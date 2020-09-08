NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosterina, the emerging wellness brand centered around authentic Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, just launched its signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar exclusively in Whole Foods Market. Kosterina Extra Virgin Olive Oil has debuted in the Northeast, North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic Regions and the Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar launched in eight of Whole Foods Markets' eleven U.S. regions.

Kosterina Launches Exclusively in Whole Foods Market

"We are always searching for delicious new artisanal products that meet our shoppers' health and wellness goals as well as our high-quality standards," says Tiffney Stuart, Whole Foods Market Category Merchant. "As Kosterina's exclusive retail partner, we can't wait to see their premium Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar on our store shelves."

"We're thrilled and incredibly proud to be launching our Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar at Whole Foods Market," says Kosterina founder Katerina Mountanos. "Our mission is to set the standard in premium Greek olive oil and provide innovative, tasty products that enable American consumers to enjoy the immense health benefits and flavors of the Mediterranean."

Kosterina's Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500ml, $29.99) is cold pressed in small batches from a single blend of early harvest Koroneiki olives grown in the Peloponnese region of Southern Greece. The olive oil is harvested, farmed and pressed to maximize natural polyphenol (antioxidant) content; Kosterina has a polyphenol content of 430 mg/kg at the time of harvest, making it one of the healthiest olive oils available. Kosterina's Extra Virgin Olive Oil has a rich, full flavor, perfect for roasting or sautéing vegetables, making salad dressings and sauces, drizzling over popcorn and more.

Kosterina recently launched a line of Balsamic Vinegar, with flavors including Original, Fig, and Dark Chocolate. The Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar (375ml, $19.99) gets an indulgent chocolate boost that combines with intense aromatic notes, dense texture, and a hint of acidity to bring out unexpected flavor in sweet and savory dishes. Made from Labrusco and Trebbiano grapes of Modena, Italy and dark cocoa, Kosterina's Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar matches the superior standards of their premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Kosterina's complete lineup includes Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oils (Garlic, Greek Herb & Lemon), Balsamic Vinegars (Original, Fig, Dark Chocolate), and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dark Chocolate Bars (Almond Butter & Vanilla; Nuts, Cinnamon & Honey; Fig & Balsamic).

About Kosterina

Kosterina is an emerging wellness brand centered around premium Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, founded by entrepreneur Katerina Mountanos. The brand's signature EVOO is cold-pressed from a single blend of early harvest Koroneiki olives, grown in Mountanos' native region of Koroni in Southern Greece, which maximizes its natural polyphenol content. Kosterina's collection is completed by a line of Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dark Chocolate Bars as well as Balsamic Vinegars in flavors including Original, Fig, and Dark Chocolate. https://www.kosterina.com/

