Kount, an Equifax Company positioned as the Technology Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for eCommerce Fraud Prevention by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

PUNE, India, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Kount, an Equifax Company, as the 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for eCommerce Fraud Prevention, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides an analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Pradnya Gugale, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Kount, an Equifax company, through its Identity Trust Global Network, provides robust protection during the customer journey through a complete set of digital and physical identity trust, behind each payment. The company's patented Identity Trust Global network is paired with unmatched physical and digital identity data which synergies with Kount to generate a safety rating called Omniscore for better decisioning." "With its overall sophisticated eCommerce Fraud Prevention offerings, strong customer value proposition, and robust strategy and roadmap, Kount has retained its leadership position and received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™: eCommerce Fraud Prevention," adds Pradnya.

"Kount is proud of the unique benefits we offer our clients," said Jared Kernodle, Chief Revenue Officer at Kount, an Equifax Company. "We view eCommerce fraud prevention as more than just payment protection; this includes account creation, account takeover protection, AML/KYC (Anti-Money Laundering/Know Your Customer), and actionable insights. With the inclusion of Equifax solutions, we can provide a true end-to-end fraud strategy. Recognition from Quadrant through the SPARK Matrix confirms the value of what Kount has to offer."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines eCommerce Fraud Prevention as:

"eCommerce Fraud Prevention solution provides a robust framework for eCommerce businesses and payment processors to detect and stop high-risk transactions from getting processed. The solution employs AI-powered advanced machine learning models, rules, and automation to analyze and assess each transaction's potential risk in real-time to minimize the losses due to fraud and increase organization's profitability."

The eCommerce fraud prevention solution is targeted for eCommerce merchants and payment processors. It offers comprehensive real-time risk monitoring and analysis of all transactions and identifies internal and external frauds covering all users, accounts, and channels by driving a risk-based strategy. An eCommerce fraud prevention solution detects and prevents frauds in real-time to improve order acceptance rate, reduce chargebacks, prevent customer abuse, and improve overall revenue. The primary focus of such a solution is on enhancing customer experience and providing confidence to merchants and payment processors to focus on revenue optimization strategy rather than on fighting frauds. eCommerce fraud prevention vendors are focusing on improving their technology value proposition by enhancing the performance of their advanced machine learning models, leveraging AI, automation, and advanced analytics, and increasing partnerships for consortium data to improve the accuracy and speed of fraud detection. An advanced fraud prevention platform helps in implementing an effective fraud management strategy and offers the fundamental values.

