Kovels.com Business Directory Just Updated with Listings of Interest to Collectors

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovels.com, the go-to website for expert antiques and collectibles information, is always getting bigger and better. The Kovels.com Business Directory has just been updated with more clubs; museums; conservators; matching, appraisal and repair services; parts suppliers; and other businesses of interest to collectors. Kovels also encourages readers to submit new listings to the Directory, which compliments all the other useful information available on their website.

Visitors to Kovels.com can search and access more than 25,000 articles about antiques and collectibles, identification guides and buy-and-sell guides that are specific to different types of antiques or collectibles, a dictionary of marks, and thousands of readers' questions with answers, not to mention more than 1 million actual and reviewed prices of items in 700-plus categories.

Whether making decisions about downsizing or adding to an existing collection, Kovels.com can help discover the stories behind antiques and collectibles and recognize their value.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, now in its 53rd edition, as well as dozens of leaflets and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird's-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers' questions with answers, a marks dictionary and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles Newsletter with 47 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels' free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com

