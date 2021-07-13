Kountable Launches KAIA Wealth to Address the $4T SME Trade Finance Gap

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, Kountable has redefined impact investing by addressing international digital supply chains focused on health equity and financial inclusion and global entrepreneurs' lack of access to institutional investor capital.

With the introduction of KAIA Wealth , Kountable brings a new asset management SaaS offering to market that allows for real time alignment of SME trade finance investments with the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) asset management policies of global investors, integrated with Addepar . Kountable's Active Impact Allocator, the engine behind KAIA Wealth, uses robotic process automation and machine learning to dynamically match investments globally with the customized level of ESG and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion reporting and visibility required by global asset managers.

"Themes like ESG, SDGs, gender lens and place-based investing are coming to the fore of asset management. Kountable has always incorporated each of these themes on behalf of our institutional, family office and corporate clients. Through KAIA Wealth, Kountable's Active Impact Allocator (KAIA) is coupled with the high-integrity reporting of Addepar, allowing these sophisticated thematic investors to visibly align investment opportunities with their investment policies," said Chris Hale, CEO of Kountable.

While technology now makes it possible to invest in a growing array of asset classes, most solutions aren't able to handle the multitude of return calculations, risk analytics, and custom portfolio construction metrics needed to reliably report on the complex global investment allocations found in institutional or family office portfolios. When you add to that complexity the desire of many large investors to deploy capital to solve our most pressing problems, you test the limits of any reporting technology.

To date, Kountable has focused on the population of SMEs that serve as distributors for global healthcare brands and as local suppliers to banks, telcos, global corporations and multilaterals like the United Nations and the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Hale's background at the intersection of asset management and reporting technologies gave him the experience and inspiration to take the principals of alternative asset construction and management, cloud reporting technologies and institutional capital management and apply them to some of the world's most pressing problems. Kountable is thrilled to deliver this capability to Kountable's partners through KAIA Wealth.

About Kountable

Kountable is a global trade and technology platform that delivers trust, transparency and auditability with data driven insights and real-time information from transactions where small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) work with enterprise level suppliers and buyers. It facilitates business between qualified SMEs and multinational suppliers in order to efficiently complete large-scale projects for governments, NGOs and corporations. Launched in 2015, Kountable's global presence includes offices in San Francisco, Nairobi, Kigali and The Hague.

