KP Performance Antennas Adds New Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity Mesh Dish Antennas

The multiport design of these antennas enables 2x2 MIMO operation, and their multi-band support ensures wide application coverage and eliminates the need to purchase different antennas for each frequency, since the same antenna can be used for a wide array of telecommunication installations where wide frequency coverage is desired.

Additionally, these new Mesh Dish Antennas are available in 1-foot and 2-foot grid sizes and are well suited for ISM, 5G, LTE, PCS, UMTS, Wi-Fi and CBRS applications and are ideal for point-to-point use in base station installations or in backhaul applications.

"Our new series of Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity Mesh Dish Antennas for cellular and WLAN point-to-point communications provide significantly lower wind load and 70% lower weight than traditional parabolic dish antennas. Their dual polarization allows for MIMO system setup, more consistent signals and faster data throughput," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity Mesh Dish Antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

