KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Resources

KPE provided complete EPC services, which included the main processing unit, compression, balance of plant items and associated infrastructure. The Cryogenic Gas Processing Unit is designed to cool natural gas which allows the separation of pipeline-quality dry natural gas and valuable natural gas liquids.

"We are proud to safely complete the Joyce Cryo unit on-time and on-budget for Targa," said William E. Preston, President and Chief Operating Officer of KP Engineering. "We know Targa places a high value on project execution, which is a strength of our KPE project teams."

KPE continues to fuel growth with new and existing clients. Other recent project awards include Tier III compliance projects, two syngas projects, refinery expansions, fractionation units, condensate splitters, terminals, and debottlenecking projects. KPE's design creativity has led to innovative process designs that meet challenging product specifications of the midstream, downstream, and chemical industries.

About KPE

KP Engineering, LP provides value-based EPC solutions to clients in the refining, midstream, chemical, and syngas industries. KPE offers a full range of EPC services and specializes in fixed-price contracting. KPE combines technical expertise and in-depth experience with an integrated engineering and project management approach to deliver cost-effective projects to markets such as domestic refiners, natural gas processors, chemical manufacturers, and storage terminal operators.

About Targa

Targa Resources Corp., based in Houston, Texas, is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. Targa is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. For more information about Targa, visit www.targaresources.com.

