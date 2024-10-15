KOSTON Unveils New Pet Collection Featuring Vegan Leather Dog Accessories

KOSTON Has Launched a New Pet Collection in Collaboration With WagBone, Featuring Sustainable and Stylish Dog Accessories Made From Vegan Leather and Recycled Fabrics.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - KOSTON, the premium online retailer known for its stylish and unique products, announced the launch of its latest collection in collaboration with WagBone. The KOSTON x WagBone collection features a range of premium dog accessories, including harnesses, collars, and leashes – all made from sustainable materials like vegan leather and recycled fabrics.

The Vision Behind the Collection

KOSTON Pet Accessories (CNW Group/KOSTON)

The KOSTON x WagBone collection is defined by the brand's dedication to reconciling quality and style with sustainability. This is what makes it more than just a line of pet accessories – but rather a statement to make thoughtful, compassionate choices for your pets and the planet.

KOSTON works to make vegan leather more than just a trendy alternative to traditional leather – but to highlight its own merits and encourage a responsible choice. Thus, the new collection is designed for pet owners who value both aesthetics and ethics.

All items are made of vegan leather and recycled fabrics that have a significantly lower environmental impact.

"It's a step forward in reducing waste and ensuring that no animals are harmed in the creation of pet accessories," said Claudia, co-founder of KOSTON. "Opting for vegan leather, we're able to provide the same premium look and feel as real leather, while upholding our commitment to sustainability," she adds.

Eco-Friendly Urban Chic

Each piece in the collection is designed to help your pet stand out and stay stylish while reflecting your commitment to sustainability.

By combining a minimalist and sophisticated style, with sleek, and modern touches, the KOSTON x WagBone collection is designed to be noticed. A variety of unique colors and modern finishes used in the collection allow it to complement any dog's personality, from playful and adventurous to sleek and sophisticated.

Getting Comfy, Enjoying Practicality

Each piece is also designed with functionality in mind. The use of vegan leather allows for a softer, more comfortable fit that's gentle on your dog's skin, while the high-quality construction ensures durability for everyday use.

The harnesses feature adjustable straps and a breathable inner lining for maximum comfort, while the collars are equipped with sturdy, yet lightweight buckles that are easy to put on and take off. The leashes are crafted to provide a secure grip and withstand wear and tear, making them perfect for long walks and active lifestyles.

Items are resistant to scratches, easy to clean, and remain in top-notch condition for years to come.

About KOSTON

Based in Vancouver, Canada, KOSTON offers stylish and ethically designed products, including pet accessories, apparel and home goods. KOSTON's product collections are made exclusively with high quality sustainable materials, including certified vegan leather and recycled fabrics – which aligns with KOSTON's values of quality, style, and ethical production.

For more information about the KOSTON x WagBone collection, visit KOSTON.com or follow us on social media to stay updated on the latest launches.

SOURCE KOSTON