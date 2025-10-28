Koxa Adds ERP-Banking to U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koxa Corp., the ERP-banking company, today announced that it has joined the U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network.

The U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network is an award-winning online marketplace of fintech and other third-party payment and treasury solutions that are fully integrated with U.S. Bank systems. The Network helps corporate treasury teams easily identify and integrate technology already connected with the bank.

By joining the U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network, Koxa will expand its reach and offer its innovative integration technology to more banks seeking to bridge the gap between enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms and banking systems. This milestone underscores Koxa's commitment to empowering banks with modern digital capabilities that drive efficiency, connectivity, and client satisfaction.

Koxa co-founder and CTO Camellia George commented, "Expanding Koxa's network of connected banks is central to our vision of a truly integrated financial ecosystem. By joining U.S. Bank's Connected Partner Network, we're making ERP-banking available to more commercial clients, giving them the tools to connect their systems and strengthen their operations. This is another step forward in building a network that empowers banks and businesses alike."

"The Connected Partnership Network helps our clients more easily discover and embed treasury solutions that best fit their needs," said Alberto Casas, head of product for U.S. Bank Treasury and Payment Services. "With partners like Koxa, we're expanding the range of tools available to help businesses connect their banking and ERP systems. This helps bring greater efficiency and control to their financial operations."

U.S. Bank joins 14 other banks available on the growing Koxa bank network. Koxa continues to grow its ecosystem of connected banks, providing a foundation for secure, scalable, and future-ready digital banking experiences.

About Koxa

Koxa's Treasury Gateway platform connects banks to their corporate treasury clients, letting clients bank directly from inside their ERP. Koxa partners with banks to extend the functionality of a bank's online treasury portal directly into the user's ERP or accounting software. With Koxa, corporate accounting teams can (i) submit, approve, and release payments, (ii) track payment status and auto-reconcile settled payments, and (iii) pull statement and other reporting data without having to leave their ERP. Visit koxa.io for more information.

