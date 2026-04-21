Kosli Named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for DevOps Continuous Compliance Automation Tools

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli, the leading SDLC Governance platform, today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for DevOps Continuous Compliance Automation Tools*.

This most recent Gartner Market Guide identifies Representative Vendors providing DevOps continuous compliance automation (DCCA), tools that 'allow organizations to codify internal, security, and regulatory policies directly within their delivery pipelines, extending into the operational environment.'

Kosli Gartner market guide

The report states, "Heads of I&O must leverage compliance automation tools to enforce policy guardrails, address gaps in compliance frameworks, and systematically audit security and compliance policies throughout the SDLC to demonstrate improvement in their compliance posture."

The founding team at Kosli believes this inclusion recognizes their ability to deliver real-time, evidence-backed compliance across the software delivery life cycle, helping engineering and compliance teams meet regulatory requirements without slowing delivery.

SDLC Governance processes around compliance and audit are siloed from engineering and delivery workflows, treated as periodic checkpoints rather than continuous practices embedded in how software is built and shipped.

The outcome is manual evidence gathering, late-stage audit findings, and remediation work that slows software delivery without improving security outcomes. And all of this is being hugely compounded by the current surge in AI driven software delivery.

Kosli's platform is purpose-built to address these challenges, enabling the delivery of secure, compliant software changes at AI speed. By capturing a continuous, tamper-proof audit trail of every software change and automatically mapping it to compliance controls, Kosli gives both engineering and compliance teams everything they need for automated SDLC governance, without changing how either team works.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner reflects both the maturity of the market and the urgency organizations now feel due to pressure from AI to move compliance out of spreadsheets and into their software delivery pipelines. We see this inclusion in the recent market guide as validation for the approach we've taken to making compliance continuous, automated, and developer-friendly rather than a periodic auditing exercise," said James Logan, Co-founder, Kosli.

Source: *Gartner, Market Guide for DevOps Continuous Compliance Automation Tools, Daniel Betts, George Spafford, Chris Saunderson, Hassan Ennaciri, 2 March 2026.

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SOURCE Kosli AS