnership with Adaptavist, a global provider of transformative solutions.

The partnership seeks to address the growing governance gap felt by enterprises as they increasingly pivot towards AI assisted software delivery. With AI agents now writing, reviewing, and deploying code at machine speed, legacy governance processes for managing slow inspection and release cycles can't keep up.

Kosli Adaptavist

A decade of advances in DevOps and CI/CD has exposed the limits of manual governance processes, and AI driven development is about to completely overwhelm them. When AI driven software delivery collides with human governance, productivity is lost to manual approval gates, the cost of compliance escalates, and the risk of failures rises as manual processes struggle to manage exponentially higher change volumes.

To stay competitive, regulated enterprises need a modern approach to software delivery governance, one that is event-driven, evidence-based, automated, and engineered to scale with AI-generated change volumes rather than against them. Together, Kosli and Adaptavist help enterprises to make this shift.

Kosli provides Controls Engineering infrastructure that automates the collection of compliance evidence and enforces policy at the point of action.

"Governance is the last manual bottleneck in regulated software delivery and with agentic AI starting to produce really high volumes of change, that bottleneck is about to get even more painful," said Mike Long, CEO of Kosli. "Our partnership with Adaptavist will give enterprises the automated governance layer they need to fully unlock the value of AI coding tools."

Adaptavist's expertise spans assessment and strategy, DevSecOps integration, developer experience, and extensive implementations involving Atlassian, GitLab, AWS, Harness.io, Datadog and others.

"For many enterprises, DevOps stops just short of production. Teams automate everything up to deployment, only to hand over to manual change boards and disconnected approval processes," said Ben Boswell, Global Head of Sales at Adaptavist. "By partnering with Kosli, Adaptavist helps organisations bring governance into the DevOps workflow itself. The result is continuous compliance, real-time auditability and faster, safer releases into production."

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About Kosli Kosli provides automated SDLC Governance for regulated organisations, eliminating manual compliance work while ensuring continuous auditability across the software delivery lifecycle. Kosli is trusted by leading enterprises in financial services, including Deutsche Bank.

About Adaptavist Founded in 2005, Adaptavist is a global provider of transformative solutions and a trusted partner of Atlassian, monday.com, AWS, GitLab and many more. Its expert consultancy aligns strategy, platforms, and people with powerful, tailored solutions that redefine how work is delivered and achieve sustained business outcomes. Experts in cloud, service management, work management, DevOps, agile, and AI, Adaptavist is the pioneer brand of The Adaptavist Group, a family of companies whose team spans over 1,000 employees, with a 22,000+ customer base representing more than half the Fortune 500.

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SOURCE Kosli AS