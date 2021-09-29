Kovitz Hits a Hole-in-One with New PGA Tour Player Partnership

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovitz Investment Group ("Kovitz"), an independently managed investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Chicago, is thrilled to announce it has signed a sponsorship deal with PGA Tour player Dylan Wu.

Wu, who recently earned his 2022 PGA Tour card through his play on the Korn Ferry Tour, began his season on the PGA Tour at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. He will be playing this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Kovitz and Wu relationship began more than five years ago when Wu was a student at Northwestern University. During that time, he was a caddy at the Lake Shore Country Club, where he met Kovitz Principal and Founder Mitchell Kovitz, a club member.

"I am ecstatic we have the opportunity to work with Dylan. After getting to know him at Lake Shore, I was impressed with his humility, demeanor, and intellectual curiosity," Kovitz said. "Since then, we have kept in touch and now have the opportunity to support him in his new endeavors on tour. We look forward to extending our relationship with Dylan and wish him luck in the 2022 PGA Tour season."

Wu has posted 18 career top-25 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, including six top-10s last year. He won at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in 2020 and finished tied for 31st in this year's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. The Oregon native comes from a family of Division I golfers, including two brothers and a sister who play.

In addition to adorning the Kovitz logo on Wu's golf polos, this partnership will facilitate key client engagements prior to tournaments, provide unique firm experiences at PGA Tour events, and much more.

"This is a great opportunity for me to partner with Kovitz," Wu said. "I am grateful for Mitch Kovitz and the Kovitz team for believing in me and supporting my PGA Tour career."

About Kovitz

Kovitz is an independently-managed, registered investment adviser, founded in 2003. Based in Chicago, Ill., with offices in Madison, Wis., and Orange County, Calif., Kovitz connects high-net-worth individuals sound asset management and financial advisory strategies. The firm manages approximately $7.3 billion in client assets, as of August 31, 2021. https://www.kovitz.com/

