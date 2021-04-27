Koupon and Label Insight Partner to Improve Shopper Engagement and Drive C-Store Growth

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koupon, the leading promotion and data insights solution in the convenience store industry, and Label Insight, the leader in powering product-attribute driven growth across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) ecosystem, today announced a partnership to enable convenience retailers and CPG brands to leverage product-attribute metadata to improve cross-channel engagement and promotional targeting.

Hundreds of millions of U.S. shoppers search for products based on attributes such as "Low Sugar", "Keto Diet" or "Sesame-free" to meet specific need-states related to health and wellness, allergens and more. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, "better for you" products are a strong growth driver for convenience stores with 70% of retailers seeing a boost in 2019 "better for you" product sales.

"Health and wellness is a rising trend in the c-store industry that presents a real opportunity for brands and retailers. By seizing the opportunity now, brands and retailers can get a massive jumpstart by more effectively serving the needs of health-conscious shoppers," said Brad Van Otterloo, CEO of Koupon. "The addition of Label Insight's product meta-data will strengthen our ability to provide retailers and brands with the unique insight needed to deliver only the most relevant offers to higher-value health and wellness shoppers."

This partnership provides convenience store retailers and CPG brands with the ability to tailor health and wellness shopper engagement and target more precise health and wellness audiences to improve digital campaign performance resulting in more store trips, increased basket size and increased sales.

"Kum & Go is trying to take a lead in offering healthier choices in a Convenience setting. This journey brings a need to engage differently with our current and potential shoppers, bring our loyal shoppers along with us and create broader awareness in the market," said Stuart Taylor, vice president of business insights and analytics at Kum & Go. "We are excited about the analytics-driven capability Koupon and Label Insight will bring us to create differentiated, personalized and healthier experiences for our shoppers in order to lead new, incremental sales growth."

Retailers and brands will be able to activate against health and wellness trends in-store, in-app and online.

"The large and growing segment of shoppers searching for products based upon individual health and wellness need-states has unlocked major growth opportunities in the c-store channel," said Todd Morris, CEO of Label Insight. "We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Koupon in our quest to connect every consumer everywhere to the products that meet their health and wellness needs."

About Koupon

Koupon provides c-store retailers and brands with the easiest way to connect and engage with shoppers to grow sales. Koupon works with brands to easily deploy personalized, channel-wide promotions, and helps retailers to secure additional brand trade spending and grow shopper engagement. Members of the Koupon Network — the leading c-store collaborative with 30 of the top 50 c-store retailers and over 70 brands — realize the benefit from Koupon's unmatched channel reach, proprietary technology and data, and campaign management services. Since its founding in 2011, Koupon has delivered over 4 billion offers. To learn more, please visit http://www.koupon.com

About Label Insight

Label Insight drives growth for CPG brands and retailers through unparalleled product transparency. As the trusted partner of over 300 retail banners, over 30,000 CPG brands, and organizations including the FDA, its best-in-class product attribute data and patented data science empower companies to unlock new growth opportunities both online and in store. Label Insight covers more than 99% of all online consumer queries across over 80 percent of U.S. food, pet, and personal care products with a market-leading database of over 200,000 product nutrients, 400,000 product ingredients and 9 million product claims. Label Insight was recently named to the CB Insights 2020 Retail Tech 100 , as one of the world's most innovative B2B retail technology companies. For more information, visit labelinsight.com.

