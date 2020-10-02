Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide--All New 2021 Edition--Now Available in Bookstores Nationwide and Online

CLEVELAND, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd edition of the popular Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel is now available nationwide and online at Kovels.com. With more pictures, more marks, and more prices than any other price guide on the market, Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2021 gives antiques enthusiasts the information they need to quickly identify and price finds, and to buy and sell more confidently.

The just-released 2021 price guide includes more than 3,000 photos; 500 makers' marks, logos, and dates; and 11,500 all-new prices of antiques and collectibles in more than 700 categories sought-after by collectors, including Advertising, Furniture, Glass, Jewelry, Kitchen, Porcelain, Tiffany, Toys, Sewing, Tools, and more. Prices are from actual sales—no estimates—and are reviewed for accuracy.

Included is an exclusive report on recent record-setting prices, as well as insider information, collecting tips, and fakes alerts. This year's special center section, "Collecting Trends: Iconic Designers of Twentieth-Century Lighting," showcases sought-after midcentury lamps, chandeliers, and other lighting fixtures.

Here is a peek at some of the fascinating listings in Kovels' 2021 price guide. The highest price item is a 34-inch sheep sculpture, epoxy stone with bronze features, made by Francois-Xavier Lalanne, which auctioned for $237,500. The least expensive entry, at $2, is a Royal Crown Cola bottle cap. And there are always some strange and weird items, like a molded plywood splint made by Charles and Ray Eames for wounded World War II soldiers that brought $688.

Terry Kovel says, "This year's book is our best ever! It means you'll find things quicker, with more information, more photos, and relevant prices to help you get all the answers you need."

Antiques collectors have turned to the Kovels for their outstanding annual price guide ever since the first guide appeared in 1968. With a nationally syndicated newspaper column, newsletter, past TV series and a popular website, Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel are, without a doubt, America's leading popular authorities on antiques and collectibles. Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2021 is a valuable resource to help collectors make wise decisions and save money.

Contact: Liz Lillis, PR(at)Kovels(dot)com

SOURCE Kovels Antiques & Collectibles