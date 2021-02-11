Kovitz Investment Group Moving Headquarters in Next Phase of Firm Growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC ("Kovitz"), a value-based wealth management firm, today announced it will move its headquarters, effective March 1, to support the company's next phase of growth.

Kovitz will relocate to 71 South Wacker Drive in Chicago's iconic Loop. The firm has occupied the 27th floor of 115 S. LaSalle St. for nearly 15 years.

The new location, which will serve as a hub for about 55 Kovitz employees, offers a centralized transportation location for employees and clients.

"This new office will better reflect our client-first approach and help Kovitz sustain a more collaborative work environment for employees," said Mitch Kovitz, Founder and Principal of Kovitz. "Over the past two decades, we have been a firm on the rise and we need a modern space with first-class amenities for our clients and a place to call home for our biggest asset – our employees. Wacker Drive is the next chapter in our growth story."

Over the past three years, Kovitz has made three acquisitions, which have propelled the firm's growth and service to clients nationwide. In 2018, Kovitz acquired AFAM Capital in California. Deals followed in 2019 and 2020 with Northern Capital Management, a Wisconsin-based RIA, and Allen Berg and his team, helping create a new Kovitz Family Office Services division in Chicago.

More recently, Kovitz has made strategic hires to increase its financial advisor and asset manager depth. In addition, Kovitz continues to build out its human resources, finance and operations departments to support clients.

"We continue to make strategic investments that will best support the long-term growth of the company and allow us to bolster our financial planning and wealth management solutions to help high-net-worth clients reach their financial goals," said Ted Rupp, Principal and Co-President. "We are confident this move will position Kovitz for increased opportunities to attract and retain high caliber industry professionals and propel us higher as one of the top RIA firms in the country.

About Kovitz

Kovitz is an independently-managed, registered investment adviser, founded in 2003. Based in Chicago, Ill., with offices in Madison, Wis., and Orange County, Calif., Kovitz connects high-net-worth individuals, institutions and financial professionals to sound asset management and financial advisory strategies. The firm manages nearly $6 billion in client assets. https://www.kovitz.com/

SOURCE Kovitz Investment Group

Related Links

https://kovitz.com/

