Kostklip Manufacturing Ltd. Joins HL Display

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - We are thrilled to announce that Kost Klip Manufacturing Ltd. is now part of HL Display. This marks an exciting new chapter in our journey as we join forces with one of the world's top suppliers of in-store merchandising and communication solutions. Becoming part of HL Display allows kostklip to expand its presence in North America while enhancing our ability to provide innovative, cutting-edge solutions to our valued customers.

Since 1969, Kostklip has proudly served the North American retail market, offering high-quality in-store communication, shelf management solutions, and Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) mounting systems. Kostklip has built a thriving business by prioritizing innovation and delivering customer-focused solutions, all driven by a dedicated team of knowledgeable staff.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for kostklip," said Dave Weller, CEO of kostklip. "We're proud of what we've accomplished over the past 55 years. Joining HL Display positions us to expand our range of solutions to better meet the evolving needs of our customers. We look forward to continuing our growth with HL's support and expertise."

John Philipson, owner of kostklip says "I am proud of the business we have built over the past 55 years, thanks to our commitment to provide innovative, high-quality products and pride in manufacturing. We have had a great journey, and now is the right time to join forces with HL. I also would like to extend my gratitude to the kostklip team and their dedication over the years."

Björn Borgman, CEO of HL Display said "Not only will we be able to support kostklip to expand their merchandising offer with HL's leading portfolio of proven solutions, but we will also build on our similar heritage in extrusion and price communication. HL's extensive experience within ESL attachments in Europe and our production facilities in both Europe and Asia will strengthen kostklip's leading position on attachments in the expanding North American ESL market."

Together with HL Display's extensive global experience and expertise, kostklip will continue to deliver innovative solutions to our customers. By leveraging HL's leadership in ESL attachments and in-store communication, we are excited to bring even more value to the North American retail industry.

The acquisition was finalized on October 1, 2024, marking the beginning of a bright future for kostklip as part of a larger global family. We are grateful to our customers for their continued trust and support as we embark on this exciting new phase.

About kostklip

Kostklip is an innovative manufacturer of in-store communication and merchandising solutions for the retail industry. Since 1969, kostklip has provided retailers with customer-driven solutions and programs to improve the look of their stores, reduce operational costs and improve sales. Kostklip's solutions include ticket molding shelf edge strips, printed plastic ShelfTalkers, shelf management product organizers, sign holders, product merchandisers and fixture mounts for electronic shelf labels.

SOURCE Kostklip Manufacturing Ltd.