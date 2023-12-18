KP Elite and Zaback Group Merge to Create Arizona's Largest Real Estate Team

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Elite and the Zaback Group, two of the most prolific real estate teams in Arizona, have announced a landmark merger, creating the largest real estate team in the state.

The merger brings together two of EXP Realty's highest-producing teams in Arizona. The combined force now boasts over 140 agents with a staggering $500+ million in production. The expanded team will operate from three iconic locations in Scottsdale, Chandler, and Peoria, spanning over 22,000 square feet of office space.

Keith Anderson, co-owner of KP Elite, remarks, "This merger is a game-changer. It's a landscape-altering moment for the real estate industry. Mergers of this size almost never happen among real estate teams. With our synergy, we are primed to scale our operations nationally, setting new benchmarks in residential real estate."

Pete Kamboukos, fellow co-owner of KP Elite, emphasizes the complementary nature of the merging entities. "Our teams fit together seamlessly, creating synergies that will redefine this entire industry. We are paying close attention to what is happening in real estate. We're not making this move to keep up. We're doing it to stay ahead and set the standard in the industry for what a real estate team should be."

Austin Zaback, founder of the Zaback Group adds, "You don't see this done in residential real estate, this kind of collaboration is rare. We're breaking new ground. In the future, big teams are going to have the leverage that small teams and individuals don't have. This merger is a testament to our shared vision and commitment to providing unparalleled service. It's a win-win for everyone involved, leveraging our combined strengths for greater efficiency and impact."

All three partners highlighted how this is a positive move for everyone involved. They pointed out that both teams are upgrading. Each team can leverage what the other team does well as they consolidate resources and tools. They get to implement each other's strengths while also boosting the other team in any areas where there are opportunities for improvement.

The merger marks a significant shift in the Arizona real estate landscape. Over the coming months, the teams will integrate their processes to streamline operations and enhance client services. The team's vast resources and expanded network pave the way for innovative partnerships, elevating the standard of real estate services in Arizona and potentially on a national scale.

While many aspects of the real estate market are contracting, this merger signals a bold move toward expansion and growth for KP Elite | Zaback Group. It represents a strategic response to the evolving market dynamics, positioning the combined entity for future success and influence in the industry.

