Kostelanetz & Fink Receives 2018 Tax "Team of the Year" Award from Chambers USA

The award was announced on May 24, 2018, at the annual Chambers USA awards ceremony in New York City. The awards are determined by the agency's year-long research process and interviews with leading in-house counsel. As Chambers USA describes it, the Team of the Year awards "reflect not just a law firm's pre-eminence, but also highlight notable achievements over the past twelve months, impressive strategic growth, and excellence in client service."

"The Chambers USA Tax Team of the Year honor reflects the strength and experience of our firm as well as our strategic growth over the past year, including our expansion into Washington, D.C., the addition of new practice areas, and the personalized experience all our attorneys give our clients every day," said founding partner Robert S. Fink.

Earlier this month, Kostelanetz & Fink was named one of the country's top law firms in the area of tax controversy for the eighth consecutive year and four partners received individual recognitions:

Robert S. Fink ranked nationwide Band 1 for Tax: Fraud.

ranked nationwide Band 1 for Tax: Fraud. Bryan C. Skarlatos ranked nationwide Band 1 for Tax: Fraud.

ranked nationwide Band 1 for Tax: Fraud. Caroline D. Ciraolo ranked nationwide Band 2 for Tax: Fraud.

ranked nationwide Band 2 for Tax: Fraud. Jay Nanavati ranked nationwide as Up and Coming for Tax: Fraud

Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP has built a national reputation as the law firm of choice for clients facing high-stakes negotiations and controversies with government agencies. Because of our experience handling the most challenging, complex and sensitive cases, our attorneys are considered to be some of the country's foremost experts on tax controversies, white collar defense and regulatory matters. An important part of the firm's practice includes tax and estate planning and representation in government procurement and government contracting.

