Koury Engineering Announces Auspicious Partnership With 'The Bella Foundation': Celebrates Union With Upcoming First Annual Celebrity Basketball Game

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koury Engineering (https://kouryengineering.com/) recently announced and highlighted its partnership with nonprofit organization The Bella Foundation in a celebrity basketball game planned for October 19, at the Taft Charter High School. Dedicated to protecting, supporting and educating victims and families concerning the devastating effects of domestic violence, The Bella Foundation will be onsite along with multiple celebrities in the upcoming family-friendly night of games and music.

Officiated by radio personality Clipper Darrel, host of Dash Radio's the "Fan Truth," the First Annual Celebrity Basketball Game will benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence. Music will be provided by L.A.'s Power 106 FM in a red-carpet affair featuring a wide variety of stars, including: actor Kyle Massey, comedian Red Grant, hip hop producer and rapper Mally Mall, singer and artist Chanel West Coast (from MTV's "Ridiculousness"), Tim (Black Ink Crew Compton), AND1's Sikwitit, model Brittney Elena, recording artist Micky Munday, producer RoccStarr, professional skateboarder Stevie Williams and pro-dunking Harlem Globetrotter: Chris Staples. For tickets and a full list of events and celebrities, please visit HERE.

"At its heart, Koury is committed to contributing to families and individuals," said Koury CEO Michele Shams. "Families are the foundation of our society. With one-in-three women having experienced domestic violence — a woman is beaten every nine seconds — we cannot sit by quietly without doing something to help. We are proud that our new partnership with The Bella Foundation will shed much needed light on this issue. We are equally proud that this partnership is made possible by our Vice President of Sales, Nicole Miller, who is also the founder and president of The Bella Foundation."

About The Bella Foundation

A 501 c 3 nonprofit organization, The Bella Foundation is a collection of like-minded individuals who work together with other agencies to support families struggling to break free from domestic violence. With a staff committed to providing safe spaces to victims as well as education for men, women and children about life-threatening situations, The Bella Foundation empowers people to break the cycle and get the help they deserve — "You Totally Got This." Learn more at: www.TheBella.org.

About Koury Engineering

Koury Engineering provides testing and inspection services for construction projects throughout Southern California and serves as an Independent Testing Lab and engineer-of-record (EOR) for projects of all sizes: from 60-story skyscrapers in downtown L.A. to DSA shade structures for local schools. No matter the construction job, Koury Engineering is your trusted compliance partner. Learn more at: www.KouryEngineering.com.

