Kovitz Investment Group Named to 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovitz Investment Group, an Independent Wealth and Asset Management firm with its own proprietary investment strategies, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

"We are honored to be included in this year's FT 300. The past year has been one of tremendous growth for Kovitz Investment Group and we hope to continue that momentum for several years to come. This growth, coupled with being part of the FT 300, further validates our position as one of the preeminent RIAs in the country," said Co-President, Theodore Rupp.

The FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the "average" practice in this year's list has been in existence for over 22 years and manages $4.6 billion in assets. The FT 300 Top RIAs hail from 37 states.

This is the sixth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry. RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The FT 300 is one in series of rankings of top advisers by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (DC retirement plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).

SOURCE Kovitz Investment Group

Related Links

https://kovitz.com/

