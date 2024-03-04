Koxa, PNC Bank Introduce Embedded Banking Integration for Companies Using Workday

Integration will offer PNC corporate and commercial banking clients new payments and reconciliation capabilities within PINACLE® Connect for Workday

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koxa Corp. today announced a new embedded finance integration with PNC Bank to deliver an embedded banking experience to PNC clients using the Workday Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

With the integration, PNC's corporate and commercial banking clients will be able to retrieve real-time balance and transaction information, and submit, approve and reconcile payments, all from inside their ERP system using the PINACLE Connect for Workday integration.

"PNC is a recognized leader in providing a wide range of embedded finance capabilities, and this Workday integration helps us continue to create efficiencies for our clients by delivering the power of our Treasury Management platform within the systems they use to run their businesses," said Howard Forman, executive vice president and head of Digital Channels for PNC Treasury Management. "Our Workday integration, powered by Koxa, is further proof of our commitment to deliver modern technology to help our clients manage their cash position and automate manual financial processes."

Koxa Co-founder and CTO Camellia George said, "We are ecstatic to collaborate with PNC. They have developed a reputation as forward-thinkers in this market and have built a leading infrastructure to support the future of treasury banking. Our joint Workday solution brings a better treasury experience to Workday clients."

PNC Treasury Management offers a platform of innovative, end-to-end technologies and experienced teams that help clients architect and implement a cohesive cash management system for their business. In recent years, PNC Bank has launched other embedded banking experiences for its clients through its API developer portal ( developer.pnc.com ) and PINACLE Connect integrations, built on the foundation of its industry-leading commercial and corporate banking platform, PINACLE.

For more information about the solution, visit www.pnc.com/treasury.

About Koxa

Koxa's Treasury Gateway platform connects banks to their corporate treasury clients, letting clients bank directly from inside their ERP. Koxa partners with banks to extend the functionality of a bank's online treasury portal directly into the user's ERP or accounting software. With Koxa, corporate accounting teams can (i) submit, approve, and release payments, (ii) track payment status and auto-reconcile settled payments, and (iii) pull statement and other reporting data without having to leave their ERP. Visit www.koxa.io for more information.

About PNC

PNC Bank, N.A., is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

SOURCE Koxa Corp