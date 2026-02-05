Kosli and Team Topologies Announce Partnership to Accelerate Compliant Software Delivery in Regulated Industries

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli , the world's leading SDLC Governance platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Team Topologies , the globally recognized framework for organizing business and technology for fast flow of value.

Together, these partners will focus on helping regulated enterprises achieve faster, more efficient software delivery while maintaining strict compliance and security requirements.

The partnership addresses a strategic problem facing large organizations in financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries - how to achieve faster software delivery demanded by today's market while adhering to rigorous governance requirements.

It's a technical and cultural challenge that sees fast-moving, AI-assisted approaches to software delivery colliding with outdated pen and paper methods for meeting regulatory standards.

By combining Kosli's approach to SDLC controls engineering with Team Topologies' proven approach to whole-organization design and cognitive load management, regulated enterprises can eliminate manual governance to optimize for rapid delivery of compliant software to customers.

"Team Topologies has transformed how organizations think about team structure and flow," said Mike Long, CEO of Kosli. "By combining that expertise with Kosli's automated governance platform, we're helping regulated enterprises discover their tailored operating model to achieve speed and compliance in software delivery."

The Team Topologies emphasis on fast flow and minimal friction between teams aligns directly with Kosli's mission to remove governance friction from the software delivery lifecycle - a challenge that touches both engineering and GRC teams.

"Kosli stands out as a Team Topologies partner for automated governance due to their deep understanding of the problem space and their elegant technical solution," said Matthew Skelton, Co-founder of Team Topologies. "The combination of our Enterprise Transformation Package, and expertise from trusted partners like Kosli, is delivering real results around the world for organizations with difficult challenges."

The partnership will include the publication of joint thought leadership, co-developed resources for enterprise technology leaders, and coordinated guidance and partner enablement for implementing successful organizational and technical patterns.

About Kosli: Kosli provides automated SDLC Governance for regulated organizations, eliminating manual governance work while ensuring continuous compliance across the software delivery lifecycle.

About Team Topologies: Team Topologies is the leading framework for organizing business and technology for fast flow of value, based on the best-selling book by Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais.

