Kovair Enriches Cloud-based Application Development Through a Partnership with Boomi

Kovair formally joins Boomi's Technology Partner Program

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovair Software, a leader in DevSecOps, DevOps, and Application Lifecycle Management, has joined the Boomi Technology Partner Program, bringing managed DevOps-as-a-Service to the Boomi Enterprise Platform. With Kovair's suite of integrated development tools, customers can automate development pipelines and expedite global application delivery in a secure and compliant manner.

Kovair DevOps capability provides third-party integration with Boomi's iPaaS along with other ALM tools offering Boomi's customers a comprehensive set of tools for high-quality development and digital transformation.

Kovair's DevOps platform provides Boomi customers an integrated platform to automate their compliance, test operations, and DevOps, with robust policy compliance. Configurable pipelines and security vulnerability assessments further enhance the automation, while the user-friendly Managed DevOps-as-a-Service Plugin streamlines Boomi's Component build, contributing to enhanced connectivity. Additionally, the partnership accelerates application development, integrating Low Code / No Code functionality, and enabling robust CI/CD capability.

CEO Sid Yenamandra highlights, "The collaboration between Boomi and Kovair is significant for Industry 4.0 innovation and digital transformation, emphasizing streamlined development and unlocking customer data potential."

"Leveraging the Boomi Enterprise Platform with Kovair's Managed DevOps-as-a-Service solution, CIO/CTO teams can effectively achieve their business goals by integrating best-of-breed elements of DevOps tooling into a single overarching system. The value is improved collaboration, monitoring, management, and reporting per policy and governance requirements. Adding Kovair's DevSecOps capability allows enterprises to further benefit from a prioritized, automated, resilient, quicker, and consistent value stream from the cloud platform to the services and products of the business," said Sid Yenamandra, Kovair CEO.

"Seamless integration among applications with cloud-based delivery is important to Boomi customers," said Reggie Penn, Vice President of Boomi Marketplace and Technology Alliances. "As Boomi continues to build out its ecosystem of solutions that address critical business challenges, Kovair is a welcome addition, helping us further enable organizations to break down silos, automate workflows, and connect everyone to everything, anywhere."

The Boomi Technology Partner Program consists of software companies across multiple applications such as EDA, ERP, EDI, MFT and AI that reach across various industries, including government, education, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing. Boomi provides organizations with greater scalability and greater control over data orchestration between application transactions, allowing connectivity to scale as organizations adopt a wider range of solutions.

Customers can learn more about the Kovair and Boomi partnership by visiting: https://community.boomi.com/s/article/KOVAIR-DEVOPS-AUTOMATION-FOR-BOOMI .

About Kovair Software

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of software Product Development tools and solutions and supports global software development and management. Kovair's focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed tools enables the creation of products in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Now with its recent addition of DevOps and DevSecOps capabilities, it has a full offering of product development tools in multiple domains enabling high-quality product development and digital transformation for corporations.

Kovair's flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, Kovair DevOps and DevSecOps, Kovair ALM, PPM and QuickSync, are highly preferred solutions for some of the major corporations globally.

Media Contact

Mitch Manning

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4858

[email protected]

SOURCE Kovair Software LLC