Kosmos Announces the Release of Three Highly Anticipated Board Games, Available for the First Time in the U.S. at Gen Con 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosmos, leading publisher of internationally acclaimed strategy and family-focused board games, debuts three of the most sought-after games of the year at Gen Con, North America's largest annual event dedicated to tabletop gaming. Gen Con attendees will be the first in the U.S. to purchase cooperative games The Lord of the Rings: Adventure to Mount Doom and Noobs in Space, as well as My Island, the competitive legacy game by renowned game designer Reiner Knizia. My Island's appearance at Gen Con marks the game's worldwide debut, eagerly anticipated by fans as the follow up to 2020's Spiel des Jahres-nominated My City. Attendees can purchase these games, along with a multitude of other games in Kosmos' prestigious line, at the Kosmos booth, #2405, from August 3-6.

My Island, U.S. gamers will be the first in the world to get their hands on this new Reiner Knizia treasure!

"Without a doubt, this year will be our most exciting, action-packed Gen Con since we first exhibited in 2015," said Andrew Quartin, CEO of Thames & Kosmos, the North American subsidiary of Kosmos in Germany. "Gen Con is known for its loyal, dedicated fans and we're thrilled that we're able to show our appreciation for their support by offering three major releases for the first time at the show."

Most often, Kosmos games get their initial release in Europe, where the esteemed board game publisher is based. But in the case of My Island, U.S. gamers will be the first in the world to get their hands on this new Reiner Knizia treasure. Each player gets their own board which represents their unique island. Players permanently modify their boards during the game through the addition of various materials (e.g., stickers) that are unveiled throughout the course of play. The goal is to gain the most progress points by designing your island the most efficiently and discovering the secrets of your unique island along the way. My Island incorporates rules similar to that of its predecessor, My City, but offers extraordinary innovations that will delight—and surprise!—fans immensely.

As the demand for products set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved The Lord of the Rings series continues to soar, it's no surprise that fans are eager to get their hands on Kosmos' cooperative fantasy board game based on the iconic franchise. In The Lord of the Rings: Adventure to Mount Doom, players experience the Hobbit Frodo's perilous journey to destroy the One Ring as they roll dice and move figures across a beautifully illustrated gameboard to help the Fellowship achieve victory.

Noobs in Space offers a more playful, light-hearted experience for lovers of card-based cooperative games. In it, players are "newbie" astronauts attempting to accomplish missions in space. The solutions lie in the cards they are dealt. The catch is that they cannot show their cards to their fellow astronauts but must depend on their ability to effectively describe their hand so that cards are played in the correct order to complete each mission.

Additionally, Kosmos will be selling a wide range of games from its prolific catalog. Attendees can discover new releases like this year's Inside Job, a (mostly) cooperative trick-taking game of secret agents and saboteurs, described by its designer, newcomer Tanner Simmons, as "a social deduction game for people who hate social deduction games." Knizia fans can add more of his classics to their game library, such as Lost Cities: The Card Game, My City Roll & Build, and High Score. And of course, the Kosmos booth will be fully stocked with over 25 unique titles from the EXIT: The Game series of at-home escape room games, including three EXIT Advent calendars.

All games in the Kosmos booth are 10% off at the show, while supplies last. Fans can also preorder My Island, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure to Mount Doom, and Noobs in Space on the Thames & Kosmos website, www.thamesandkosmos.com . These three Gen Con releases will be widely available at the end of August.

